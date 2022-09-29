Show-Stopping Reads for Broadway Fans: Book Recommendations Based on Your Favorite Broadway Musical
I’m convinced that September 29 is the best day of the year. I mean, “Don’t Lose Your Head,” but Broadway Musicals Day has us “Livin’ It Up on Top.” “What’s Inside” this blog post you ask? Well, I couldn’t throw away “My Shot” to play “Matchmaker” with book recommendations based on your favorite musical. “All I Ask of You” is to keep reading and find the books that might just make just linger in your mind “For Good.”
Book Recommendations for Hamilton Fans
Alex and Eliza: A Love Story (Alex and Eliza Series #1)
Alex and Eliza: A Love Story (Alex and Eliza Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$10.99
A classic instance of art inspiring art, this trilogy was brought to life by Melissa de la Cruz’s daughter who, after seeing Hamilton, wanted to know more about Alexander and Eliza’s love story. Through the research done to answer her daughter’s questions, Melissa de la Cruz struck inspiration of her own, and this wonderful series was born. This series is perfect for any reader who adored Hamilton and couldn’t get over Alexander, Eliza, and all they went through.
A classic instance of art inspiring art, this trilogy was brought to life by Melissa de la Cruz’s daughter who, after seeing Hamilton, wanted to know more about Alexander and Eliza’s love story. Through the research done to answer her daughter’s questions, Melissa de la Cruz struck inspiration of her own, and this wonderful series was born. This series is perfect for any reader who adored Hamilton and couldn’t get over Alexander, Eliza, and all they went through.
The Marriage Portrait (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Marriage Portrait (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$28.00
Everyone knows that Hamilton is an entertaining look at history, so if you love this musical, then your next read should be The Marriage Portrait. It may take place in Renaissance Italy, but just like Alexander Hamilton, Lucrezia de’ Medici is “young, scrappy, and hungry,” full of resilience and the will to survive. This historical fiction full of politics, art, and a future that hangs in the balance is just yearning to be picked up by fans of Hamilton.
Everyone knows that Hamilton is an entertaining look at history, so if you love this musical, then your next read should be The Marriage Portrait. It may take place in Renaissance Italy, but just like Alexander Hamilton, Lucrezia de’ Medici is “young, scrappy, and hungry,” full of resilience and the will to survive. This historical fiction full of politics, art, and a future that hangs in the balance is just yearning to be picked up by fans of Hamilton.
Alexander Hamilton
Alexander Hamilton
In Stock Online
Paperback
$19.49
$22.00
We couldn’t have Hamilton on this list without the book that inspired it all. Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow is the book that sparked Lin-Manuel Miranda’s creative brain to pen the hit musical. Read along to discover the story of one man’s life and the birth of a nation in a humanizing way that shows every single facet of Alexander Hamilton. It’s no wonder that this look at Alexander Hamilton wormed its way into Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mind and reawakened the desire to learn more about one of the nation’s founding fathers.
We couldn’t have Hamilton on this list without the book that inspired it all. Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow is the book that sparked Lin-Manuel Miranda’s creative brain to pen the hit musical. Read along to discover the story of one man’s life and the birth of a nation in a humanizing way that shows every single facet of Alexander Hamilton. It’s no wonder that this look at Alexander Hamilton wormed its way into Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mind and reawakened the desire to learn more about one of the nation’s founding fathers.
Book Recommendations for West Side Story Fans
These Violent Delights
These Violent Delights
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$19.99
Since West Side Story is based on Romeo and Juliet, I thought it was only fitting to include another Romeo and Juliet retelling in nothing other than Chloe Gong’s These Violent Delights. The first of a duology set in the 1920s, it is perfect for fans of the musical with rival gangs, fierce characters, and outside forces effecting the rivalry just us much as the gangs’ hate towards each other. Prepare yourself for the spine-tingling and haunting effects of a contagion, the tense romance between Roma and Juliette, and betrayals from the past that bleed into the present.
