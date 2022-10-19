Our Most Anticipated New YA Book Releases of November 2022

Laura Pohl

In Stock Online

Paperback $9.99 $10.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

The sequel to one of our former YA Monthly Picks, The Grimrose Girls, The Wicked Remain will delight anyone who loves fairy tale twists and dark academia as the fairy tale inspired deaths at the Grimrose School continue. While the four girls have discovered what the curse is, they still must figure out exactly how to break it and stop the deaths. Both empowering and haunting, this book is certain to draw readers in and leave them shook with the end of this duology.