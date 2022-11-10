Best Books for Black Panther Fans
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing, we know that this amazing movie is going leave us wanting to binge read anything similar. Whether these books are directly related to the franchise or have a similar vibe, these are great options for all Black Panther fans to add to their shelves!
Dreams of Wakanda: Creators, Writers, and Comics Legends on the Impact of Marvel Studios' Black Panther
Marvel , Nic Stone , Ruth E. Carter , Hannah Giorgis , Yona Harvey
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$20.99
$25.00
Pick this book up for a rich collection of essays interspersed with stunning illustrations all focusing on the impact Marvel Studios’ Black Panther has had on the world. Celebrate the legacy this franchise leaves with these personal essays and reflections that include artists involved in the film, cultural analysis from journalists and academics, and insights from readers and comic legends. Celebrate the newest film’s release with this brilliant book.
Black Panther By Ta-Nehisi Coates Omnibus
Ta-Nehisi Coates , Brian Stelfreeze , Daniel Acuna
In Stock Online
Hardcover $125.00
Pick this book up for the complete, acclaimed story arc of Black Panther from the brilliant Ta-Nehisi Coates. This omnibus collects Black Panther (2016) #1-18 and #166-172 and Black Panther (2018) #1-22 and #23-25 by Marvel Comics, a run divided into three major story arcs titled A Nation Under Our Feet, Avengers of the New World and The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.
Black Panther
Don McGregor , Rich Buckler , Billy Graham , Stan Lee , Jack Kirby
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$39.99
$50.00
This beautiful collector’s edition features gold foil stamping, gold top stain edges, endpapers with artwork spotlighting series villains, and full-color art throughout, and we are obsessed with it. This anthology contains the Black Panther’s 1966 origin tale and the entirety of the “Panther’s Rage” storyline from the 1970s solo series, and fans of the Black Panther will be delighted to have this collection of his comics in one place!
Akata Witch
In Stock Online
Paperback
$10.99
$11.99
Nnedi Okorafor creates a brilliantly distinctive world in this magical-realist synthesis of West African and American history and mythology. Sunny Nwazue is a 12-year-old girl from America who lives in Nigeria. She’s also black and albino — an athlete who can’t play in the sun. She feels as though she fits in nowhere at all, until she learns of her latent magical powers and joins a quartet of similarly gifted students tasked with tracking down a criminal with powers far greater than their own. Okorafor never loses sight of the believable trials of her characters, conjuring a world in which magic doesn’t feel so far removed from the wonders and mysteries of growing up in our own world.
Miles Morales: Spider-Man
In Stock Online
Paperback
$8.99
$9.99
An average teenager … but also Spider Man, Miles Morales has a bit of a problem. His spidey-sense has been acting up, and it has him questioning everything, like whether a kid like him is truly meant to be a superhero. With nightmares creeping into his life, the relentless buzz of his spidey-sense, a misunderstanding leaving him suspended from school, and his scholarship threatened, Miles makes a discovery that puts everyone he knows at risk, and it’s time for him to put it all aside and suit up.
Shuri (Shuri: Black Panther Novel #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $7.99
This series will quickly become a favorite for kids who love Black Panther. Following Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister, as she sets out on a quest to save Wakanda, this book is a thrilling story that will keep readers flying through its pages. When the Heart-Shaped Herb that is essential to the survival and prosperity of her homeland start to die, Shuri must figure out what’s killing the Herb and how to save it.
Last Gate of the Emperor
Last Gate of the Emperor
Kwame Mbalia , Prince Joel Makonnen
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
This series for young readers is essentially Black Panther meets Ready Player One for kids, and it is an absolute delight. Yared lives in Addis Prime where he’s also a star player in an underground augmented reality game, The Hunt for Kaleb’s Obelisk. When he has to put his real name into the game, an attack on his city is triggered and his uncle disappears. Alongside the Ibis, his biggest rival turned ally, and his bionic lioness Besa, Yared must search for his uncle and answers for an all-out war.
