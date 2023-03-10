Lex Croucher

If you were one of the people shipping Eloise and Penelope in the first season of Bridgerton, you won’t want to miss Infamous. Edith (Eddie) Miller is the perfect protagonist for Eloise fans — strong-willed and independent. Her complicated feelings for her best friend, along with the shifting dynamic with the man she hoped would be her literary hero, threaten to pull her apart at the seams. This book will dazzle readers with its feminist and irreverent take on regency romance.