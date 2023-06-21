Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of July 2023
Help your young readers stay entertained and beat the summer heat with entertaining tales that might just send shivers down their spines. With so many of their favorite authors and characters returning, our most anticipated Kids’ book releases coming out in July 2023 will help you stock your home libraries with stories the whole family can enjoy every time you read together.
Interactive Book
Beware, Beware the Noise Out There! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Beware, Beware the Noise Out There! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Patricia Hegarty , Thomas Elliott
Interactive Book
OOOOooooOOoOOOOO! What was that sound? It might just be one of the 24 featured in Beware, Beware the Noise Out There that brings to life the adventures of two young children and all the boo-tastic beings they meet along the way. We are simply aghost with the way this picture book — exclusively available at Barnes and Noble in both English and Spanish editions — can be enjoyed year-round, delighting any kid whose favorite holiday is Halloween.
Hardcover
Bruce and the Legend of Soggy Hollow (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Bruce and the Legend of Soggy Hollow (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
Beloved Bruce is back again with a twist on a well-known story, and families will love having their hands on this book when fall rolls around. Bruce isn’t a fan of holidays, but he REALLY hates Halloween. When his family decides the best way to get him excited is through a creepy tale, things take a turn as a ghostly visitor shows up. A delightful and dramatic rendition of a classic, our exclusive edition of Bruce and the Legend of Soggy Hollow includes a Bruce mask and will be the perfect book to get families ready for spooky season.
Hardcover
Why Did the Monster Cross the Road? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Why Did the Monster Cross the Road? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
R. L. Stine
Illustrator Marc Brown
Hardcover
With R. L. Stine’s signature snark and Marc Brown’s illustrations, Why Did the Monster Cross the Road is a scarily silly story that will fill your family with laughter. When monster best friends work to cheer each other up, they tell jokes to bring a smile to their faces. A giggle-inducing read to enjoy year-round, this picture book — exclusively including a bonus sticker sheet — will remind kids that sometimes laughter is the best medicine when they’re feeling down.
Hardcover
The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale
The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale
By
Jon Klassen
Illustrator Jon Klassen
Hardcover
We look forward to seeing everything Jon Klassen creates, and this retelling of a Tyrolean Folktale from a Caldecott Medalist is a book you won’t want to miss. The story of a brave girl and a scared skull, this is a witty and empowering story of their time together in an abandoned house. This mystery is saturated with Klassen’s signature humor, making The Skull a haunting and charming picture book that will send shivers down your spine every time you read it.
Hardcover
Grumpy Monkey Don't Be Scared
Grumpy Monkey Don't Be Scared
By
Suzanne Lang
Illustrator Max Lang
Hardcover
Full-color stickers and our favorite monkey returning in an all-new story? There’s nothing scary about that! Jim Panzee and his jungle friends stay out after dark to collect treats, but with strange sounds, smells and sights flooding their senses, they must summon their courage so they don’t return home empty-handed. A brand-new take on fear, Grumpy Monkey Don’t Be Scared is certain to be a story-time staple.
Hardcover $16.99
How to Catch a Bookworm (B&N Exclusive Edition)
How to Catch a Bookworm (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover $16.99
You could just hang out in our stores, but according to How to Catch a Bookworm, there’s some other ways to lure in the bibliophiles of the world. From the bestselling series comes the next installment only available at Barnes and Noble, and our exclusive edition features a gatefold tear-out for children to write their favorite books down… maybe that’s how you catch a bookworm.
Paperback
Karen's Haircut: A Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)
Karen's Haircut: A Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)
By
Ann M. Martin
Illustrator Katy Farina
Paperback
The Baby-Sitters Little Sister graphic novel series returns with its seventh book, and this is the perfect introduction to Stoneybrook for younger readers. When Karen goes to get a new haircut, she’s dismayed to discover that the beauty parlor lady cut her hair all wrong. A story of self-love and finding your confidence, Karen’s Haircut is a must-read for young readers!
Hardcover
Mixed Up
Mixed Up
Hardcover
Gordon Korman, author of Linked and The Unteachables, returns with a mind-boggling mystery to remember. Two boys discover that their own memories are vanishing and they are gaining ones that don’t belong to them — now they must figure out what’s happening and how to reverse it. A story of courage, adventure and support of others, Mixed Up is an unforgettable tale that will delight Korman’s long-time fans and create new ones.
