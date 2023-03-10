Rakes and Rendezvous: Regency Romances for Fans of Bridgerton
Ever since Bridgerton waltzed onto Netflix, Victorian romances have become more popular than ever. Have yourself a ball or get entwined in scandal alongside ladies and lords alike, losing yourself in the high stakes of the social season.
A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting: A Novel
A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting: A Novel
For a witty and irresistible debut perfect for fans of Jane Austen, check out A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting. When left with her father’s debts, Kitty needs a fortune to save her family, and she’s never been one to back down from a challenge. With a London social season, a cunning and innovative heroine, and a lord who sees her for what she is (and who’s determined to thwart her plan), this book is a must-read!
The Proposition: A Novel
The Proposition: A Novel
Betrayal, revenge, and romance intertwine in this endearing novel of engagements and comeuppance. When Clemency gets stuck in a loveless engagement, she teams up with Audric Ferrand, a mysterious man seeking revenge against her betrothed. With their reputations on the line, they never expected their hearts would be at risk as well.
Always Be My Duchess
Always Be My Duchess
Perfect for fans of Pretty Woman, this steamy romance will capture your heart and have you fanning your face. A stony businessman strikes a bargain with an out-of-work ballerina in a mutually beneficial faux tryst that might result in the deal of a lifetime — true love. With fake dating, a strong-willed woman, and an emotionally unavailable duke, their romance will both delight and captivate readers.
Much Ado About Dukes
Much Ado About Dukes
A heated exchange between a Duke and a Lady both determined to never marry leads to unforeseen emotions after in this witty marriage-of-inconvenience tale. This enemies-to-lovers romance takes a headstrong and fiercely independent woman and puts her in the protection of her arch-nemesis — and it turns out that opposites really do attract.
You Were Made to Be Mine: The Palace of Rogues
You Were Made to Be Mine: The Palace of Rogues
Don’t miss this romance between a runaway fiancée and the former spy sent to find her in this captivating story of unexpected desire. The catch? They can’t move forward without addressing the past, and the spy must avenge the woman he’s fallen for at all costs. Let this book set you aflame with its all-consuming and fiery romance.
Up All Night with a Good Duke
Up All Night with a Good Duke
Stay up all night with this spicy story full of vibrant characters and sparkling chemistry. A teacher and a duke with a bad reputation (but a good heart) get together in this scorching romance that takes place during the London Season. Follow Artemis and Dominic in this read full of big dreams, passion, and rumors running rampant.
The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes: A Novel
The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes: A Novel
The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes is perfect for lovers of historical romances, outlaws, and mayhem. When Marian Hayes shoots her husband (don’t worry, he had it coming), she flees to the countryside and enlists the help of a thief who’s been blackmailing her. In their journey across the country, they find more joy and peace than they’ve felt in ages. Wryly funny and incredibly empathetic, Cat Sebastian has stolen our hearts with this book … perfectly.
Nobody's Princess
Nobody's Princess
Fun and playful but underscored with more serious tones, Nobody’s Princess is perfect for fans of Lisa Kleypas and Elizabeth Hoyt. Pick up this feminist romp following Kuni, whose goal is to become her country’s first Royal Guardswoman, and the man who believes in her dream as fiercely as she does. This flirtatious story is a joy to read and will keep readers swooning from start to finish.
The Secret Service of Tea and Treason
The Secret Service of Tea and Treason
Rival spies, fake matrimony, and pirates are steeped in an assassination plot against the Queen in The Secret Service of Tea and Treason. India Holton has provided two other charming Victorian romances, and this one is no exception. The challenging undercover mission is endangered by growing feelings, and readers will delight in this rivals-to-lovers romance.
To Swoon and to Spar: A Novel
To Swoon and to Spar: A Novel
The Regency Vows series has given us some unforgettable romantic endeavors, and To Swoon and to Spar provides both laughter and endearment. A marriage of convenience and a scheme to scare her new husband away sets the stage as Jane and Viscount Penvale take up contentious cohabitation at Trethwick Abbey.
Infamous: A Novel
Infamous: A Novel
If you were one of the people shipping Eloise and Penelope in the first season of Bridgerton, you won’t want to miss Infamous. Edith (Eddie) Miller is the perfect protagonist for Eloise fans — strong-willed and independent. Her complicated feelings for her best friend, along with the shifting dynamic with the man she hoped would be her literary hero, threaten to pull her apart at the seams. This book will dazzle readers with its feminist and irreverent take on regency romance.
A Spinster's Guide to Danger and Dukes
A Spinster's Guide to Danger and Dukes
Mystery and romance collide in this delightful adventure of fake marriage and murder suspects. Poppy’s been in hiding to avoid a betrothal, but when her sister is accused of murder, she can’t let her take the fall. A mutually beneficial ruse with a Duke leads to the fiery duo discovering that maybe first impressions weren’t all that they seemed to be. Engrossing and witty, A Spinster’s Guide to Danger and Dukes is a must-read.
Artfully Yours
Artfully Yours
This enchanting novel perfectly blends baking and forgery into a masterfully written regency romance that will have readers rooting for our duo despite their conflicting interests. When Alan identifies some forgeries — he tries to discover who painted them, but little does he know, he’s slowly falling for the forger herself. There isn’t anything fake about this quippy and entertaining book!
The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen
The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen
Full of high stakes and a second chance romance, this compelling and riveting love story is peppered with adventure. Meet the leader of a criminal clan and a baronet longing for connection as their reunion brings more than just sparks. Both tender and thrilling, The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen will steal the hearts of readers while spurring them to become as mushy as the marshland the book is located in.
