Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Books of October 2023
Get swept away by magic, mayhem and mystery this October with our most anticipated young adult books. With returning favorites like Ryan La Sala and Stephanie Garber and collectible editions of beloved books, you will want to build your entire Fall TBR list with these enchanting reads.
Beholder
Beholder
By Ryan La Sala
Ryan La Sala (The Honeys) gives us another picture-perfect horror novel that will send shivers down your spine with his latest novel, Beholder. As the only survivor (and primary suspect) of a mysterious massacre where corpses are arranged into art, Athan gets swept up in a supernatural mystery as he tries to prove his innocence. A chilling fable about art and obsession, this unnerving story will be impossible to turn away from.
Curious Tides (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Curious Tides (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Dark academia fans will adore this new fantasy by Pascale Lacelle. When a teen mage is the only survivor of a deadly night, she gains clandestine powers that she’ll need if she’s going to get to the bottom of things. There’s just one problem: She doesn’t know how to use her new skills. Our exclusive edition features a special cover, a full-color page of artwork and a short story set in the Curious Tides world.
What the River Knows (B&N Exclusive Edition)
What the River Knows (B&N Exclusive Edition)
If you’re looking for a novel that kicks off an action-packed historical fantasy duology with a rivals-to-lovers romance, then we have just the book for you. What the River Knows takes readers on a magical and mysterious adventure through Ancient Egypt. Our exclusive edition has an alternate cover, a unique case and case stamp, and designed endpapers.
A Curse for True Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A Curse for True Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Stephanie Garber’s Once Upon a Broken Heart trilogy has kept us on the edge of our seats since the very first book, and now we get the dramatic conclusion that answers all our burning questions. Our exclusive edition has a unique cover and case stamp and surprise bonus content from Stephanie herself.
Bittersweet in the Hollow
Bittersweet in the Hollow
If you enjoyed House of Hollow, one of our former monthly picks, then Bittersweet in the Hollow is your next read. A mysterious disappearance leads four sisters with unique gifts to investigate what might be hiding in the forest of their small Appalachian town.
Night of the Witch
Night of the Witch
By Sara Raasch , Beth Revis
Start a new duology by bestselling authors Sara Raasch and Beth Revis when you pick up Night of the Witch. Set during the Medieval German Witch Trials, this twisty story about two rivals working together to fight a common enemy is packed with romance, revenge and magic.
The Inheritance Games (B&N Exclusive Edition), Deluxe Edition (Inheritance Games Series #1)
The Inheritance Games (B&N Exclusive Edition), Deluxe Edition (Inheritance Games Series #1)
Our Exclusive Deluxe Hardcover Edition of the first book in the bestselling Inheritance Games series presents the opening of Avery Grambs’ story with gorgeous full-color stenciled edges, an embossed foil jacket and foil stamped case and a ribbon bookmark. Once you’ve finished this puzzle-filled adventure, continue your time in the world with a bonus epilogue, a new letter from Jennifer Lynn Barnes, a book club guide and more. Much like the Hawthorne House itself, we’ve pulled out all the stops with this special edition.
The Cruel Prince: Collector's Edition
The Cruel Prince: Collector's Edition
By Holly Black
This mega-bestselling series took the world by storm, and now we can travel back to Elfhame with a gorgeous collector’s edition that includes a stunning new cover, full-color endpapers and more. Whether you adored this series or are first learning of this faerie fantasy, this special edition is an excellent edition to add to home libraries.
A Twisted Tale Anthology
A Twisted Tale Anthology
Editor Elizabeth Lim
If you love the Twisted Tale series, get ready for even more stories about your favorite fairy tales bound in the same book. With sixteen short stories from a group of bestselling authors, A Twisted Tale Anthology gives all-new takes on your favorite Disney films.
