Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Books of August 2023
With fantasy worlds, mysteries and whirlwind romances, August brings more than just the heat. Along with the month comes new releases from favorite authors, a horrifying debut and a BookTok favorite, making our most anticipated Young Adult books a group of must-have titles.
The Brothers Hawthorne (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Brothers Hawthorne (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Everyone’s favorite brothers from the Inheritance Games series (finally) get their own novel. With the four brothers taking on two missions on opposite sides of the globe, The Brothers Hawthorne is an explosive tale. Pick up our exclusive edition for a short story full of extra Hawthorne hijinks and an alternate jacket.
A Thousand Boy Kisses
A Thousand Boy Kisses
By Tillie Cole
Grab a box of tissues, pick up your own copy of A Thousand Boy Kisses and get ready for a heartbreaking story of friendship and first love. Perfect for fans of If He Had Been With Me, this popular BookTok title now includes a special bonus epilogue.
House of Marionne
House of Marionne
By J. Elle
Bridgerton meets fantasy in House of Marionne, the latest from J. Elle (Wings of Ebony). The first of a series featuring secret societies, forbidden love and betrayal, this dazzling tale is perfect for anyone who loves morally gray characters, social elites and dark magic.
Bring Me Your Midnight
Bring Me Your Midnight
Rachel Griffin, bestselling author of The Nature of Witches, returns with her first high fantasy novel. With an arranged marriage, dark magic and impossible choices, Bring Me Your Midnight is an atmospheric tale of love at odds with duty.
Guardians of Dawn: Zhara (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
Guardians of Dawn: Zhara (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
By S. Jae-Jones
Kicking off a new fantasy series from S. Jae-Jones (Wintersong), Guardians of Dawn: Zhara tells of a land where magic is forbidden and monsters threaten to upset the precarious balance between magicians and the rest of the world. Pick up our exclusive edition of this Cinderella story to get an alternate cover, designed end papers, and a unique case and case stamp.
Foxglove (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Foxglove (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Adalyn Grace
The sequel to Belladonna, Adalyn Grace’s latest is a seductive tale of love and vengeance. The B&N Exclusive edition includes a deleted chapter from Death’s point-of-view as well as unique packaging — from the jacket to the casing and endpaper designs. This immersive gothic fantasy blends mystery and magic into a morally complex world where Death and Fate are brothers.
Her Radiant Curse
Her Radiant Curse
From the bestselling author of Six Crimson Cranes comes Her Radiant Curse — a new fantasy set in the same universe that blends classic tales like Beauty and the Beast and the story of Helen of Troy with Southeast Asian folklore. A tale of sisterhood, beauty and courage, Elizabeth Lim’s latest is a sparkling adventure infused with loyalty and love.
The Haunted Mansion: Storm & Shade
The Haunted Mansion: Storm & Shade
By
Claudia Gray
Artist Mark Chiarello
Get ready for shivers to run down your spine as you pick up this novel inspired by the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney Parks. An eerie ghost story infused with a mystery and a fresh start at a new school, The Haunted Mansion: Storm & Shade is a delightfully creepy book about an impending storm threatening to destroy a haunted mansion… and everything in it.
I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me
I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me
By Jamison Shea
My Dearest Darkest meets Tiny Pretty Things in this dark fantasy debut set in the intense world of the Parisian ballet. A villain origin story full of monsters and manèges, I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me is a cutthroat story of creativity, perfectionism and the exclusionary tendencies of institutions.