Since West Side Story is based on Romeo and Juliet, I thought it was only fitting to include another Romeo and Juliet retelling in nothing other than Chloe Gong’s These Violent Delights. The first of a duology set in the 1920s, it is perfect for fans of the musical with rival gangs, fierce characters, and outside forces effecting the rivalry just us much as the gangs’ hate towards each other. Prepare yourself for the spine-tingling and haunting effects of a contagion, the tense romance between Roma and Juliette, and betrayals from the past that bleed into the present.
Tweet Cute
Tweet Cute
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$10.99
Nothing screams West Side Story like a romance between people who have a rivalry going on, and Tweet Cute will certainly hit that craving for a rivalry romance, except it has a Happily Ever After that won’t leave you in tears. An added bonus is that the author, Emma Lord, is just as much of a musical theatre fan as we are and even showcased it in her most recent release, When You Get the Chance (which I guess I’m giving you a twofer here because that one is perfect for fans of Mamma Mia!).
Nothing screams West Side Story like a romance between people who have a rivalry going on, and Tweet Cute will certainly hit that craving for a rivalry romance, except it has a Happily Ever After that won’t leave you in tears. An added bonus is that the author, Emma Lord, is just as much of a musical theatre fan as we are and even showcased it in her most recent release, When You Get the Chance (which I guess I’m giving you a twofer here because that one is perfect for fans of Mamma Mia!).
The Winners
The Winners
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$28.99
Prepare yourselves! The conclusion to Fredrik Backman’s Beartown series has arrived, and it’s perfect for fans of West Side Story. With death, a reignited rivalry between neighboring towns, and close-knit communities, prepare yourself for this stunning story that will make you feel every single emotion and question what it means to win and to lose.
Prepare yourselves! The conclusion to Fredrik Backman’s Beartown series has arrived, and it’s perfect for fans of West Side Story. With death, a reignited rivalry between neighboring towns, and close-knit communities, prepare yourself for this stunning story that will make you feel every single emotion and question what it means to win and to lose.
Book Recommendations for Hadestown Fans
Neon Gods (Dark Olympus #1)
Neon Gods (Dark Olympus #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.49
$14.99
If you love Hadestown, then you know that Persephone’s and Hades’ love story also impacts the romance between Orpheus and Eurydice, so what better way to stay lost in the world of the romances of the gods than with Neon Gods by Katee Robert. The first in a series, get lost in this forbidden romance full of spice and mythology reimagined.
If you love Hadestown, then you know that Persephone’s and Hades’ love story also impacts the romance between Orpheus and Eurydice, so what better way to stay lost in the world of the romances of the gods than with Neon Gods by Katee Robert. The first in a series, get lost in this forbidden romance full of spice and mythology reimagined.
Lore Olympus: Volume One
Lore Olympus: Volume One
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$19.99
AAAAAnnnnnnndddd we’re back with Persephone and her romance with Hades, this time in the webtoon comic that’s taken the world by storm. Bringing their classic story into the modern age, fans of Hadestown will get lost in their romance and the struggles that come along with it. Plus, Volume 3 releases in October, so it’s the perfect time to pick up the first two volumes and catch up on an epic love story so magnetic you won’t be able to put it down.
AAAAAnnnnnnndddd we’re back with Persephone and her romance with Hades, this time in the webtoon comic that’s taken the world by storm. Bringing their classic story into the modern age, fans of Hadestown will get lost in their romance and the struggles that come along with it. Plus, Volume 3 releases in October, so it’s the perfect time to pick up the first two volumes and catch up on an epic love story so magnetic you won’t be able to put it down.
Lovely War
Lovely War
In Stock Online
Paperback $11.99
A mortal romance so big that even the gods can’t stop talking about it, Lovely War is a masterpiece that you simply can’t put down. While its missing Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades, and Persephone, the quad of gods in this book will still capture your hearts as Aphrodite spins the tale of four mere mortals whose love is more powerful than even the most formidable wars. This will be the perfect palate cleanser for people after seeing the musical who are in desperate desire for a happily ever after!
A mortal romance so big that even the gods can’t stop talking about it, Lovely War is a masterpiece that you simply can’t put down. While its missing Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades, and Persephone, the quad of gods in this book will still capture your hearts as Aphrodite spins the tale of four mere mortals whose love is more powerful than even the most formidable wars. This will be the perfect palate cleanser for people after seeing the musical who are in desperate desire for a happily ever after!
