Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Books of October 2023

By Ryan La Sala

Ryan La Sala (The Honeys) gives us another picture-perfect horror novel that will send shivers down your spine with his latest novel, Beholder. As the only survivor (and primary suspect) of a mysterious massacre where corpses are arranged into art, Athan gets swept up in a supernatural mystery as he tries to prove his innocence. A chilling fable about art and obsession, this unnerving story will be impossible to turn away from.