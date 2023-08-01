The 2023 Booker Prize Longlist
The Booker Prize announced its 2023 longlist this morning. Recognizing books for their outstanding literary excellence, these thirteen novels reflect the immense range of contemporary storytelling. From coming-of-age stories to explorations of identity and belonging, the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist is full of books you won’t want to miss.
The House of Doors
The House of Doors
By Tan Twan Eng
From Tan Twan Eng (The Garden of Evening Mists), The House of Doors is an unforgettable story of memory and loss. Based on real events, this evocative novel takes readers to the Straits Settlement of Penang in 1921 for a tale of love, desire and duty.
The Bee Sting
The Bee Sting
By Paul Murray
Nothing is going well for the Barnes family — Dickie’s once-thriving car business is failing, his wife Imelda is selling jewelry on eBay, his daughter has thrown away her promising future to chase her whims and their son is putting final touches on his plan to run away. A tragicomedy that expertly shifts between the four members of the family, The Bee Sting provides an ominous and empathetic view of the human condition, from the acclaimed author of Skippy Dies.
Western Lane
Western Lane
By Chetna Maroo
An extraordinary novel about the power of sports to help a family grieve and move forward, Western Lane is a coming-of-age story of sisterhood and innocence. Incredibly intimate and fierce, these 160 pages will linger in your mind long after you’ve finished reading.
In Ascension
In Ascension
By
Martin MacInnes
Narrated by Freya Miller
This stunning and somber novel takes one researcher on a sweeping yet intimate journey. A startling discovery propels the researcher across the universe in a speculative tale that will leave you utterly breathless.
Pearl
Pearl
By Siïn Hughes
Inspired by a medieval poem, Pearl is a story of self-destruction and the healing power of art. A compelling story of grief and a fractured childhood, Siân Hughes’ debut is both an eerie and moving story about the pull an unmarked gravestone and a nearby river have on one little girl.
This Other Eden
This Other Eden
By Paul Harding
This stunning novel, based on actual historical events, will leave readers breathless with its gorgeous prose and unforgettable characters. Harding brings Apple Island to life with his lush descriptions. It is a place, and a story that will live on in readers’ minds for years to come. Paul Harding (Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Tinkers) talks about his unforgettable characters and more on our Poured Over podcast.
How to Build a Boat
How to Build a Boat
This tender tale from Elaine Feeney (As You Were) tells of a young boy, his dreams and the community that helps him. Full of grief and hope, How to Build a Boat is an imaginative story about how a Perpetual Motion Machine brings together a rural town.
If I Survive You
If I Survive You
Longlisted for the 2022 National Book Award for Fiction, Jonathan Escoffery’s humorous debut is a series of connected short stories about one immigrant family as they struggle to find a foothold. Escoffery joins us on our Poured Over podcast to talk about balancing humor and dread, starting writing projects and more.
Study for Obedience
Study for Obedience
A sharp and haunting story, Study for Obedience takes a sinister look at outsiders, power and inheritance. You’ll fly through this unsettling tale of inexplicable occurrences and the suspicion and hostility of one small town.
Old God's Time
Old God's Time
Sebastian Barry (The Secret Scripture) dazzles with this story about long-buried secrets and the memories we carry with us. A retired police officer is pulled back into a perplexing case from his past in this striking novel of love, grief and trauma.
A Spell of Good Things
A Spell of Good Things
A Spell of Good Things is a riveting story of wealth, power, political corruption and romantic obsession set in modern Nigeria. Listen to Ayọ̀bámi Adebáyọ̀ talk about her unforgettable characters and more on our Poured Over podcast.
Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Not available in the US, but we’ll let you know when that changes)
From the author of Beyond the Sea and Grace comes an exhilarating story about a mother trying to hold her family together while her country collapses around her. A terrifying vision of Ireland governed by tyranny, Prophet Song is a devastating and powerful novel.
All the Little Bird-Hearts by Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow (Not available in the US, but we’ll let you know when that changes)
Two strangers with sinister intentions turn the lives of a mother and daughter upside down. A story of motherhood and being an outsider, this poignant novel is a heartbreaking and hopeful debut.