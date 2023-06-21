Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of July 2023

By Patricia Hegarty , Thomas Elliott

OOOOooooOOoOOOOO! What was that sound? It might just be one of the 24 featured in Beware, Beware the Noise Out There that brings to life the adventures of two young children and all the boo-tastic beings they meet along the way. We are simply aghost with the way this picture book — exclusively available at Barnes and Noble in both English and Spanish editions — can be enjoyed year-round, delighting any kid whose favorite holiday is Halloween.