2024 B&N Children’s and YA Book Awards

It’s that time of year again — we’ve just wrapped our 4th annual Children’s and YA Book Awards, the winner chosen from a wealth of brilliant titles. Whether you’re sharing these stories with young readers in your life or reading them yourselves (you’re never too old to read children’s books), there’s something for everyone on our shortlist. Without further ado, it’s time to announce the overall winner. Joining former awardees Amari and the Night Brothers, Knight Owl, and The Swifts is…

Overall Winner and Young Reader Winner

The Misfits takes the familiar, near universal feeling of being an outsider and imbues it on the page. It's the story of a ragtag bunch of kid superheroes struggling with that feeling but learning to thrive in it. This is the kind of story that's impossible to not fall in love with — and best of all, it's just the first in the series.

What Our Booksellers Are Saying About The Misfits:

“Every kid feels like they don’t belong at some point, right? That’s part of growing up. Well, The Misfits takes that and makes it a superpower, which is probably the coolest use of social anxiety I’ve ever seen.”

–Bookseller Josh S, St. Louis MO

“There are some stellar kid-superhero stories out there for young readers. The Misfits elevates the entire category, it’s just that good.”

–Bookseller Michele L, Clifton NJ

“These characters are exceptional, each providing a different avatar for young readers to see themselves in. Bravo!”

–Bookseller Braeden B, Ledgewood, NJ

“A story that has essentially everything a young reader could want. It’s fun, it’s relatable, it’s genuine and real and human, and there are superheroes, too. Which makes it even more awesome.”

–Bookseller Isabelle, Manhasset, NY

Picture Book Winner

An inspiring story with fantastical illustrations, this is the heartwarming tale of a little girl in search of silence and the lessons she learns when she finds it. With characters you'll want to spend more time with, this is a story for all ages.

Young Adult Winner