Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Books of July 2023
If you’re looking for an escape, our most anticipated Young Adult books this July are perfect options for your next read. They’ll take you out of this world (or to the end of it) or sweep you away with these stories of secretive students.
Their Vicious Games
What if one slip up cost you your Ivy League dream? After she loses control and it leaves her future hanging in the balance, Adina enters the Finish — a high-stakes contest that can provide endless possibilities for her future. But there’s only one way to survive this deadly game: change the rules. A delightfully dark tale about power and privilege, Their Vicious Games is a brutal and daring debut perfect for fans of Ace of Spades.
One of Us Is Back
It’s time to head back to Bayview for another crisis of deadly consequences — this time sparked by a billboard teasing a new game. The entire crew is home for the summer, trying to move on from their sinister past, but when one of them disappears, they discover that the game is serious and their survival is at risk. Saturated with secrets, One of Us Is Back only further cements Karen McManus as a standout YA mystery and thriller author.
The Legacies
Discover the darker side to the glittering lives of wealthy socialites in Jessica Goodman’s newest thriller. Four students score an invitation to the Legacy Club in New York City, but they must survive an intense week of lavish social engagements that culminate in the Legacy Ball — a night that’s supposed to be the best night of their lives. A story of blackmail, backstabbing and deadly secrets, The Legacies is a hair-raising story perfect for fans of Holly Jackson.
The Prince & The Apocalypse: A Novel
What would you do if you were far from home and the world was ending? Wren and Prince Theo team up to rush across Europe in time for her to say goodbye to her family. An adventurous romance that will make you laugh out loud, The Prince & the Apocalypse is an angsty and absolutely bonkers novel that makes the perfect summer read!
House of Roots and Ruin (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Fans of House of Salt and Sorrow will be swept away by its sequel. Set 12 years after the first book, Verity flees her home. She’s captivated by Bloem’s luxurious landscape and her budding romance with a boy, but the town is not the dream it appeared to be… it might just be more of a nightmare. A lush Gothic fantasy, Erin A. Craig’s newest is a haunting thriller of curses, ambition and love, and our exclusive edition includes burgundy sprayed edges, a jacket with gold foil, custom endpapers and casing and bonus content.
The Legacy of Yangchen: Avatar, The Last Airbender (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chronicles of the Avatar Book 4)
By F. C. Yee
Fans of Avatar will love this newest foray into the beloved world, and in our exclusive edition, the bestselling author unveils his creative process and what it’s like collaborating with the creators of Avatar in a behind-the-scenes interview. A weapon of mass-destruction threatens the Four Nations, tensions run high and Yangchen must team up with Kavik — a former companion whose betrayal cut to the heart. A story of courage and sacrifice, Legacy of Yangchen: Avatar, The Last Airbender is a brilliant follow up to The Shadow of Kyoshi.
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (B&N Exclusive Edition)
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and we’re celebrating with this exclusive edition of the novelization complete with a unique purple cover and stunning black foil. Perfect for anyone who enjoyed Long Live the Pumpkin Queen and Tim Burton, let Jack and the rest of Halloween Town run Christmas for you with a fresh, collectible edition of this classic story.
Daughter of the Siren Queen (Daughter of the Pirate King Series #2)
Fans of Tricia Levenseller’s Daughter of the Pirate King series will be delighted by this gorgeous gift edition of the second book. The crew of Alosa, daughter of the Siren Queen, races against the dangerous Pirate King to recover a legendary hidden treasure, but even as loyalties are tested, Alosa is certain that they will win despite the odds stacked against them. You won’t regret taking to the high seas in this fast-paced sequel that will leave your heart racing.
