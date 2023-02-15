Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Book Releases of March 2023

Marc Colagiovanni , Peter H. Reynolds

Often times, word play gets dismissed. But Marc Colagiovanni’s debut When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left has changed the game. Along with Peter Reynold’s genius and iconic art, it’s a 32 page guide to navigating life, whether you’re heading into kindergarten or into the conference room to make a presentation. “One day for no particular reason, nothing was going right. Absolutely positively, nothing was going right. So, I decided to go left…” We are all looking for a little guidance and optimism. This book is for those who don’t know how to ask for help yet, or are too afraid to ask.