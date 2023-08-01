The 2023 Booker Prize Longlist

By Paul Murray

Nothing is going well for the Barnes family — Dickie’s once-thriving car business is failing, his wife Imelda is selling jewelry on eBay, his daughter has thrown away her promising future to chase her whims and their son is putting final touches on his plan to run away. A tragicomedy that expertly shifts between the four members of the family, The Bee Sting provides an ominous and empathetic view of the human condition, from the acclaimed author of Skippy Dies.