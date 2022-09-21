Our Most Anticipated New YA Book Releases of October 2022
October is the month for beloved authors and characters to return, and during this season of change, it’s nice to have something familiar to return to. From exclusive box sets to tear jerkers or books that will bring a smile to your face, this month is gracing us with titles we guarantee you won’t be able to put down!
The First to Die at the End (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The First to Die at the End (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Fans of They Both Die at the End won’t want to miss this devastating prequel following brand-new characters Orion and Valentino on the very first day Death-Cast makes their life-ending calls. This unputdownable story about the origins of Death-Cast itself will once again break readers hearts in the best way possible.
A Scatter of Light (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A Scatter of Light (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Set sixty years after the events of Last Night at the Telegraph Club, A Scatter of Light is another bittersweet tale of identity and self-discovery at a monumental time in history – this time, the first major Supreme Court decisions legalizing gay marriage. Heart-wrenching and powerful, Malinda Lo’s latest work is not to be missed.
I Was Born for This
I Was Born for This
The creator of Heartstopper is back with a clever and profound story about friendship and self-discovery sans the romance often found in Young Adult novels. I Was Born for This is fresh, funny, and sure to give readers all the feels.
The Heartstopper Yearbook
The Heartstopper Yearbook
The Heartstopper series has taken the world by storm, and with season 2 in the works, it’s the best time to catch up on the characters, creator, and series. A companion book to the series, The Heartstopper Yearbook has exclusive content that will make fans’ hearts sing, and it’s in full color for the first time!
Anne of Greenville
Anne of Greenville
We are here for retellings, and this graphic novel retelling of Anne of Green Gables has us absolutely elated! Anne, the Anne of Greenville that is, is the Abba-loving, queer, Japanese American we all want to become best friends with. Bold, unique, and full of heart, Anne of Greenville is a must-read!
Kingdom of the Wicked Box Set (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Kingdom of the Wicked Box Set (B&N Exclusive Edition)
This exclusive boxed set containing all three books in Kerri Maniscalco’s stunning Kingdom of the Wicked trilogy features our Barnes & Noble Exclusive Editions. With gorgeous alternate covers and spicy bonus content that can only be found here, this boxed set is only available while supplies last. What are you waiting for?!
The Book of Tea Boxed Set (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Book of Tea Boxed Set (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Run, don’t walk! This limited-edition Barnes & Noble Exclusive boxed set including both exclusive editions in the magical Book of Tea duology won’t last long. Don’t wait to add these beauties to your bookshelf.
Greywaren (The Dreamer Trilogy #3)
Greywaren (The Dreamer Trilogy #3)
Maggie Stiefvater is back with the third and final book in the Dreamer trilogy. This bittersweet conclusion to a masterful fantasy series is sure to leave readers wondering what Stiefvater has coming next.
Strike the Zither
Strike the Zither
A reimagining of the Chinese classic tale of the Three Kingdoms, Strike the Zither is an enthralling fantasy that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. Full of betrayal, a divided realm, and enemies both human and non-human, pick up this book for another inventive fantasy by bestselling author Joan He.
The Witch Hunt
The Witch Hunt
Fans of The Witch Haven rejoice! Your Spooky Season reads just got that much better with this sequel that takes readers through Paris alongside Frances as she tries to fix the rift in the magical world that she accidentally created with her magic. Full of dark magic, secrets, and lost loves, get lost in this witchy sequel for a heart-pounding story!
Prince of Song & Sea
Prince of Song & Sea
We’ve been swooning over the live action teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid, but luckily we have something to tide us over while we wait for the movie! Prince of Song & Sea is a twist on the classic tale we all know in which we get to hear the story from Prince Eric’s perspective! Thought you knew The Little Mermaid? Think again!
