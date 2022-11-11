Elizabeth Zott Has a Point: A Guest Post from Bonnie Garmus, Author of Lessons in Chemistry, Our 2022 Book of the Year

Elizabeth Zott is staring at a cinnamon stick the way a doctor studies an EKG.

“It’s definitely from Ceylon,” she says, pressing the bark between her fingers. “More physically fragile than its cousin from Cassia but full of hidden strengths. Go ahead,” she says, handing it to me. “Grind it down — pulverize if you dare. It will only get stronger.”

This is how my interview with Elizabeth Zott begins. Despite her well-known aversion to reporters, she’s agreed to answer a few questions. But one minute in, it’s clear we’re already talking about more than cinnamon.

She takes the stick back from me and goes to work with a mortar and pestle, until moments later, a sweet, woody aroma fills the air. “You can practically smell the bioactivity,” she claims. “It’s amazing, isn’t it? A simple structural conversion transforms tree bark into an antioxidant with antimicrobial strengths that bolster the immune system and lower blood pressure. You said you had questions? Don’t be shy — plenty of people struggle with bioflavonoids.”

I nod, then carefully explain that my questions are more about her.

She frowns. “Go on,” she says in a way that indicates she doesn’t mean it. “Ask me anything.”

I start by congratulating her on her gutsy move to leave science for a glamorous career in TV. How did that all come about?

“I’m not sure I understand the question,” she says. “Supper at Six is a science show. You do realize that cooking is chemistry, correct? I think it’s important that one understands how chemistry operates in a kitchen because when one does, one will soon understand how chemistry operates in the universe — I’m speaking of catalysts, compounds, atoms, molecules, bonds, interactions — basic science. With that knowledge, one can make more informed decisions about one’s life. Second, one’s beef stew will greatly improve. Were there other questions, or are we done?”

But what about being a working mother, I ask. Does she feel guilty about her time away from home, hearth, and child? Does she dream of a long hot bath in the middle of the day?

“I’m sorry,” she says, “but I’m confused by your terminology. Every mother is a working mother. As for guilt — again, I’m not sure I understand the question. How is providing food, shelter, warmth, books, love, companionship, empathy, and education a guilt-worthy enterprise? I feel as if I’m missing something. About the bath, though — that I can answer. I prefer showers. Is that helpful? I hope so. And I’m pleased to learn your readers are interested in hygiene. Fascinating topic. I’m doing a show next week on e. coli transmission. I’m calling it, “What Makes Us Sick.” Unfortunately, the show is only thirty minutes long which means I only have time to cover bacteria. Pity as there are so many other things that are actively killing us — stereotypes, gossip, lies, laws, limits…”

I interrupt her with a more personal question I’m certain she’ll love. What special message might she have for a young woman considering a career in science?

“I have several,” she says, “but the first is this: invest in high-quality finger-to-elbow rubber mitts. Like these,” she says, pulling a pair out of a drawer. “They’ll not only save you from unnecessary burns, but also prevent you from making endless pots of coffee for others who appear to be unaware that women are not biologically predisposed to perform servile tasks.”

Oh, okay, but is there a second thing? I press. Something more uplifting? Or fun? Or what about this? Why did she choose science? Isn’t it hard?

Elizabeth Zott cocks her head to the side and there it is — the famous #2 pencil lodged in her hair. She touches it briefly, then turns back to the mortar. “What’s hard,” she says in a tight voice as she reduces the rest of the tree bark to a fine powder, “is being held back. Not just by scientists who should know better, but by outdated assumptions, sloppy habits, and huge egos that prevent real progress.” She proceeds to pulverize the rest of the bark until the air is filled with the unmistakable smell of — can this be right? Power.

Gosh, look at the time. How about one last question? I’ll bowl her over with my originality. What three words would you use to describe yourself? Here are just a few I’ve heard lately: Gutsy. Gorgeous. Gloomy.

She gives me a look that is more doom than gloom. “As I’ve said many times before, carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen,” she corrects. “Just like you.” Then she reaches back and touches that pencil again.

Elizabeth Zott has made her point.