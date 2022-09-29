Ali Stroker , Stacy Davidowitz

In Stock Online

Hardcover $14.49 $16.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

This one goes out to our younger readers, or even readers who just love Wicked and want a book that’s a bit of an ode to the show and to being a theatre kid. When thirteen-year-old, theatre-loving Nat gets the chance to be in a production of Wicked, she’s determined to make it work and figure out how to take part in the show in her wheelchair. Just like a series of misfortunes challenges Elphaba’s and Fiyero’s romance (who else is excited to see the movie version of this play out with JONATHAN BAILEY as Fiyero?!), the production also has a series of misfortunes getting in the way of the show, but will they be able to overcome them all like Fiyero and Elphaba? Read to find out!