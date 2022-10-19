Our Most Anticipated New YA Book Releases of November 2022
Return to your favorite fantasy realms, lose yourself in some epic romances, and find yourself in stories that will linger in your mind long after you’ve finished reading through our November most anticipated YA books. Put on your reading socks, wrap yourself in a soft, warm throw, grab a hot drink from the café to go, and cozy up with one of these amazing books!
Bloodmarked (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
The brilliant follow-up to Legendborn, Bloodmarked will keep you utterly captivated from page one to the end (I’m not kidding, it took every ounce of self-control not to cancel plans multiple times throughout reading it). Stunning, fierce, and magical, Bree’s newest installation to her story will leave readers absolutely spellbound as they continue the adventures of the Legendborn Cycle.
Cursed
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Fans of Gilded won’t want to miss this next and final installation in the Rumpelstiltskin-inspired reimagining of the classic tale. This haunting story cements Marissa Meyer as one of the best authors of fairytale reimaginings out there – and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve next.
Charm (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crave Series #5)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Tracy Wolff’s beloved Crave series comes to an end with Charm. Chronicling the four missing months between Crave and Crush, fans will finally get answers to all of their burning questions about Grace and Hudson’s love story.
Gleanings: Stories from the Arc of a Scythe (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$19.99
Neal Schusterman’s epic Arc of the Scythe series has been a reader favorite since 2016, and for very good reason. Gleanings is the latest addition to the Arc, featuring a series of brand-new short stories by various authors set in the Schusterman’s infamous Scythedom.
A Thousand Heartbeats
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Keira Cass is known for her epic romances, and A Thousand Heartbeats is no exception. This swoonworthy tale is lush, evocative, and chock full of court intrigue, a must-read for fans of The Selection series
Saint: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
A prequel to fan-favorite Fable and Namesake, Saint is full of pirate vibes and a deep respect for the sea and its whims. This book will soak readers deep into the world they came to love in the original duology. Get ready to experience Saint the way you never have before as he finds himself close to repeating mistakes after crossing the path of a young dredger.
Tower of God Volume One
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
In this first volume of the Tower of Godseries, Bam’s quest for the chance to reunite with his best friend Rachel, leads us on an action-packed adventure taking us on a journey skyward in a mysterious tower. Each level of the tour is a test of strength, dexterity and wit, and along the way, Bam will make both allies and enemies while he also discovers there’s a much deeper and darker secret underneath his friendship with Rachel.
The Wicked Remain
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$10.99
The sequel to one of our former YA Monthly Picks, The Grimrose Girls, The Wicked Remain will delight anyone who loves fairy tale twists and dark academia as the fairy tale inspired deaths at the Grimrose School continue. While the four girls have discovered what the curse is, they still must figure out exactly how to break it and stop the deaths. Both empowering and haunting, this book is certain to draw readers in and leave them shook with the end of this duology.
The Ones We Burn
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$21.99
This fierce fantasy about a witch with deadly powers is a fresh addition to the YA fantasy shelves. Rich, atmospheric, and completely captivating, it’s hard to believe The Ones We Burn is author Rebecca Mix’s debut novel.
We Deserve Monuments
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
For fans of The Black Kids, We Deserve Monuments is an astounding YA debut about intergenerational trauma, first love, and how far the past can bury the truth. With a riveting mystery that will leave you breathless to the very end, Jas Hammonds will transport you to this small southern town and all its stark truths.
Five Survive (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$19.99
From the phenomenal author behind A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder comes a thriller that’ll make you wary on your next road trip. Perfect for fans of Summer’s Edge, Five Survive is an addictively tense read that’ll have you on the edge of the seat of your RV.
The Do-Over
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
This novel is an absolute delight! A Valentine’s Day version of Groundhog’s Day, The Do-Over by Lynn Painter is a book I absolutely flew through! If you loved her first book, Better than the Movies, then get ready for this brilliant, funny, and bigger than life story about a girl who relives the worst Valentine’s Day EVER only to relive it over and over.
Never Ever Getting Back Together
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
This fun reality show-inspired rom-com has it all: drama, revenge, and a sapphic enemies-to-lovers romance sure to make readers swoon. And that title? Queue up the Taylor Swift.
How to Excavate a Heart
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Two Jewish girls snowed in on Christmas Eve with a corgi? Check, check, and check. Consider How to Excavate a Heart the holiday hug of a rom-com you didn’t know you needed.
Scattered Showers: Stories
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$18.99
$24.99
This stunning short story collection full of Rainbow Rowell’s signature romantic writing is a must-read for romance fans of all ages. Bright, bold, and fun, this gorgeously packaged tome will make a beautiful addition to any bookshelf. And bonus for Simon Snow fans – he makes a guest appearance.