Book Recommendations for Phantom of the Opera Fans
Lease on Love
Lease on Love
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$16.00
A mysterious man who believes in a woman’s talents? Count us in. While this book is much more lighthearted than The Phantom of the Opera, this sweet romance is still absolutely perfect for fans of the musical. Like Christine and the Phantom, Sadie and Nick both have familial baggage that affects their relationship, but like the way the Phantom encourages and believes in Christine’s talents (in his twisted ways), Nick wholeheartedly believes in and pushes Sadie to pursue her passions as she goes through a huge career change.
A mysterious man who believes in a woman’s talents? Count us in. While this book is much more lighthearted than The Phantom of the Opera, this sweet romance is still absolutely perfect for fans of the musical. Like Christine and the Phantom, Sadie and Nick both have familial baggage that affects their relationship, but like the way the Phantom encourages and believes in Christine’s talents (in his twisted ways), Nick wholeheartedly believes in and pushes Sadie to pursue her passions as she goes through a huge career change.
Sing Me Forgotten
Sing Me Forgotten
In Stock Online
Paperback $11.99
A magical, genderbent twist on The Phantom of the Opera, we couldn’t make this list without including Sing Me Forgotten by Jessica S. Olson. Much like the Phantom, Isda lives in the opera house, in hiding due to her ability to manipulate memories when people sing. Emeric is a charming boy with a stunning voice, much like Christine Daaé. Find yourself spellbound by Isda and Emeric’s romance and get lost in your memories as you find yourself enchanted by the music of Sing Me Forgotten.
A magical, genderbent twist on The Phantom of the Opera, we couldn’t make this list without including Sing Me Forgotten by Jessica S. Olson. Much like the Phantom, Isda lives in the opera house, in hiding due to her ability to manipulate memories when people sing. Emeric is a charming boy with a stunning voice, much like Christine Daaé. Find yourself spellbound by Isda and Emeric’s romance and get lost in your memories as you find yourself enchanted by the music of Sing Me Forgotten.
No Longer Human
No Longer Human
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$24.95
This cloth gift edition will take readers and put them in the shoes of the Phantom from The Phantom of the Opera. A pondering of profound alienation, alienation that the Phantom knows all too well, No Longer Human will hit readers right in the heart. Not only is the protagonist of the story trying to fit in by “wearing a mask” to cover up the alienation he feels, but he also looks back from his childhood to adulthood and ponders the effects it’s had on his life throughout. This protagonist and the Phantom could definitely find some common ground with each other.
This cloth gift edition will take readers and put them in the shoes of the Phantom from The Phantom of the Opera. A pondering of profound alienation, alienation that the Phantom knows all too well, No Longer Human will hit readers right in the heart. Not only is the protagonist of the story trying to fit in by “wearing a mask” to cover up the alienation he feels, but he also looks back from his childhood to adulthood and ponders the effects it’s had on his life throughout. This protagonist and the Phantom could definitely find some common ground with each other.
Book Recommendations for Fiddler on the Roof Fans
Our Missing Hearts
Our Missing Hearts
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$29.00
Fans of Fiddler on the Roof will find some familiar themes in Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng. With government oppression of certain cultures, authorities who aren’t enacting justice, and societies filled with fear, Our Missing Hearts is the perfect book to read for anyone who loves this musical, and it will leave readers considering the power of art, what we pass on through generations, and surviving this world we live in.
Fans of Fiddler on the Roof will find some familiar themes in Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng. With government oppression of certain cultures, authorities who aren’t enacting justice, and societies filled with fear, Our Missing Hearts is the perfect book to read for anyone who loves this musical, and it will leave readers considering the power of art, what we pass on through generations, and surviving this world we live in.
On the Rooftop: A Novel
On the Rooftop: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.99
$28.99
With echoes of Fiddler on the Roof running throughout this novel, On the Rooftop was a must-include for fans of the musical. The story of three sisters, their mother’s dream of their stardom, and their own personal desires, this book is perfect for readers who love historical fiction and want a new take on such a classic musical. Immerse yourself in a gentrifying 1950s San Francisco and a family full of ambitions and dreams.
