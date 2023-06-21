Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Books of July 2023 

Fans of Tricia Levenseller’s Daughter of the Pirate King series will be delighted by this gorgeous gift edition of the second book. The crew of Alosa, daughter of the Siren Queen, races against the dangerous Pirate King to recover a legendary hidden treasure, but even as loyalties are tested, Alosa is certain that they will win despite the odds stacked against them. You won’t regret taking to the high seas in this fast-paced sequel that will leave your heart racing.

