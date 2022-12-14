Snap Twice For What to Read After Binging Wednesday

Jessica Townsend

In Stock Online

Paperback $8.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Morrigan Crow has been cursed since birth. Morrigan was born on Eventide, the unluckiest day of the year, which means that not only is she considered an outcast by her community, but it’s also her destiny to die at midnight on her 11th birthday. With that doomsday moment fast approaching, there’s little she can do but wait. That is, until a mysterious figure appears and whisks her away to safety in the city of Nevermoor. Here, she can escape her fate, if only she can win four challenges against scores of other children, using a talent she doesn’t yet know she has. It’s a game of life or death, and Morrigan doesn’t have much time.