With echoes of Fiddler on the Roof running throughout this novel, On the Rooftop was a must-include for fans of the musical. The story of three sisters, their mother’s dream of their stardom, and their own personal desires, this book is perfect for readers who love historical fiction and want a new take on such a classic musical. Immerse yourself in a gentrifying 1950s San Francisco and a family full of ambitions and dreams.
Pride and Prejudice (Deluxe Edition)
Pride and Prejudice (Deluxe Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.99
$40.00
This beautiful deluxe edition of the classic and beloved Pride and Prejudice is perfect for fans of Fiddler on the Roof. Why? Well, a meddling parent in the relationships of their kids is a common theme, and Mrs. Bennett and Tevye would definitely be friends with each other as they lament over their daughters suitors.
This beautiful deluxe edition of the classic and beloved Pride and Prejudice is perfect for fans of Fiddler on the Roof. Why? Well, a meddling parent in the relationships of their kids is a common theme, and Mrs. Bennett and Tevye would definitely be friends with each other as they lament over their daughters suitors.
Book Recommendations for Chicago Fans
The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America
The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
With murders in the city of Chicago, this true story was a no brainer for a musical like Chicago. Get lost in the Gilded Age, the world fair in Chicago, and a hotel more sinister than homely. With a great fair and loads of charm, Holmes used the “World’s Fair Hotel” to kill many young women, and Roxie would have been jealous of this man’s infamy lasting long after his death.
With murders in the city of Chicago, this true story was a no brainer for a musical like Chicago. Get lost in the Gilded Age, the world fair in Chicago, and a hotel more sinister than homely. With a great fair and loads of charm, Holmes used the “World’s Fair Hotel” to kill many young women, and Roxie would have been jealous of this man’s infamy lasting long after his death.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Millennium Series #1)
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Millennium Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.54
$18.00
Murder and witty women are the two things The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Chicago have in common, so I simply had to add it to the list for fans of the musical. Envelop yourself in this serial killer Scandi Noir thriller and prepare yourself for all that unfolds in this page-turner. Investigate the missing Harriet Vanger alongside Mikael and Lisbeth and discover iniquity and corruption!
Murder and witty women are the two things The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Chicago have in common, so I simply had to add it to the list for fans of the musical. Envelop yourself in this serial killer Scandi Noir thriller and prepare yourself for all that unfolds in this page-turner. Investigate the missing Harriet Vanger alongside Mikael and Lisbeth and discover iniquity and corruption!
The Widowmaker: A Black Harbor Novel
The Widowmaker: A Black Harbor Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$20.99
$27.99
Although it’s no Chicago, it is set in the bitter cold of the north, and involves wealth, scandal, and a woman with a dark past … which made me think of Chicago! While Roxie might not be shrouded in wealth, she does have a dark past (and sort of present), and between a fake pregnancy and the man she murdered in her dressing room, there’s definitely scandal! So, if you’re a fan of Chicago, then The Widowmaker obviously needs to be your next read!
Although it’s no Chicago, it is set in the bitter cold of the north, and involves wealth, scandal, and a woman with a dark past … which made me think of Chicago! While Roxie might not be shrouded in wealth, she does have a dark past (and sort of present), and between a fake pregnancy and the man she murdered in her dressing room, there’s definitely scandal! So, if you’re a fan of Chicago, then The Widowmaker obviously needs to be your next read!
Book Recommendations for Wicked Fans
The Chance to Fly
The Chance to Fly
Ali Stroker , Stacy Davidowitz
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.49
$16.99
This one goes out to our younger readers, or even readers who just love Wicked and want a book that’s a bit of an ode to the show and to being a theatre kid. When thirteen-year-old, theatre-loving Nat gets the chance to be in a production of Wicked, she’s determined to make it work and figure out how to take part in the show in her wheelchair. Just like a series of misfortunes challenges Elphaba’s and Fiyero’s romance (who else is excited to see the movie version of this play out with JONATHAN BAILEY as Fiyero?!), the production also has a series of misfortunes getting in the way of the show, but will they be able to overcome them all like Fiyero and Elphaba? Read to find out!
