The Best Paperbacks of January 2026

Does your TBR pile start over after the new year, or do you just keep adding to the chaos? Whatever your method is, a new year means new books, and these paperbacks are the ones everyone will be devouring this month as winter rages on. Pick one or pick them all…and happy reading!

Tilt: A Novel by Emma Pattee. What would you do if the world started crumbling around you? Emma Pattee explores humanity, desperation, love and survival in this breathtaking novel that was one of our 2024 Discover Prize Finalists.

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor. When we take a breath, we probably don't think about the process behind the seemingly simple action. But what if we've been breathing wrong the whole time? James Nestor tackles this question in Breath, discussing how important is to breathe properly.

The List of Suspicious Things: A Novel by Jennie Godfrey. Set against the backdrop of the Thatcher-era UK political landscape, this is a moving coming-of-age mystery. A heartwarming tale of friendships and first loves that captures the essence of Yorkshire in the time of the Ripper murders.

Dungeon Crawler Carl (Dungeon Crawler Carl Series #1) by Matt Dinniman. Your day couldn't possibly be worse than Carl's — go on an intergalactic sci-fi adventure for the entire galaxy's viewing pleasure in Dungeon Crawler Carl. Buckle in, it'll be a bumpy ride.

The Rose Bargain by Sasha Peyton Smith. As soon as girls come of age under faerie Queen Moryen, they must make a bargain with her — one that always comes with a cost. With the worldbuilding of Leigh Bardugo and the romantic tension of Holly Black, The Rose Bargain is the start of your next favorite duology.

Beautiful Ugly: A Novel by Alice Feeney. Alice Feeney delivers a domestic thriller about an author who struggles to move on after the disappearance of his wife. Dark and gripping, this is perfect for fans of Freida McFadden and Tana French.

Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things by Adam Grant. The bestselling author of Think Again and Originals explores how we can help others and ourselves grow past our supposed limits. This is yet another thought-provoking and wildly entertaining outing from a leading expert on the mysteries of human motivation.

A Monsoon Rising: A Novel by Thea Guanzon. If you were as sad as we were to say goodbye to Talasyn and Prince Alaric just as their relationship was starting to blossom at the end of The Hurricane Wars, then welcome back to the Night Empire in A Monsoon Rises. Perfect for fans of R. F. Kuang and Jennifer Armentrout.

Last Twilight in Paris: A Novel by Pam Jenoff. A twist of fate unlocks a woman's journey of bravery, mystery and self-discovery in this incredible novel inspired by a true story.

The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus (Read with Jenna Pick) by Emma Knight. A sharp coming-of-age journey set in a glamorous world of high academia, old money and one eccentric upper-class family. This heartfelt tale is sure to please fans of Sally Rooney and Caroline O'Donoghue.

The Life of Herod the Great: A Novel by Zora Neale Hurston, Deborah G. Plant. A fictional account of a complex Biblical figure from an iconic storyteller. Challenging the worldview of this infamous ruler and painting a vivid portrait of his life from childhood to his controversial reign and his friendships with people like Mark Antony and Julius Caesar.