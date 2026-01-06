Game On: The Best Sports Rom-Com Books

Touchdowns, goals, home runs — there are plenty of ways to score on the field. But off the field is a different story. Sports rom-coms combine the thrill of games with the lightheartedness of romance. No matter what sport you favor, whether it’s basketball, hockey, football (American) or football (soccer), these are the best sports rom-coms to level up your reading game.

Paperback $18.95 Chasing the Ring: Deluxe Limited Edition Chasing the Ring: Deluxe Limited Edition By Lauren Rowe After going viral for getting dumped at the altar, Iris escapes to paradise, only to be stuck rooming with a big-shot quarterback. But a no-strings encounter soon becomes something more in this spicy football romance.

Paperback $19.99 Play Along Play Along By Liz Tomforde After an unexpected night in Vegas, Kennedy and Isaiah wake up married. The worst part? They have to pretend to stay married to keep their jobs in this slow-burning romance.

Paperback $18.99 Heated Rivalry (Game Changers #2) Heated Rivalry (Game Changers #2) By Rachel Reid Two icy rivals. One steamy secret. This story of two hockey heartthrobs in a secret relationship is the basis for the hit streaming show of the same name.

Paperback $19.00 Ride with Me Ride with Me By Simone Soltani What started as a marriage of convenience between a woman left at the altar and a Formula 1 driver becomes a steamy sports romance with irresistible banter.

Paperback $16.99 $18.99 The Deal (Off-Campus, #1) The Deal (Off-Campus, #1) By Elle Kennedy Any romance involving the perfect student and the bad boy jock is sure to be a good read, but The Deal is truly great. Kennedy gives the meet-cute trope a cheeky twist by having timid Hannah ego-check the cocky Garrett.

Paperback $14.25 $19.00 Revolve Revolve By Bal Khabra Ever since her accident, figure skater Sierra has avoided the rink at all costs. But when hockey heartthrob Dyan offers some much-needed assistance, the two discover they make a great pair on — and off — the ice.

Paperback $17.99 Powerless (Chestnut Springs Series #3) Powerless (Chestnut Springs Series #3) By Elsie Silver Childhood friends on a road trip intended to mend their broken hearts, what could go wrong? Love. Love could go wrong. But could it also go right?

Paperback $17.99 Off to the Races Off to the Races By Elsie Silver Enemies to lovers, small town romance — the residents of Gold Rush Ranch will lasso your heart in Elsie Silver's horse-racing drama.

Paperback $18.99 You Should Be So Lucky: A Novel You Should Be So Lucky: A Novel By Cat Sebastian Opposites attract, slow burn, forced proximity and more — queer romance with dynamic characters, addictive angst and sparkling prose. From the conflict to the domesticity, there's so much to love.

Paperback $14.99 $19.99 Mile High Mile High By Liz Tomforde An arrogant hockey player and a flight attendant embark on a steamy romance that begins at 30,000 feet in the air. Can the two survive the turbulence?

Paperback $18.99 Puck and Prejudice: A Novel Puck and Prejudice: A Novel By Lia Riley Hockey meets historical in this wacky rom-com where a goalie sent back in time goes on an absurd romp through Regency England. With no context or understanding of this new setting, he teams up with an Austen–loving bluestocking to help him find his way back to the present.

Paperback $18.99 Fangirl Down: A Novel Fangirl Down: A Novel By Tessa Bailey Steamy love on the golf course! Tessa Bailey is back with a sports rom-com that follows a down-on-his-luck golf star and his #1 fan who is determined to help him get his game back…in more ways than one.

Paperback $17.99 Icebreaker (Maple Hills Series #1) Icebreaker (Maple Hills Series #1) By Hannah Grace A hockey player and a competitive figure skater start out at odds, but those odds quickly become a mutual attraction by forced proximity. Is this love hot enough to melt the ice, or will they soar to new heights together?

Paperback $18.00 The Prospects: A Novel The Prospects: A Novel By KT Hoffman It might be the minor leagues, but there is some major heat on this field. Gene and Luis seem like enemies on the mound, but off the field, the two have electric chemistry in this steamy rom-com.

