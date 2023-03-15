Escape the Fold with These YA Fantasies Perfect for Fans of Shadow and Bone

Elizabeth Lim

This epic fantasy will take readers on a journey alongside Princess Shiori as she navigates the intricate politics of both humans and dragons alike. With the dragon’s pearl in her possession, she sets off on a quest to return it to its rightful owner, all while fending off thieves willing to go to drastic lengths to obtain it. The powerful pearl proves to be unpredictable, helping her one moment and betraying her the next. A story of strength and determination, this fantasy is a must-read.