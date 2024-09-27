B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Roundups, We Recommend

The Reviews Are In! Best Reviewed Books of September 2024

By Isabelle McConville / September 27, 2024 at 1:32 am

The start of fall brings cooler, cozier weather, and most importantly — great reading. Grab your softest blanket, warmest beverage and take a look through September’s finest. From history to memoirs, literary fiction and mysteries, these are our best reviewed books of the month.

Entitlement: A Novel

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00

Entitlement: A Novel

Entitlement: A Novel

By Rumaan Alam

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00

Reading a novel by Rumaan Alam (Leave the World Behind) is always a pleasure — sharp dialogue, surprising characters (even the ones that make us mad), and very smart observations about who we are and what drives us, from love and money to family and more.

Reading a novel by Rumaan Alam (Leave the World Behind) is always a pleasure — sharp dialogue, surprising characters (even the ones that make us mad), and very smart observations about who we are and what drives us, from love and money to family and more.

How the World Made the West: A 4,000 Year History

Hardcover $38.00

How the World Made the West: A 4,000 Year History

How the World Made the West: A 4,000 Year History

By Josephine Quinn

In Stock Online

Hardcover $38.00

Josephine Quinn wants us to understand that Rome wasn’t built in a day — and neither was the West. Sharp and fascinating, this is a detailed history of our world.

Josephine Quinn wants us to understand that Rome wasn’t built in a day — and neither was the West. Sharp and fascinating, this is a detailed history of our world.

Small Rain: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

Small Rain: A Novel

Small Rain: A Novel

By Garth Greenwell

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.00

Acclaimed author Garth Greenwell (Cleanness and What Belongs to You) returns to the United States with a haunting story of one man’s emotional reckoning.

Acclaimed author Garth Greenwell (Cleanness and What Belongs to You) returns to the United States with a haunting story of one man’s emotional reckoning.

Colored Television: A Novel (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

Hardcover $24.00 $29.00

Colored Television: A Novel (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

Colored Television: A Novel (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

By Danzy Senna

In Stock Online

Hardcover $24.00 $29.00

Get everything you’ve ever wanted and lounge on borrowed time in Hollywood until it turns you upside down. Danzy Senna’s quick wit and wry voice has the big-heartedness of Dolly Alderton and the sensibility of Sally Rooney; readers of Miranda July’s All Fours and Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It will want to tell all their friends about this smart and sharp tale.

Get everything you’ve ever wanted and lounge on borrowed time in Hollywood until it turns you upside down. Danzy Senna’s quick wit and wry voice has the big-heartedness of Dolly Alderton and the sensibility of Sally Rooney; readers of Miranda July’s All Fours and Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It will want to tell all their friends about this smart and sharp tale.

The ultimate Elizabeth Strout story: Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge teaching us about ourselves, one page at a time.

The ultimate Elizabeth Strout story: Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge teaching us about ourselves, one page at a time.

Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous

Hardcover $28.00

Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous

Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous

By Gillian Anderson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.00

A discourse on sex like never before, Want is a collection of anonymous insights from a diverse array of women sharing their secret desires.

A discourse on sex like never before, Want is a collection of anonymous insights from a diverse array of women sharing their secret desires.

Creation Lake: A Novel

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99

Creation Lake: A Novel

Creation Lake: A Novel

By Rachel Kushner

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99

In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show, but…

In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show, but…

Kingmaker: Pamela Harriman's Astonishing Life of Power, Seduction, and Intrigue

Hardcover $35.00

Kingmaker: Pamela Harriman's Astonishing Life of Power, Seduction, and Intrigue

Kingmaker: Pamela Harriman's Astonishing Life of Power, Seduction, and Intrigue

By Sonia Purnell

In Stock Online

Hardcover $35.00

The truly remarkable and remarkably true story of a woman who left a massive — yet for so long unseen — footprint on the world through World War II and beyond.

The truly remarkable and remarkably true story of a woman who left a massive — yet for so long unseen — footprint on the world through World War II and beyond.

Playground: A Novel

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99

Playground: A Novel

Playground: A Novel

By Richard Powers

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99

This multi-layered novel about life in, out of and around the ocean riffs on ideas of playgrounds and paradise; computer games and AI; adventure, exploration, colonization and more.

This multi-layered novel about life in, out of and around the ocean riffs on ideas of playgrounds and paradise; computer games and AI; adventure, exploration, colonization and more.

We’re Alone by Edwidge Danticat is a collection of essays that combines personal stories with global themes.

We’re Alone by Edwidge Danticat is a collection of essays that combines personal stories with global themes.

Whale Fall: A Novel

Hardcover $22.00 $27.00

Whale Fall: A Novel

Whale Fall: A Novel

By Elizabeth O'Connor

In Stock Online

Hardcover $22.00 $27.00

For fans of Carys Davies’ Clear, Whale Fall is a stunning coming-of-age tale of a girl caught on the precipice between adulthood and childhood, familiarity and the unknown.

For fans of Carys Davies’ Clear, Whale Fall is a stunning coming-of-age tale of a girl caught on the precipice between adulthood and childhood, familiarity and the unknown.

Reagan: His Life and Legend

Hardcover $40.00 $45.00

Reagan: His Life and Legend

Reagan: His Life and Legend

By Max Boot

In Stock Online

Hardcover $40.00 $45.00

The polarizing former president Ronald Reagan is brought to full light by Max Boot, who pulls no punches in his deep dive into just who Reagan was and what he stood for, as well as the impact he left.

The polarizing former president Ronald Reagan is brought to full light by Max Boot, who pulls no punches in his deep dive into just who Reagan was and what he stood for, as well as the impact he left.

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land

By Rebecca Nagle

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

A murder leads to a landmark Supreme Court decision that reaffirms Native rights in America. This page-turner blends first-person reportage and historical sleuthing from journalist and podcaster Nagle, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

A murder leads to a landmark Supreme Court decision that reaffirms Native rights in America. This page-turner blends first-person reportage and historical sleuthing from journalist and podcaster Nagle, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

On Freedom

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

On Freedom

On Freedom

By Timothy Snyder

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

Stand on a street corner and ask passers-by to define freedom, and you’ll get a wide range of answers. Historian and public intellectual Snyder takes a long look at this concept we all hold dear (at least in theory) in this accessible and thoughtful book.

Stand on a street corner and ask passers-by to define freedom, and you’ll get a wide range of answers. Historian and public intellectual Snyder takes a long look at this concept we all hold dear (at least in theory) in this accessible and thoughtful book.