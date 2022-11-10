Best Books for Black Panther Fans

Nnedi Okorafor

Nnedi Okorafor creates a brilliantly distinctive world in this magical-realist synthesis of West African and American history and mythology. Sunny Nwazue is a 12-year-old girl from America who lives in Nigeria. She’s also black and albino — an athlete who can’t play in the sun. She feels as though she fits in nowhere at all, until she learns of her latent magical powers and joins a quartet of similarly gifted students tasked with tracking down a criminal with powers far greater than their own. Okorafor never loses sight of the believable trials of her characters, conjuring a world in which magic doesn’t feel so far removed from the wonders and mysteries of growing up in our own world.