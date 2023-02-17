M. L. Rio

If you’re looking for your next read after The Secret History, then you should definitely check out If We Were Villains. This debut is an exploration of passion and jealousy, and if you’re a fan of Shakespeare, then it’s the perfect dark academia for you! Set at a conservatory, it follows seven young actors with a history of cutthroat competition. In their fourth year, the tragedies they’re so used to on stage catch up to them off of it, and they find themselves having to step into the biggest part they’ve ever played, one that convinces the police (and themselves) that they are innocent.