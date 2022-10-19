Our Most Anticipated New Kids’ Book Releases of November 2022
November’s quickly approaching along with some amazing kids’ books! Whether you’re looking to build a blanket fort, grab some hot coco, or sit by the fire, our November most anticipated kids’ books are an absolute delight to cozy up with. For story times or for kids to enjoy by themselves, these are some of our favorites that will bring the warm and fuzzies no matter how bitter the cold outside might be.
The Sour Grape
Jory John and Pete Oswald’s The Food Group series has quietly become an essential guide for how to teach children about their ever-confusing emotions. In their latest, The Sour Grape, we dive into the world of “grudges.” An under-discussed part of life, grudges live in all of us regardless of age. With their signature humor and art style, John and Oswald help us digest these feelings in a way only they masterfully can. Don’t skip your daily servings of The Food Group!
How to Send a Hug
Regardless of location or circumstance, Hayley and John Rocco’s latest guide to sharing love is a sweet, re-readable and, at times, educational story that anyone can embrace. For those with loved ones near or far, this touches the soul like a warm hug.
Cozy in Love
There’s little Jan Brett needs to do to continually prove she is the “Queen of Cozy.” With her signature art and gorgeous storytelling, Cozy in Love is quintessential Jan Brett.
The Little Toymaker
Cat Min’s debut Shy Willow gave us a delicate, thoughtful and wholly original story. Her follow up, The Little Toymaker, follows in those footsteps for another beautiful work of art. Every year, towards the end of the Gregorian calendar, toys are given to the children of the world. But what’s often overlooked are the gifts made for the older generations. The parents, grandparents and friends who have taken care of us and the world for so long. That’s where The Little Toymaker comes in. With a focus on the magic of giving gifts instead of receiving them, Cat Min’s fable is a perfect alternative to traditional holiday stories, but one that can and will be embraced by all.
One and Everything
If you’re familiar with Sam Winston’s fine art, his thoughtful One and Everythingwon’t surprise you. It will, however, revitalize your appreciation for masterful storytelling. His special collaboration with Oliver Jeffers on A Child of Booksappears to have been his opening act in the picture book space. One and Everything belongs on every bookshelf and coffee table and if you’re ever at a loss for a present, make it this picture book.
Collaborations (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Cat Kid Comic Club #4)
The Cat Kid Comic Club learns to collaborate in this creative, funny and insightful graphic novel by Dav Pilkey, the author and illustrator of Dog Man. Created with a kaleidoscope of art styles and paired with Pilkey’s trademark storytelling and humor, Collaborations fosters creativity, collaboration, independence and empathy. Plus, the pull-out poster in our Exclusive Edition is the perfect addition to any young reader’s room!
Stellarlune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #9)
It’s hard to believe Stellarlune is the ninth book in Shannon Messenger’s beloved Keeper of the Lost Cities series, but if it was up to us, we’d have the series go on forever. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Sophie, Keefe, and their friends following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of Unlocked.
Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Club: Roll Call
Molly Knox Ostertag , Xanthe Bouma
Dungeons & Dragons fans have a lot to look forward to ahead of the 2023 feature film release, including this first book in a brand-new graphic novel trilogy. This contemporary story blends everyday middle school life with the classic fantasy roleplaying game to create a tale sure to resonate with D&D fans old and new.
The Invisible Spy (Forgotten Five Series #2)
The Forgotten Five is back in this high-octane sequel as they search Esteros for their missing fugitive parents. Young fans of The Unwanteds and Spy School are sure to clam The Forgotten Five as their next favorite series.
Mihi Ever After
Tae Keller , Geraldine Rodríguez
This sweet story about three young girls who fall into a fairytale world and finally get to live their princess dreams is a timeless tale of friendship, belonging, and adventure sure to enrapture any young fairytale fan.
Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends: (A Graphic Novel)
Francine Pascal , Claudia Aguirre , Nicole Andelfinger
This return to the beloved Sweet Valley universe follows twins Jessica and Elizabeth as they embark on their greatest adventure yet – middle school. Full of life lessons and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends is perfect for fans of The Baby-Sitter’s Club and Twins.
Super Good Cookies for Kids
What’s better than cookies? Not much, which is why Chef Duff Goldman of Kids Baking Championship fame has gifted our shelves with a sweet baking book full of kid-friendly cookie recipes perfect for the young culinary connoisseurs in your life.
