“By the time I was a teenager, when I went outside the house, it was about hip-hop all the time.” Mary J. Blige
This year celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and highlights the key people who have helped make the genre. From its inception with DJ Kool Herc to artists like Biggie Smalls, Tupac and Rihanna, hip-hop continues to make an impact on many different areas of the culture — fashion, film, literature and music.
Paperback $20.00
The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
Hip-hop is more than a moment in music history; it’s driving cultural change around the world. The Come Up is the most comprehensive account of hip-hop history, mixing the voices of more than three hundred interviews — from DJs and executives to producers and artists — in an electrifying narrative of resourcefulness and resiliency.
Paperback $17.00
It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
The Notorious B.I.G. left his footprint on hip-hop, and It Was All a Dream is an intimate and insightful biography about the life of the legend. Culture reporter Justin Tinsley places the larger-than-life rapper in the middle of the events and world that defined him in a book that will delight fans old and new.
Paperback
$15.48
$16.99
The Rose That Grew From Concrete
By Tupac Shakur
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.48
$16.99
Published posthumously, this deeply moving collection of poems by Tupac Shakur quickly became an instant classic. The Rose That Grew from Concrete explores his inner thoughts and preserves his legacy, and inspired Angie Thomas to write her YA novel, Concrete Rose. And coming this October: The first ever authorized biography from Tupac’s estate, written by Staci Robinson and including photos, mementos and handwritten poetry from one of hip-hop’s great artists.
Hardcover
$39.99
$50.00
Beastie Boys Book
By Michael Diamond , Adam Horovitz
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$39.99
$50.00
Experience the story of the Beastie Boys with rare photos, a cookbook by Roy Choi, a graphic novel, a map of New York according to the band, mixtape playlists and guest contributors. This immersive music memoir is also available as an audiobook narrated by an all-star cast including Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Rachel Maddow and LL Cool J.
Paperback $17.95
The Baddest Bitch in the Room: A Memoir
By Sophia Chang
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
A story of boldness, passion and Wu-Tang, The Baddest Bitch in the Room is Sophia Chang’s memoir of becoming the first Asian woman in hip-hop. Chang tells of her experience as a trailblazer in the music genre alongside motherhood, marginalization and martial arts with kindness and tenacity.
Ice Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History
By Vikki Tobak
Hardcover
$85.00
$100.00
Rihanna: and the Clothes She Wears
By Terry Newman
Hardcover $30.00
Fresh Fly Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style
Fresh Fly Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style
By
Elizabeth Way
,
Elena Romero
Foreword by Slick Rick
Hardcover $55.00
Hip-Hop artists don’t just create music; they also create a distinct style. From the clothes of iconic artists like Rihanna to the jewelry artists wear, global fashion has evolved, pushed by hip-hop’s celebration of individuality and aspiration. These three beautiful books will help fans experience the beauty of these extraordinary clothes and accessories close up.