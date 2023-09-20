Most Anticipated, Picture Books, Young Readers

Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of October 2023

By Brittany Bunzey / September 20, 2023 at 2:48 am

Magical realms, modern fairy tales and thought-provoking stories: Our most anticipated kids’ books this October have us under their spell. Between beloved favorites like Jacqueline Woodson, Kate DiCamillo and Jason Reynolds and new books in fan-favorite series, this month delivers an all-star list of stories.   

No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #18)

No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #18)

By Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney returns with the eighteenth installment in his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. When the town threatens to shutter Greg Heffley’s school, he bands together with his classmates to try to save the school. Don’t miss this new installment, filled with Kinney’s trademark humor and a heartwarming tale of friendship. (It’s a No Brainer.

Spy School Goes North (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #11)

Spy School Goes North (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #11)

By Stuart Gibbs

Stuart Gibbs takes his beloved Spy School to the wilds of Alaska in the eleventh book in the bestselling series. Get ready for a wild rescue mission after one of Ben Ripley’s friends is abducted from a remote Alaskan training facility. Pick up our exclusive edition for a jacket that features shiny blue foil and a map of the characters’ Alaskan adventures on the reverse side, plus get eight never-before-seen letters from the characters to their loved ones.  

The Puppets of Spelhorst (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Puppets of Spelhorst (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Kate DiCamillo
Illustrator Julie Morstad

Kate DiCamillo (The Beatryce Prophecy and Because of Winn Dixie) brings us an unforgettable fairy tale about five puppets seeking to pursue their dreams. With enchanting illustrations from Julie Morstad, The Puppets of Spelhorst is a magical story perfect for family read-alouds. Pick up our exclusive edition for a special full-color illustration and gold-tipped edges.  

Remember Us

Remember Us

By Jacqueline Woodson

A powerful story of community and acceptance from National Book Award winner Jacqueline Woodson (Brown Girl Dreaming). Told with her trademark lyricism, Remember Us dives into a question we all ask: when do we hold onto the past, and when is it best to let go? 

Like a Charm

Like a Charm

By Elle McNicoll

From the author of A Kind of Spark (shortlisted for the B&N Children’s and YA Book Awards) comes a new story about a grieving neurodivergent tween who discovers a magical world visible only to her. Featuring a resilient main character and plenty of family secrets, Like a Charm is a fantastical start to a duology great for fans of Dragons in a Bag. 

The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom

The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom

By Mac Barnett
Illustrator Shawn Harris

Get ready to hear loads of laughter in your home: the hilarious second book of the bestselling The First Cat in Space graphic novel series is here! Award-winning creators Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris take readers on a ridiculously fun journey to save the Moon Queen in The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom.  

Hollowthorn: A Ravenfall Novel

Hollowthorn: A Ravenfall Novel

By Kalyn Josephson

Hollowthorn is a spellbinding story about two supernatural kids trying to save a magical inn in the lead-up to Hannukah. In this action-packed adventure of friendship and self-acceptance, Anna and Colin must save the Tree of Life from a demon. This second entry in the Ravenfall series is a thrilling tale you’ll want to read over and over again. 

The Fall of the House of Tatterly

The Fall of the House of Tatterly

By Shanna Miles

Theo Tatterly, a twelve-year-old who sees ghosts, must try to save his family’s home after a failed exorcism in The Fall of the House of Tatterly. Steeped in the rich culture, folklore and history of Charleston, this magically endearing stand alone will delight anyone who enjoyed Claribel A. Ortega’s Ghost Squad

Jawbreaker

Jawbreaker

By Christina Wyman

Inspired by Christina Wyman’s own experiences, Jawbreaker is a humorous debut about self-acceptance in middle school that’s great for readers of Raina Telgemeier’s Smile and Varian Johnson’s Twins. Don’t miss this empowering and relatable tale about sibling rivalry and dental drama.   

There Was a Party for Langston (B&N Exclusive Edition)

There Was a Party for Langston (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Jason Reynolds
Illustrator Jerome Pumphrey , Jarrett Pumphrey

Acclaimed bestselling author Jason Reynolds steps into the picture book space with There Was a Party for Langston. Paired with iconic art from the Pumphrey Brothers, this ode to Langston Hughes also features other literary legends like Maya Angelou and Amiri Baraka. Don’t miss this glorious celebration of storytelling and the written word. 

Begin Again: How We Got Here and Where We Might Go - Our Human Story. So Far.

Begin Again: How We Got Here and Where We Might Go – Our Human Story. So Far.

By Oliver Jeffers
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers

With its bold and profound journey through humanity’s history, Begin Again is a thought-provoking picture book that both parents and kids will enjoy. Oliver Jeffers’ iconic art style (What We Build and Meanwhile Back On Earth) brings to life this moving reflection of the patterns and stories that have made our world what it is today.  

Sir Morien: The Legend of a Knight of the Round Table

Sir Morien: The Legend of a Knight of the Round Table

By Holly Black , Kaliis Smith
Artist Ebony Glenn

Bestselling author Holly Black teams up with Kaliis Smith for her first picture book — a humorous adventure about an often-overlooked figure in King Arthur’s legend. This fun and clever tale of bravery and unexpected friendship is a legendary read-aloud for young knights-in-training. 

Zilot & Other Important Rhymes

Zilot & Other Important Rhymes

By Bob Odenkirk
Illustrator Erin Odenkirk
Contribution by Nate Odenkirk , Naomi Odenkirk , Erin Odenkirk

Fans of Shel Silverstein and Jack Prelutsky will love these poems from Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian Bob Odenkirk. Including illustrations from his daughter Erin, these goofy (and at times poignant) poems are a delight. This giggle-inducing book is something parents and kids will enjoy reading together. 

Down the Hole

Down the Hole

By Scott Slater
Illustrator Adam Ming

Down the Hole, Scott Slater’s witty debut, is an entertaining story filled with banter and a wily rabbit trying to outsmart a fox. With dynamic and colorful illustrations from Adam Ming, this picture book will appeal to families who love reading (and re-reading) Jon Klassen’s I Want My Hat Back and Norman Didn’t Do It! by Ryan T. Higgins. 

Tokyo Night Parade

Tokyo Night Parade

By J.P. Takahashi
Illustrator Minako Tomigahara

We can’t stop recommending Tokyo Night Parade, with its stunning story and illustrations we want to frame. A tender story about a young girl who returns to Tokyo from her new home in New York City, this picture book brings Japanese folklore to life in a colorful supernatural romp. 

Elmore the Christmas Moose (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Elmore the Christmas Moose (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Dev Petty
Illustrator Mike Boldt

The author/illustrator team behind Don’t Eat Bees and I Don’t Want to Be a Frog present a new holiday story that is both funny and genuine. Pick up our exclusive edition of this tale about a moose who wants to be one of Santa’s reindeer to get special effects on the jacket and a pop-out foiled ornament. 

Juniper's Christmas

Juniper's Christmas

By Eoin Colfer

A brand-new holiday adventure about a young girl determined to save Christmas from a businesswoman trying to steal Santa’s powers, from the bestselling author of the Artemis Fowl series comes. Juniper’s Christmas is a must-have magical tale filled with holiday spirit for young readers who love Christmas.  

