The Reviews Are In! Best Reviewed Books of May 2024
As we near the end of the month and pack for our holiday weekend, we’ve been itching to find out what the critics are saying about the biggest new books. From memoirs to fiction to a collection of essays on birding, a shocking account of a near-death experience to a bold and atmospheric tale of art and love, these are the very best books of May.
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder
No one — including the author himself — knew if he would survive the shocking 2022 attempt on his life, and here he tells the unforgettable (and life-affirming) story as only he can.
Hear more from Salman on Poured Over.
Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir
Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir
Genevieve Kingston’s remarkable memoir — as heartbreaking as it is hopeful — is an intimate and compelling story of grief and love, family, and the reverberating impact of what we leave behind.
Meet Genevieve on Poured Over.
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
By
Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley
Amy Tan’s stories of love and family have moved us for decades and now we get to experience birding through her eyes. The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will delight readers of The Bird Way and What It’s Like to Be a Bird.
Listen to Amy’s conversation with Miwa on Poured Over.
Musicians and vivacious heroines make for great reading and this new novel from acclaimed writer Smiley is real treat.
Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent
Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent
By Judi Dench , Brendan O'Hea
Backstage with the very witty Dame Judi Dench. Check. Raucous stories. Check. Masterclass in Shakespearean theater. Check. A total delight to read.
My Beloved Monster: Masha, the Half-wild Rescue Cat Who Rescued Me
My Beloved Monster: Masha, the Half-wild Rescue Cat Who Rescued Me
By Caleb Carr
Built around the human-feline connection, this is more than just a cat memoir. It’s the deeply personal story of trauma, illness and aging in both a human and a cat, and how the two find peace and harmony in each other.
Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees
Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees
Best read with snacks, the new essay collection from the author of the 2020 B&N Book of the Year winner (World of Wonders) is a delicious treat.
Listen to Aimee on our Poured Over podcast.
Long Island
Long Island
By Colm Tóibín
We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive this exhilarating story that we won’t forget.
Catch Colm on Poured Over.
All Fours
All Fours
By Miranda July
Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.
Hear Miranda’s conversation with Jenna on Poured Over.
