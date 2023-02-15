Our Most Anticipated YA Book Releases of March 2023
There’s more than just warmer weather on the horizon this month. The YA titles coming our way hold a dear place in our hearts. From our very own exclusives (including an exclusive bilingual edition of a beloved modern classic) to National Book Award winners and sweeping fantasies, our most anticipated YA books this March will captivate readers and are must-adds to anyone’s TBR list!
Once Upon a Broken Heart (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Once Upon a Broken Heart (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$10.99
$12.99
Richly imagined and mysteriously atmospheric, Once Upon a Broken Heart is the first book in an enthralling fantasy series from Caraval author Stephanie Garber. This twisty, dreamy tale is perfect for fans of fairytales and fairytale retellings alike.
Richly imagined and mysteriously atmospheric, Once Upon a Broken Heart is the first book in an enthralling fantasy series from Caraval author Stephanie Garber. This twisty, dreamy tale is perfect for fans of fairytales and fairytale retellings alike.
Teen Titans: Robin (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Teen Titans: Robin (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.61
$16.99
Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo have done it again with the next thrilling installment in the Teen Titans graphic novel series, exploring the relationship between Bruce Wayne’s biological son, Damian, and his adopted son, Dick Greyson. Teen Titans: Robin is a must read for DC Comics fans.
Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo have done it again with the next thrilling installment in the Teen Titans graphic novel series, exploring the relationship between Bruce Wayne’s biological son, Damian, and his adopted son, Dick Greyson. Teen Titans: Robin is a must read for DC Comics fans.
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter/Yo no soy tu perfecta hija Mexicana (B&N Exclusive Edition)
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter/Yo no soy tu perfecta hija Mexicana (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$12.99
$14.99
Erika L. Sánchez’s National Book Award Finalist about Julia, a girl coming to terms with the conflicts of her Mexican American heritage, can now be enjoyed both in English and Spanish in this exclusive Barnes & Noble bilingual edition.
La brillante novela de Erika L. Sánchez, finalista del National Book Award, acerca de Julia una chica que lucha con los conflictos de su realidad México Americana, ahora puede disfrutarse tanto en inglés como español en esta edición bilingüe, exclusiva de Barnes & Noble.
Erika L. Sánchez’s National Book Award Finalist about Julia, a girl coming to terms with the conflicts of her Mexican American heritage, can now be enjoyed both in English and Spanish in this exclusive Barnes & Noble bilingual edition.
La brillante novela de Erika L. Sánchez, finalista del National Book Award, acerca de Julia una chica que lucha con los conflictos de su realidad México Americana, ahora puede disfrutarse tanto en inglés como español en esta edición bilingüe, exclusiva de Barnes & Noble.
All My Rage (National Book Award Winner)
All My Rage (National Book Award Winner)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$11.69
$12.99
This sweeping tale of grief, heartbreak, anger, and forgiveness is as emotionally devastating as it is wholly captivating. Tahir’s gripping depiction of intergenerational trauma and the lasting effects of abuse are handled with the utmost care in a story that is guaranteed to stay with readers for years to come.
This sweeping tale of grief, heartbreak, anger, and forgiveness is as emotionally devastating as it is wholly captivating. Tahir’s gripping depiction of intergenerational trauma and the lasting effects of abuse are handled with the utmost care in a story that is guaranteed to stay with readers for years to come.
Flowerheart
Flowerheart
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.19
$19.99
A cottagecore fantasy romance? Sign us up. Flowerheart is a mystical, cozy, and utterly spellbinding tale complete with whimsical world-building and characters you can’t help but love. It’s best read with a warm cup of tea.
A cottagecore fantasy romance? Sign us up. Flowerheart is a mystical, cozy, and utterly spellbinding tale complete with whimsical world-building and characters you can’t help but love. It’s best read with a warm cup of tea.
Lies We Sing to the Sea
Lies We Sing to the Sea
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.19
$19.99
Sarah Underwood’s electrifying debut inspired by Greek mythology reimagines the fate of Penelope’s hanged maids, complete with captivating characters and gut-wrenching romance.
Sarah Underwood’s electrifying debut inspired by Greek mythology reimagines the fate of Penelope’s hanged maids, complete with captivating characters and gut-wrenching romance.