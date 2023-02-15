Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Book Releases of March 2023
The coming month brings us so many amazing things – Saint Patrick’s Day, the first day of spring, and the impending warmer weather. Even better, though, are the children’s books that March delivers. With enchanting debuts and the return of fan favorite authors, our most anticipated kids’ books of March 2023 are ones you won’t want to miss!
When Things Aren't Going Right, Go Left
Marc Colagiovanni , Peter H. Reynolds
Often times, word play gets dismissed. But Marc Colagiovanni’s debut When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left has changed the game. Along with Peter Reynold’s genius and iconic art, it’s a 32 page guide to navigating life, whether you’re heading into kindergarten or into the conference room to make a presentation. “One day for no particular reason, nothing was going right. Absolutely positively, nothing was going right. So, I decided to go left…” We are all looking for a little guidance and optimism. This book is for those who don’t know how to ask for help yet, or are too afraid to ask.
We Don't Lose Our Class Goldfish (Penelope Rex Series #3)
Ryan T. Higgins , Ryan T. Higgins
Penelope Rex faces her biggest fear — Walter the goldfish — in the latest picture book from New York Times best-selling author-illustrator Ryan T. Higgins. We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish has all the classic charm and wit of a Ryan Higgins story and one that’s surely to be favorite from every classroom, bedroom and bookstore across the country.
Remember
Joy Harjo’s iconic and renowned poem Remember invites readers young and not so young to pause and reflect on the immense wonder of the world around us. This picture book adaption featuring the art of Michaela Goade is stunning. Simply, stunning. In the words of the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, Joy Harjo, “We need poems when we lose something important to us, when we need to pay attention, or when we need to put something back together that has been broken.” We could all benefit by heeding her advice and that begins with embracing Remember.
My Powerful Hair
Carole Lindstrom , Steph Littlebird
Caldecott Medal-winning Carole Lindstrom, who gifted us the powerful We are the Water Protectors, gloriously follows up her New York Times best seller with My Powerful Hair. Paired triumphantly with Steph Littlebird’s debut art, My Powerful Hairis an empowering and healing celebration of hair and its significance in Indigenous cultures. A beautiful, potent tome from start to finish and like We are the Water Protectors a must-read.
Twenty Questions
Mac Barnett , Christian Robinson
As parents, we’re always on the lookout for a book that can extend story time beyond just a few minutes. As a reader, finding something unique and clever is exhilarating. Twenty Questions by Barnett and Robinson is a discussion starter, a noggin scratcher, and an invitation to embrace our curious brains.
The Fantastic Bureau of Imagination
Brad Montague , Kristi Montague
From the minds behind Circles All Around Us Brad & Kristi Montague share with us one of the most unique, engaging & thought-provoking tales we’ve seen in a while. The Fantastic Bureau of Imagination is a 4th-wall breaking, super-secretive, never-before-seen peek at the official agency that keeps the world’s creativity flowing. Agent Sparky, the special delivery figment who makes sure all mail received by The Fantastic Bureau of Imagination gets to where it needs to be is the perfect tour guide, but what happens when the Cave of Untold Stories overflows and threatens to topple the whole bureau?
Little Daymond Learns to Earn
When FUBU founder, entrepreneur and quintessential “Shark” Daymond John speaks about money and hard work, we listen. Little Daymond Learns to Earn is the fresh spin on financial literacy that we could all benefit from.
Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #11)
After ten SUPA awesome books, Dog Man is finally back and shows no signs of slowing down! This laugh-out-loud epic Dog Man adventure may be the best one yet, but you need to read it to find out!
Squished: A Graphic Novel
Megan Wagner Lloyd , Michelle Mee Nutter
Having a big family is great. There are always people around and things to do! But while 11-year-old Avery loves her big family (including her six siblings), it’s hard not to feel, well … squished! This delightful graphic novel about growing up and carving out your own space is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier.
Julia and the Shark
Kiran Millwood Hargrave , Tom de Freston
Coupled with gorgeous illustrations by Tom de Freston, Julia and the Shark is a poignant tale of family, courage, and mental health sure to start important conversations for generations to come.
Iceberg
More than 110 years after the Titanic’s fateful voyage, young readers continue to be enthralled by survival stories set on board the “unsinkable” ocean liner. Jennifer A. Nielsen’s latest gripping historical tale follows a young stowaway aboard the ship when disaster strikes. Fans of Alan Gratz and the I Survived series won’t want to miss this heart stopping read.
Leeva at Last
Sara Pennypacker , Matthew Cordell
Young readers will laugh-out-loud alongside Leeva Spayce Thornblossom in this big-hearted tale of a spunky young girl who sets off to change her town for the better with a ragtag group of neighbors. Matilda fans won’t want to miss Leeva at Last.
The Guardian Test (Legends of Lotus Island #1)
Christina Soontornvat , Kevin Hong
Fans of Skyborn and Wings of Fire won’t want to miss The Guardian Test, the first installment in the epic Legends of Lotus Island series where children transform into Guardians, magical protectors of the natural world. Fantastical creatures and non-stop action abound in this adventure for the ages.
The Moth Keeper: (A Graphic Novel)
This mesmerizing tale of passion, duty, and found family is taken to the next level with stunning illustrations that depict a lush fantasy world guided by moonlight. The Moth Keeper is a thoughtful, immersive journey sure to be enjoyed by readers of all ages.
