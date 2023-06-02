Books Every K-Pop Stan Should Have

If you “Don’t Know What to Do” because you’re a huge fan of K-Pop, but you haven’t found some books that fit your vibes, then we’ve got a list for you! The YA books on this list will keep you “Forever Young,” and honestly, between those and the Manhwas on this list, we won’t have it “Any Other Way” than you finding the perfect book to read while listening to your favorite K-pop songs! These books are smooth like “Butter” and will be “Dynamite” in your tbr piles!

Must-Read Manhwas

Solo Leveling, Vol. 1 (comic)
Artist Dubu (Redice Studio)
By Chugong

Gates connecting to dungeons of monsters have sporadically started opening out of nowhere, awakening strange and hidden powers in some to fight the monsters. Our MC may be one of those hunters, but he is one of the weakest. Good things he's about to level up. Based on the popular Korean webcomic, Solo Leveling is utterly addictive with bold and brilliant art that will immediately draw you in.

The Abandoned Empress, Vol. 1 (comic)
Artist INA
Just as addictive as your favorite K-drama, this fantasy manhwa may start with a guillotine, but it is all about second chances. Based on the popular Korean webcomic, The Abandoned Empress is a beautifully rendered tale of romance and betrayal. You won't want to miss this fantastic read!

YA Books that Pop off the Shelves!

Fireworks
By Alice Lin
Fireworks proves that all you need is a spark to set off something beautiful. When Lulu's friend Kite takes a break from his K-Pop group, he returns from South Korea. As they reconnect, Lulu struggles with her growing feelings in the face of his fame, and when his sister warns her not to get too close to him, Lulu's questions only grow. A heartwarming second-chance romance, fans of Jenny Han will enjoy this sweet story of fame, mental health and first love.

Seoulmates
By Susan Lee
With a K-drama star at the center, this dreamy debut delivers a friends-to-lovers romance that tenderly examines Korean culture and the way Americans interact with it. After her boyfriend breaks up with her for being "too American" and Hannah's childhood best friend returns to town, she spends the summer trying to navigate what exactly killed her relationship, their friendship and the new feelings blooming between them. Told through alternating perspectives, Seoulmates will sweep you off your feet in Hannah and Jacob's whirlwind summer.

Stars and Smoke
By Marie Lu
While it's not exactly about K-Pop or even a K-drama, Stars and Smoke will still capture the hearts of fans. When a superstar uses his fame to embark on a secret mission alongside a young spy, infiltrating the circle of a criminal tycoon isn't the only thing they must survive… Action-packed and full of romance and espionage, Marie Lu's latest is a thrilling adventure perfect for fans of Ally Carter's Gallagher Girls series.

XOXO
By Axie Oh
A modern day "forbidden romance," XOXO is a lovely and swoony read perfect for fans of K-pop! Jenny, a talented cellist, meets Jaewoo, a member of an incredibly popular K-Pop group called XOXO, in a chance encounter one night in Los Angeles before he flies home to South Korea. When Jenny and her mother move to Seoul to take care of her grandmother, she finds Jaewoo at the elite arts school she was accepted into, discovers her identity, and must figure out just how much she's willing to risk for love. Fast paced and full of humor, this YA novel is a K-pop dream!

Shine
By Jessica Jung
Written by a K-pop legend and the former lead singer of one Korea's most popular girl groups, Shine is a poppy debut that will envelop you into the world of K-pop! It follows a seventeen-year-old Korean-American, Rachel, who was recruited by DB Entertainment, one of Seoul's largest K-pop labels known for producing mega stars. Rachel does her best to follow all the rules by training nonstop, not dating, and being practically perfect in every way, but then she meets Jason, K-pop star and the label's golden boy, and her plans go awry as they get to know each other. This book simply shines on any K-pop fan's TBR pile!

K-pop Confidential
By Stephan Lee
This fun and exhilarating read about a K-pop training program delivers you into a colorful world full of high stakes, high standards, and the extreme lengths K-pop hopefuls must go through to become the K-pop stars people see on stage. K-Pop Confidential follows Candace Park, a Korean American girl, who secretly auditions and gets picked for a coveted spot in a trainee program. She convinces her strict parents to let her attend, but she didn't anticipate how hard it would be to navigate the trainee hierarchies and to follow all the rules, especially when she meets a boy trainee who catches her eye. This book is a smash-hit, and K-pop fans will love being entrenched within the complex world of K-pop trainees!

Comeback: A K-pop Novel
By Lyn Ashwood , Rachel Rose
For a story involving K-pop, running from your past, and friendship, Comeback is a must read! It follows Emery, stage name of M, and Alana who are both trying to move forward but find themselves in cahoots to try to prevent a huge K-pop scandal from ruining NEON's (M's group's) success. Along with friendship, something more is also found, but love and K-pop often don't mix. This book is sure to be one that you come back to with a smile on your face every time you resume reading or reread it!

I'll Be the One
By Lyla Lee
I'll Be the One is as fun and as upbeat as the cover makes it seem! Full of K-pop, body positivity, and romance, this book follows Skye, a Korean American teen aspiring to be the first plus-sized K-pop star. She enters an internationally televised K-pop competition, nails her audition, and then must fight to stay true to herself despite the highly fatphobic nature of Korean pop entertainment culture and her growing social media following. Luckily, she makes some friends along the way, including fellow competitor and celebrity model, Henry. As they compete alongside each other, sparks also happen to fly! This book wants you to know that it'll be the one on your K-pop TBR that will feel like a ray of sunshine on the cloudiest of days!

My Summer in Seoul
By Rachel Van Dyken
For an adult K-pop romance, you'll want to check out the emotional and lovely read, My Summer in Seoul. This book centers around Grace, a woman with the opportunity to intern at Korea's number one record label, whose dream job quickly becomes a nightmare when the biggest K-pop group that she's supposed to be helping with has a huge scandal that she has to help "manage," she mistakes the superstars as interns, and everything she does is wrong. Available as a Nook Book, this standalone romance from #1 New York Times bestselling author Rachel Van Dyken is certain to capture your heart!

Once Upon a K-Prom
By Kat Cho
If you like K-pop, childhood best friends-to-lovers and happily ever afters, then Once Upon a K-Prom is a dream addition to your TBR! When Elena's childhood best friend, Robbie, shows up on her doorstep to ask her to prom, she's caught off-guard. She hadn't been planning on going to prom, and his new K-pop persona is nothing like what she remembered him to be. As Elena tries to figure out who she is and what she wants, this new promposal adds more complications to her already complicated life. Will Elena find her happily ever after?

Must-Have K-Pop Memoir

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS
By BTS , Myeongseok Kang
Written by members of BTS, journalist Kang Myeong-seok and translated into English by Anton Hur, this comprehensive history of the K-Pop group will delight fans. Not only that, but it drops on July 9 — the anniversary of the formation of the BTS ARMY. A must-have for every K-Pop fan, this book makes a "Dynamite" preorder!

Don’t Miss K-Pop CDs

But wait! before you go, we want to make sure you have the perfect playlist to accompany your books! You definitely don’t want to miss BTS’s “Butter” if you don’t already have it, but also, you’ll want Monsta X’s “Dreaming,” Eric Nam’s “There and Back Again,” and Lisa’s “Lalisa” to fulfill your K-pop music dreams!