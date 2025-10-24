B&N Reads

The Best Paperbacks of November & December 2025

By BN Editors, Nina Braca / October 24, 2025 at 12:00 am

Paperbacks are the best picks for any on-the-go reader, and this time of year can consist of a lot of time-consuming travel. Luckily, there are brand-new paperback options to throw in your carry-on or tuck in a jacket so you can keep entertained throughout the entire month and beyond. Happy reading!

I'm Glad My Mom Died

I'm Glad My Mom Died

By Jennette McCurdy

Readers get the chance to learn how “the industry” really works, as Jennette describes what it’s like as a child star, further fueling the narrative, of late, around how victimizing Hollywood can be. Jennette is direct, honest and hilarious, and despite it all, delivers an inspiring story of resilience and recovery.

Cher: Part One: The Memoir

Cher: Part One: The Memoir

By Cher

The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself, tracing from her humble origins to the remarkable heights she’s reached and everything in between. It’s honest, authentic and incredible.

The Time Hop Coffee Shop: A Novel

The Time Hop Coffee Shop: A Novel

By Phaedra Patrick

This heartwarming tale invites readers to Mapleville, a make-believe town where Greta inexplicitly finds herself after her real world begins to unravel. Soon, she begins to question what it really means to have a perfect life.

The Reappearance of Rachel Price

The Reappearance of Rachel Price

By Holly Jackson

This is a search for truth riddled with secrets and lies and a pulse-pounding and deliciously twisted mystery, all from the mind of the renowned Holly Jackson.

Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things

Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things

By Adam Grant

The bestselling author of Think Again and Originals explores how we can help others and ourselves grow past our supposed limits. This is yet another thought-provoking and wildly entertaining outing from a leading expert on the mysteries of human motivation.

The Woman in Me

The Woman in Me

By Britney Spears

As one of the most recognizable cultural icons, Britney Spears has been through it all, and here she steps out and reclaims her space and her voice with a deeply moving memoir that details her journey through fame and family and the endurance and perseverance required to keep going

The Mating Game (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Mating Game (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Lana Ferguson

Two unlikely wolf shifters learn that despite their constant avoidance, the two are more similar than they realize in this wild and steamy romance.

Sweet Venom (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Sweet Venom (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Rina Kent

A dark hockey romance? You read that right. Packing on the suspense and enemies-to-lovers tension, this second installment of the Vipers series pulls Violet into a dangerous game of obsession.

Like Mother, Like Mother: A Novel

Like Mother, Like Mother: A Novel

By Susan Rieger

A story of mothers and daughters and complex family mythologies where inheritance doesn’t always mean wealth.

Beautiful Ugly

Beautiful Ugly

By Alice Feeney

Alice Feeney delivers a domestic thriller about an author who struggles to move on after the disappearance of his wife. Dark and gripping, this is perfect for fans of Freida McFadden and Tana French.

Project Hail Mary (Movie Tie-In): A Novel

Project Hail Mary (Movie Tie-In): A Novel

By Andy Weir

The only hope for humanity rests with Dr. Ryland Grace — if only he could remember his mission. Andy Weir, the bestselling author of The Martian, delivers another perfect science-based thriller with Project Hail Mary, a tale of impending catastrophe, survival and interstellar adventure.

The Mighty Red: A Novel

The Mighty Red: A Novel

By Louise Erdrich

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich returns to the world of The Beet Queen in this profound story of the natural world, place and community, perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Overstory by Richard Powers.

How to Win Friends and Influence Fungi: Collected Quirks of Science, Tech, Engineering, and Math from Nerd Nite

How to Win Friends and Influence Fungi: Collected Quirks of Science, Tech, Engineering, and Math from Nerd Nite

By Chris Balakrishnan , Matt Wasowski
Illustrator Kristen Orr

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art

By James Nestor

When we take a breath, we probably don’t think about the process behind the seemingly simple action. But what if we’ve been breathing wrong the whole time? James Nestor tackles this question in Breath, discussing how important is to breathe properly. By the end of Breath, you will see the process of breathing in a new light.

From Here to the Great Unknown (Oprah's Book Club)

From Here to the Great Unknown (Oprah's Book Club)

By Lisa Marie Presley , Riley Keough

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like being the only child of a legend, take it from Lisa Marie Presley in her own words. Alongside her own daughter, this is Lisa’s story, straight from the source.

