Escape the Fold with These YA Fantasies Perfect for Fans of Shadow and Bone
It’s no secret that Shadow and Bone is entirely irresistible, whether read or watched, the Grishaverse is luring us in one adventure at a time. Whether you’ve been a longtime fan or discovered it recently, it’s only natural to wonder where to get your fantasy feels after binge-watching season 2. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered with recent books that will immerse you in new realms and bring a bit of magic back into your life.
The Shadow and Bone Trilogy Boxed Set: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising
The Shadow and Bone Trilogy Boxed Set: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising
If you haven’t already read the series, start here and discover what didn’t make it into the show with the original trilogy. Immerse yourself in Alina Starkov’s story as she discovers her dormant powers and transforms from a frightened girl into a fierce leader. With circumstances that challenge the limits of magic and test alliances, this trilogy will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
Six of Crows Boxed Set: Six of Crows, Crooked Kingdom
If your favorite part of the series is Kaz and his crew, then you’ll most definitely want to dive into the Six of Crows duology! When these dangerous outcasts team up for an impossible task set in the same world as Shadow and Bone, magic and mayhem ensue. Fast-paced and enthralling, this duology full of found family and conflict will be one you can’t put down.
A Ruinous Fate
Newcomer Kaylie Smith takes fantasy tropes aplenty and breathes new life into them in A Ruinous Fate, a can’t-miss tale full of witches, sirens, sprites and more. Compelling characters and non-stop action from start to finish make A Ruinous Fate a must-read for fans of Stephanie Garber and Holly Black. Enter this cursed realm to meet a girl trying to change her fate. Fans of Alina will be rooting for Calla with every fiber of their being.
Unseelie
This magical high-octane fantasy is part-mystery, part-romance, and entirely captivating. With atmospheric world building, an autistic protagonist, and a vibrant cast of characters, Unseelie is a can’t miss debut perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo. Jump into the start of this duology as Iselia “Seelie” Graygrove teams up with her twin sister to harness her magic alongside some unlikely allies after a heist goes wrong.
The Dragon's Promise
This epic fantasy will take readers on a journey alongside Princess Shiori as she navigates the intricate politics of both humans and dragons alike. With the dragon’s pearl in her possession, she sets off on a quest to return it to its rightful owner, all while fending off thieves willing to go to drastic lengths to obtain it. The powerful pearl proves to be unpredictable, helping her one moment and betraying her the next. A story of strength and determination, this fantasy is a must-read.
Violet Made of Thorns (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
Fairytale lovers rejoice! Violet Made of Thorns is the dark, steamy fairytale you didn’t know you needed. An unapologetically snarky protagonist, a forbidden romance, and a kingdom on the brink of destruction make this unforgettable debut stand out from the crowd. This is the book perfect for shippers of Darklina, and this hate-to-love romantasy is the first of a duology that will have you impatiently waiting for the second book.
Divine Rivals: A Novel
Perfect for fans of Shadow and Bone and Lore, Rebecca Ross’s Divine Royals is the story of two rival journalists falling in love, finding themselves in a war among gods, and fighting for mankind. The start to a duology, this story is one of desperation, determination, and destiny that will sweep readers off their feet and drop them in the midst of a lyrical and dreamy escape.
Nightbirds
Spread your wings and fly into this dazzling new fantasy full of intrigue and secrets. The Nightbirds are girls with a unique and powerful magic they can gift with just a kiss. This season’s four Nightbirds discover that they’re at the center of a life-threatening political scheme, setting off the discovery that there are others like them. The four must make a choice to keep the system as is or risk it all to take control. Riveting and lush, Nightbirds is a soaring feminist story perfect for readers looking for magic and empowerment.
Seven Faceless Saints
M.K. Lobb provides a dark fast-paced fantasy with a murder-mystery twist that sprinkles in a heavy dose of romance. Rossana and her former flame, Damian, must team up to uncover the murderer stalking the citizens of their city. As the hunt for the killer unfolds, the two find something much more sinister hiding in the shadows. King of Scars meets Marie Lu’s Legend series in Seven Faceless Saints, an enthralling fantasy that readers won’t be able to put down.
M.K. Lobb provides a dark fast-paced fantasy with a murder-mystery twist that sprinkles in a heavy dose of romance. Rossana and her former flame, Damian, must team up to uncover the murderer stalking the citizens of their city. As the hunt for the killer unfolds, the two find something much more sinister hiding in the shadows. King of Scars meets Marie Lu’s Legend series in Seven Faceless Saints, an enthralling fantasy that readers won’t be able to put down.