This one goes out to our younger readers, or even readers who just love Wicked and want a book that’s a bit of an ode to the show and to being a theatre kid. When thirteen-year-old, theatre-loving Nat gets the chance to be in a production of Wicked, she’s determined to make it work and figure out how to take part in the show in her wheelchair. Just like a series of misfortunes challenges Elphaba’s and Fiyero’s romance (who else is excited to see the movie version of this play out with JONATHAN BAILEY as Fiyero?!), the production also has a series of misfortunes getting in the way of the show, but will they be able to overcome them all like Fiyero and Elphaba? Read to find out!
The Manningtree Witches
The Manningtree Witches
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$26.00
Well, here we are. We might have a lot of problems, but witchy books to pair with the musical Wicked definitely isn’t one of them! “The March of the Witch Hunters” might as well have been about this book as it’s a debut novel all about the witch trials, and there’s a Witchfinder General who takes his job very seriously. With suspicions and mistrust running rampant, The Manningtree Witches is the perfect read for fans of Wicked!
Well, here we are. We might have a lot of problems, but witchy books to pair with the musical Wicked definitely isn’t one of them! “The March of the Witch Hunters” might as well have been about this book as it’s a debut novel all about the witch trials, and there’s a Witchfinder General who takes his job very seriously. With suspicions and mistrust running rampant, The Manningtree Witches is the perfect read for fans of Wicked!
Cackle
Cackle
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.49
$17.00
What is this? Another book about witches? I told you there are plenty of witchy books to read! Just like Elphaba and Glinda have expectations put on them, Cackle also explores overcoming societal expectations. With surprising twists and finding strength against all odds, Elphaba, Glinda, and Annie might just get along as they all muddle through their own lives. Cackle is both witty and charming AND dark and wicked, so if you like the musical, go ahead and pick this one up!
What is this? Another book about witches? I told you there are plenty of witchy books to read! Just like Elphaba and Glinda have expectations put on them, Cackle also explores overcoming societal expectations. With surprising twists and finding strength against all odds, Elphaba, Glinda, and Annie might just get along as they all muddle through their own lives. Cackle is both witty and charming AND dark and wicked, so if you like the musical, go ahead and pick this one up!
Book Recommendations for Cats Fans
Fruits Basket Collector's Edition, Vol. 1
Fruits Basket Collector's Edition, Vol. 1
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
As the fourth-longest-running Broadway show, I simply had to include Cats! Now, maybe I’m stretching a tad with this one, but these books are perfect for this musical involving a clan of cats. While they’re not a clan of cats, the Sohmas are a clan of shapeshifters who turn into the animals of the Chinese Zodiac when touched by members of the opposite sex (which also means ONE of them will turn into a cat).
As the fourth-longest-running Broadway show, I simply had to include Cats! Now, maybe I’m stretching a tad with this one, but these books are perfect for this musical involving a clan of cats. While they’re not a clan of cats, the Sohmas are a clan of shapeshifters who turn into the animals of the Chinese Zodiac when touched by members of the opposite sex (which also means ONE of them will turn into a cat).
Into the Wild (Warriors: The Prophecies Begin Series #1)
Into the Wild (Warriors: The Prophecies Begin Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $7.99
Now, frankly, I couldn’t talk about Cats without talking about the wildly popular Warriors series. With four clans of wild cats, a housecat that turns into one of their biggest surprises, and a warrior code threatened, this first book in the series is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats. And, just maybe, they’ll want to go see the hit musical afterwards.
Now, frankly, I couldn’t talk about Cats without talking about the wildly popular Warriors series. With four clans of wild cats, a housecat that turns into one of their biggest surprises, and a warrior code threatened, this first book in the series is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats. And, just maybe, they’ll want to go see the hit musical afterwards.
I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats (Gifts for Cat Lovers, Funny Cat Books for Cat Lovers)
I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats (Gifts for Cat Lovers, Funny Cat Books for Cat Lovers)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$11.49
$12.95
Did you know that Cats was based on a poetry collection by T. S. Eliot called Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats? Well, now you do, and you now know why I simply couldn’t help myself in recommending this hilarious and brilliant collection of poems written by different cat “authors” that will absolutely delight cat lovers. Plus, with its pithy and quirky jokes, readers will absolutely adore this joy of a book!
