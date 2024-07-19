B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Must Reads, We Recommend

The Reviews Are In! Best Reviewed Books of July 2024

By Isabelle McConville / July 19, 2024 at 1:33 am

We’re in the dog days of summer and only the best books bring us any relief. Journey to the wild west with Kevin Barry, 1990s Australia with Ruby Todd, and over to the PNW with Julia Philips. Wherever you decide to beat the heat, enjoy traveling through our best reviewed books of July.

Same As It Ever Was: A Novel

Same As It Ever Was: A Novel

By Claire Lombardo

Sure, marriage is hard, but it makes for great reading. Lombardo is a joy to read — especially when your own family starts to stress you out.

Watch the live taping of Claire’s Poured Over episode, here.

Long Island Compromise: A Novel

Long Island Compromise: A Novel

By Taffy Brodesser-Akner

We couldn’t put this one down, and we have a feeling you won’t be able to, either. A story about the benefits and consequences of wealth and the lengths we’ll go to run from our personal mythologies — this cast of characters will hold you for ransom until the very end.

Listen to Taffy and Miwa riff on Poured Over.

Bear: A Novel

Bear: A Novel

By Julia Phillips

Sisterhood is the stuff of fairy tales, and Julia Phillips has written a wild story about the collision between people’s dreams and animals’ realities.

Hear more from Julia on our Poured Over podcast.

The God of the Woods (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

The God of the Woods (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

By Liz Moore

The woods can’t hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.

Dive into God of the Woods with Liz and Miwa on our Poured Over podcast.

Evenings and Weekends: A Novel

Evenings and Weekends: A Novel

By Oisín McKenna

City lights and an unrelenting heatwave set the scene for this swirl of characters — all on the verge — in this dazzling new novel perfect for fans of Naoise Dolan and Caroline O’Donoghue.

Read Oisín’s guest post, here.

Bright Objects

Bright Objects

By Ruby Todd

Who hasn’t looked to the stars for answers? Prepare to be surprised by what you learn in this novel that explores mysticism and cynicism, love and heartbreak.

Read Ruby’s exclusive Q&A, here.

The History of Sound: Stories

The History of Sound: Stories

By Ben Shattuck

This tender collection of stories gives us a unique look at humanity and the way we’re all connected. This sits nicely with North Woods by Daniel Mason.

Lo Fi: A Novel

Lo Fi: A Novel

By Liz Riggs

Dingy bars, late nights and rock & roll fill up Al’s days, but she can’t help wanting more. Turn up the volume (and the heat) with this groovy novel that feels like listening to your favorite record.

The Heart in Winter

The Heart in Winter

By Kevin Barry

Fans of Charles Portis and Patrick deWitt’s The Sisters Brothers: Don’t miss this wildly funny western. Fans of Barry’s acclaimed novel Night Boat to Tangier, same goes for you.

Listen in on Barry and Miwa’s conversation on all things The Heart in Winter and read his exclusive B&N Reads essay.

This Great Hemisphere: A Novel

This Great Hemisphere: A Novel

By Mateo Askaripour

A National Book Foundation 5 under 35 pick delivers a dystopian story with sci-fi flare and a political edge, featuring a terrific cast and a world both familiar and unsettling.

Catch up with Mateo with his exclusive 5 Questions interview.

