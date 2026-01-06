B&N Reads, Romance

Game On: The Best Sports Rom-Com Books

By BN Editors, Nina Braca / January 6, 2026 at 9:22 am

Touchdowns, goals, home runs — there are plenty of ways to score on the field. But off the field is a different story. Sports rom-coms combine the thrill of games with the lightheartedness of romance. No matter what sport you favor, whether it’s basketball, hockey, football (American) or football (soccer), these are the best sports rom-coms to level up your reading game.

Chasing the Ring: Deluxe Limited Edition

Paperback $18.95

By Lauren Rowe

After going viral for getting dumped at the altar, Iris escapes to paradise, only to be stuck rooming with a big-shot quarterback. But a no-strings encounter soon becomes something more in this spicy football romance.

Play Along

Paperback $19.99

By Liz Tomforde

After an unexpected night in Vegas, Kennedy and Isaiah wake up married. The worst part? They have to pretend to stay married to keep their jobs in this slow-burning romance.

Heated Rivalry (Game Changers #2)

Paperback $18.99

By Rachel Reid

Two icy rivals. One steamy secret. This story of two hockey heartthrobs in a secret relationship is the basis for the hit streaming show of the same name.  

The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Gods of the Game #2)

Paperback $14.99 $19.99

By Ana Huang

Ana Huang takes us back on the playing field with a new star athlete and another brewing romance. Sports and love are back together again, and this one turns up the heat a notch.

Ride with Me

Paperback $19.00

By Simone Soltani

What started as a marriage of convenience between a woman left at the altar and a Formula 1 driver becomes a steamy sports romance with irresistible banter.

Catch Her If You Can: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $18.99

By Tessa Bailey

Catching feelings was never part of the plan. This Yankee has no time for distractions…that is, until his longtime crush comes back into the picture with an irresistible proposal.

The Deal (Off-Campus, #1)

Paperback $16.99 $18.99

By Elle Kennedy

Any romance involving the perfect student and the bad boy jock is sure to be a good read, but The Deal is truly great. Kennedy gives the meet-cute trope a cheeky twist by having timid Hannah ego-check the cocky Garrett.

Revolve

Paperback $14.25 $19.00

By Bal Khabra

Ever since her accident, figure skater Sierra has avoided the rink at all costs. But when hockey heartthrob Dyan offers some much-needed assistance, the two discover they make a great pair on — and off — the ice.

Powerless (Chestnut Springs Series #3)

Paperback $17.99

By Elsie Silver

Childhood friends on a road trip intended to mend their broken hearts, what could go wrong? Love. Love could go wrong. But could it also go right?

Off to the Races

Paperback $17.99

By Elsie Silver

Enemies to lovers, small town romance — the residents of Gold Rush Ranch will lasso your heart in Elsie Silver’s horse-racing drama.

You Should Be So Lucky: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By Cat Sebastian

Opposites attract, slow burn, forced proximity and more — queer romance with dynamic characters, addictive angst and sparkling prose. From the conflict to the domesticity, there’s so much to love.

Mile High

Paperback $14.99 $19.99

By Liz Tomforde

An arrogant hockey player and a flight attendant embark on a steamy romance that begins at 30,000 feet in the air. Can the two survive the turbulence?

Puck and Prejudice: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By Lia Riley

Hockey meets historical in this wacky rom-com where a goalie sent back in time goes on an absurd romp through Regency England. With no context or understanding of this new setting, he teams up with an Austen–loving bluestocking to help him find his way back to the present.

Fangirl Down: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By Tessa Bailey

Steamy love on the golf course! Tessa Bailey is back with a sports rom-com that follows a down-on-his-luck golf star and his #1 fan who is determined to help him get his game back…in more ways than one.

Icebreaker (Maple Hills Series #1)

Paperback $17.99

By Hannah Grace

A hockey player and a competitive figure skater start out at odds, but those odds quickly become a mutual attraction by forced proximity. Is this love hot enough to melt the ice, or will they soar to new heights together?

The Prospects: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

By KT Hoffman

It might be the minor leagues, but there is some major heat on this field. Gene and Luis seem like enemies on the mound, but off the field, the two have electric chemistry in this steamy rom-com.