Did you know that Cats was based on a poetry collection by T. S. Eliot called Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats? Well, now you do, and you now know why I simply couldn’t help myself in recommending this hilarious and brilliant collection of poems written by different cat “authors” that will absolutely delight cat lovers. Plus, with its pithy and quirky jokes, readers will absolutely adore this joy of a book!
Book Recommendations for Waitress Fans
Lucy by the Sea: A Novel
Lucy by the Sea: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$28.00
I’m convinced that Jenna and Lucy would get along well, no matter how complex their lives may be. Lucy by the Sea is the type of book that will linger in readers minds as they ponder the relationship between Lucy and her ex-husband William. While Lucy’s isolation is forced by the pandemic, Jenna faces isolation due to her abusive husband, and yet, both dare to hope and dream and have the simultaneously quiet and loud strength that comes with that.
I’m convinced that Jenna and Lucy would get along well, no matter how complex their lives may be. Lucy by the Sea is the type of book that will linger in readers minds as they ponder the relationship between Lucy and her ex-husband William. While Lucy’s isolation is forced by the pandemic, Jenna faces isolation due to her abusive husband, and yet, both dare to hope and dream and have the simultaneously quiet and loud strength that comes with that.
Lessons
Lessons
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.99
$30.00
The darker sides of this musical find their home in Lessons by Ian McEwan. In its exploration of the scars that abused love can cause, Lessons and Waitress are two peas in a pod. While both face the abuse at different points in their lives, the scars of these relationships remain present in their stories. Lessons is powerful and introspective, and it’s sure to keep readers enveloped in the story of Roland Baines.
The darker sides of this musical find their home in Lessons by Ian McEwan. In its exploration of the scars that abused love can cause, Lessons and Waitress are two peas in a pod. While both face the abuse at different points in their lives, the scars of these relationships remain present in their stories. Lessons is powerful and introspective, and it’s sure to keep readers enveloped in the story of Roland Baines.
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$10.99
For a book with mouthwatering descriptions of food, the power of food, and navigating love while finding belonging, you’ll want to pick up Laekan Zea Kemp’s spectacular debut, Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet. Go from the passionate baking in Waitress to this story of Penelope and Xander who are stumbling their way through work at Nacho’s Tacos, Penelope’s father’s restaurant, and first love. Just like Jenna has her own found family at the diner, the characters in this book have their own found family, and readers will adore this book!
For a book with mouthwatering descriptions of food, the power of food, and navigating love while finding belonging, you’ll want to pick up Laekan Zea Kemp’s spectacular debut, Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet. Go from the passionate baking in Waitress to this story of Penelope and Xander who are stumbling their way through work at Nacho’s Tacos, Penelope’s father’s restaurant, and first love. Just like Jenna has her own found family at the diner, the characters in this book have their own found family, and readers will adore this book!
Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics
Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics
Hardcover
$34.99
$40.00
With this musical about a waitress who bakes the most delicious pies ever, I simply had to include a bonus feature of some great baking cookbooks so that you can enjoy some delicious desserts while reading these books and listening to the Waitress soundtrack. So, pull out sugar, butter, and flour and prepare to bake from the heart!
Book Recommendations for Into the Woods Fans
For the Throne (B&N Exclusive Edition)
For the Throne (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$17.99
A music full of fairy tale twists? There’s no shortage of books that go along with Into the Woods, and I definitely could go on for forever, just listing book after book that we recommend for fans of this musical. To start, though, I had to mention For the Throne (which I’m considering a bonus rec because it’s a sequel — if you haven’t picked up For the Wolf, do that first)! With epic world-building, this atmospheric twist on Little Red Riding Hood will enthrall readers and envelop them in stories of magic and love.
