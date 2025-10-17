The Best Science Fiction & Fantasy of 2025

Books have the power to transport you to wherever or whenever you want to go, and the incredible sci-fi and fantasy stories from 2025 have brought readers to every inch of the universe. If you are looking to travel to mythical lands, voyage to the underworld or meet up with a vampire (or two!), here are the best sci-fi and fantasy books from this year to add to your list.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Alchemised Alchemised By SenLinYu In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, Alchemised is the gritty and gothic read we’ve all been waiting for. All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, Alchemised is the gritty and gothic read we’ve all been waiting for.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel By R. F. Kuang In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest fantasy swirling with dark academia vibes in this gripping tour de force. This is perfect for fans of Olivie Blake and Leigh Bardugo. Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest fantasy swirling with dark academia vibes in this gripping tour de force. This is perfect for fans of Olivie Blake and Leigh Bardugo.

Hardcover $23.10 $33.00 Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition) Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Callie Hart In Stock Online Hardcover $23.10 $33.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After accidentally stumbling into the mythical land of Yvelia, Saeris is grappling with another impossible journey — she’s the new Queen of the Blood Court. Return to the irresistible realm of the fae complete with heart-pounding action, banter that’ll make you blush and characters we can’t get enough of. After accidentally stumbling into the mythical land of Yvelia, Saeris is grappling with another impossible journey — she’s the new Queen of the Blood Court. Return to the irresistible realm of the fae complete with heart-pounding action, banter that’ll make you blush and characters we can’t get enough of.

Hardcover $20.99 $29.99 Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil By V. E. Schwab In Stock Online Hardcover $20.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t. Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t.

Hardcover $30.00 The Knight and the Moth The Knight and the Moth By Rachel Gillig In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In a fairytale that’ll leave you in a trance, Rachel Gillig (One Dark Window) weaves together romance, magic and folklore into one dazzling story. This is perfect for fans of Naomi Novik and Ava Reid. In a fairytale that’ll leave you in a trance, Rachel Gillig (One Dark Window) weaves together romance, magic and folklore into one dazzling story. This is perfect for fans of Naomi Novik and Ava Reid.

Hardcover $24.99 $29.99 Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stephanie Garber In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut. Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut.

Hardcover $27.99 $32.99 Silver Elite Silver Elite By Dani Francis In Stock Online Hardcover $27.99 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In a world this unforgiving, falling in love is strictly off limits — especially when it’s with your commanding officer. For fans of Fourth Wing’s vivid world-building and Jennifer L. Armentrout’s slow-burn romance comes a post-apocalyptic tale with an enemies-to-lovers twist. In a world this unforgiving, falling in love is strictly off limits — especially when it’s with your commanding officer. For fans of Fourth Wing’s vivid world-building and Jennifer L. Armentrout’s slow-burn romance comes a post-apocalyptic tale with an enemies-to-lovers twist.

Hardcover $29.00 There Is No Antimemetics Division: A Novel There Is No Antimemetics Division: A Novel By qntm In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A mind-blowing journey, this expanded version of the popular online novel is a sci-fi horror about humanity turning on itself after the introduction of “antimemes” that attack ideas and memories. A mind-blowing journey, this expanded version of the popular online novel is a sci-fi horror about humanity turning on itself after the introduction of “antimemes” that attack ideas and memories.

Hardcover $34.00 The Strength of the Few The Strength of the Few By James Islington In Stock Online Hardcover $34.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Vis’s evolution fuels this much-awaited second installment where epic world-building meets dark secrets and scheming politics… and everything is at stake. Vis’s evolution fuels this much-awaited second installment where epic world-building meets dark secrets and scheming politics… and everything is at stake.

Hardcover $24.99 $29.99 Thief of Night Thief of Night By Holly Black In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Holly Black returns with a follow-up to her adult debut Book of Night. Charlie Hall is back in this compelling fantasy, rich with dark magic and deception. Holly Black returns with a follow-up to her adult debut Book of Night. Charlie Hall is back in this compelling fantasy, rich with dark magic and deception.

Hardcover $27.99 $32.99 Onyx Storm (Wing and Claw Collection) Onyx Storm (Wing and Claw Collection) By Rebecca Yarros In Stock Online Hardcover $27.99 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The shocking ending to Iron Flame left us with a dizzying need for the third installment of Yarros’ phenomenal series. With love gained and lost, battles waged and won — Onyx Storm is another razor-sharp ride on dragon back. The shocking ending to Iron Flame left us with a dizzying need for the third installment of Yarros’ phenomenal series. With love gained and lost, battles waged and won — Onyx Storm is another razor-sharp ride on dragon back.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse Series #1) We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse Series #1) By Dennis E. Taylor In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Meet Bob. He used to be a person, but after an untimely death, his consciousness is uploaded to a machine that gets sent on a dangerous mission across the galaxy. This hilarious space adventure is perfect for fans of Mickey 17 and Project Hail Mary. Meet Bob. He used to be a person, but after an untimely death, his consciousness is uploaded to a machine that gets sent on a dangerous mission across the galaxy. This hilarious space adventure is perfect for fans of Mickey 17 and Project Hail Mary.

Paperback $19.00 Water Moon: A Novel Water Moon: A Novel By Samantha Sotto Yambao In Stock Online Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream. Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream.