And the Winner Is…2025 Booker Prize Edition

The Booker Prize honors the best original novels written in the English-speaking world. The 2025 winner is selected from a longlist of 13 outstanding books chosen earlier this year. This year’s judges included Sarah Jessica Parker and Kiley Reid. After such a spectacular year in publishing, we are thrilled to congratulate the winner of the 2025 Booker Prize, Flesh by David Szalay.



Flesh (Booker Prize Winner) By David Szalay Taking several leaps up the socioeconomic ladder, István finally finds himself surrounded by London's elite but at what price? Szalay's poignant writing offers a lens into one teenage boy's brush with trauma that continues to haunt him far into adulthood.

Roddy Doyle, the chair of the Booker Prize, said, “I don’t think I’ve read a novel that uses the white space on the page so well. It’s as if the author, David Szalay, is inviting the reader to fill the space, to observe – almost to create – the character with him. The writing is spare and that is its great strength. Every word matters; the spaces between the words matter. The book is about living, and the strangeness of living and, as we read, as we turn the pages, we’re glad we’re alive and reading – experiencing – this extraordinary, singular novel.”