A music full of fairy tale twists? There’s no shortage of books that go along with Into the Woods, and I definitely could go on for forever, just listing book after book that we recommend for fans of this musical. To start, though, I had to mention For the Throne (which I’m considering a bonus rec because it’s a sequel — if you haven’t picked up For the Wolf, do that first)! With epic world-building, this atmospheric twist on Little Red Riding Hood will enthrall readers and envelop them in stories of magic and love.
The Book of Gothel
The Book of Gothel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$28.00
While “Agony” plays on repeat in your brain, pick up this twist on the story of Rapunzel, focused less on the long-haired tower dweller and centered instead on the witch who condemned Rapunzel to a life in the tower in the first place. Like Into the Woods, this book takes fairy tales readers are certain they know and flips them on their head. This is the truth you weren’t ever supposed to know, told in a way that only a witch could tell it.
While “Agony” plays on repeat in your brain, pick up this twist on the story of Rapunzel, focused less on the long-haired tower dweller and centered instead on the witch who condemned Rapunzel to a life in the tower in the first place. Like Into the Woods, this book takes fairy tales readers are certain they know and flips them on their head. This is the truth you weren’t ever supposed to know, told in a way that only a witch could tell it.
Cinderella Is Dead
Cinderella Is Dead
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$10.99
A twist on the story of Cinderella, Cinderella is Dead is the perfect read for anyone obsessed with “On the Steps of the Palace.” This book takes place 200 years after Cinderella’s palace escape, after she’s found her prince, and is about the Annual Ball where men of the kingdom select their wives … but if a match isn’t made, then the girls are never seen or heard from again. Get ready for Sophia’s desperate decision to flee, a vow to take down the king, and the discovery of the part of Cinderella’s story they weren’t supposed to know. This fresh take will excite readers and have them rooting for the girls every step of the way!
A twist on the story of Cinderella, Cinderella is Dead is the perfect read for anyone obsessed with “On the Steps of the Palace.” This book takes place 200 years after Cinderella’s palace escape, after she’s found her prince, and is about the Annual Ball where men of the kingdom select their wives … but if a match isn’t made, then the girls are never seen or heard from again. Get ready for Sophia’s desperate decision to flee, a vow to take down the king, and the discovery of the part of Cinderella’s story they weren’t supposed to know. This fresh take will excite readers and have them rooting for the girls every step of the way!
BONUS RECOMMENDATION: For Fans of Rent
The Rabbit Hutch
The Rabbit Hutch
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$20.99
$28.00
Okay, okay, I had to give y’all a bonus feature (I love musicals and could easily do this all day). If you like Rent, then I insist you pick up the book that we haven’t been able to stop talking about all summer and fall. Our Discover pick for August, The Rabbit Hutch is all about a group of ragtag residents who are just trying to make it through life. A group of people who have aged out of the foster system, these characters, much like those in Rent, are just trying to make it through life and face similar struggles. Get lost in this spectacular debut while setting the mood with Rent’s soundtrack!
Okay, okay, I had to give y’all a bonus feature (I love musicals and could easily do this all day). If you like Rent, then I insist you pick up the book that we haven’t been able to stop talking about all summer and fall. Our Discover pick for August, The Rabbit Hutch is all about a group of ragtag residents who are just trying to make it through life. A group of people who have aged out of the foster system, these characters, much like those in Rent, are just trying to make it through life and face similar struggles. Get lost in this spectacular debut while setting the mood with Rent’s soundtrack!
For Direct Musical and Book Adaptations
Be More Chill
Be More Chill
Paperback $8.99
Jagged Little Pill: The Novel
Jagged Little Pill: The Novel
Eric Smith , Alanis Morissette , Diablo Cody , Glen Ballard
Hardcover $19.99
Dear Evan Hansen: THE NOVEL
Dear Evan Hansen: THE NOVEL
Val Emmich , Steven Levenson , Benj Pasek , Justin Paul
Paperback $12.99
Les Miserables: (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
Les Miserables: (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
Victor Hugo , Christine Donougher , Robert Tombs , Jillian Tamaki
Paperback
$22.49
$25.00
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic
Paperback $17.99
For Behind the Scenes Of Your Favorite Musicals
Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window
Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window
Steven Levenson , Benj Pasek , Justin Paul
Hardcover
$35.99
$40.00