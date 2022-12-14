Snap Twice For What to Read After Binging Wednesday
We are here for Wednesday – the wonderfully bingeworthy show that’s mysterious and spooky. With great acting, an excellent plotline, and imagery to give you the shivers, it’s no wonder the whole world’s abuzz, talking about the show and its titular character. Channel your inner Wednesday Addams with these books full of the odd, the mysterious, and the creepy. It’s a good thing you’re not scared of anything, just like Wednesday, right?
The Clackity
The Clackity
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
With chills and thrills abounding in this book, it’s perfect for fans of the Wednesday. The Clackity follows a girl who enters the otherworld, a world full of ghosts, witches, and monsters, to try to find her Aunt Des, the local paranormal expert, when she disappears in the abandoned slaughterhouse at the edge of town. When Evie follows her in, she meets a creature that lives in the slaughterhouse called The Clackity who makes a deal with her. As Evie embarks on her journey, it leaves her questioning whether The Clackity will stick to their bargain and whether she’ll ever see her aunt again.
With chills and thrills abounding in this book, it’s perfect for fans of the Wednesday. The Clackity follows a girl who enters the otherworld, a world full of ghosts, witches, and monsters, to try to find her Aunt Des, the local paranormal expert, when she disappears in the abandoned slaughterhouse at the edge of town. When Evie follows her in, she meets a creature that lives in the slaughterhouse called The Clackity who makes a deal with her. As Evie embarks on her journey, it leaves her questioning whether The Clackity will stick to their bargain and whether she’ll ever see her aunt again.
The Bad Beginning: Book the First (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
The Bad Beginning: Book the First (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Lemony Snicket , Brett Helquist
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$11.99
$13.99
This beloved series with the similar dark comedy of Wednesday is also a Netflix series, so pick up the books and then follow it up with some more binge-watching! Three intelligent and charming children happen to be incredibly unlucky and encounter many unfortunate things in this masterfully written series for young readers!
This beloved series with the similar dark comedy of Wednesday is also a Netflix series, so pick up the books and then follow it up with some more binge-watching! Three intelligent and charming children happen to be incredibly unlucky and encounter many unfortunate things in this masterfully written series for young readers!
Coraline
Coraline
In Stock Online
Paperback
$7.99
$8.99
We would be remiss if we didn’t include the classic story of Coraline on this list! Neil Gaiman’s modern classic horror story follows a young girl who steps through a door to find a house eerily similar to her own except better, well, excluding the fact that the mother and father there never want her to grow up and want to change her. A fight of wit and courage, this story will captivate young readers!
We would be remiss if we didn’t include the classic story of Coraline on this list! Neil Gaiman’s modern classic horror story follows a young girl who steps through a door to find a house eerily similar to her own except better, well, excluding the fact that the mother and father there never want her to grow up and want to change her. A fight of wit and courage, this story will captivate young readers!
Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor Series #1)
Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
Morrigan Crow has been cursed since birth. Morrigan was born on Eventide, the unluckiest day of the year, which means that not only is she considered an outcast by her community, but it’s also her destiny to die at midnight on her 11th birthday. With that doomsday moment fast approaching, there’s little she can do but wait. That is, until a mysterious figure appears and whisks her away to safety in the city of Nevermoor. Here, she can escape her fate, if only she can win four challenges against scores of other children, using a talent she doesn’t yet know she has. It’s a game of life or death, and Morrigan doesn’t have much time.
Morrigan Crow has been cursed since birth. Morrigan was born on Eventide, the unluckiest day of the year, which means that not only is she considered an outcast by her community, but it’s also her destiny to die at midnight on her 11th birthday. With that doomsday moment fast approaching, there’s little she can do but wait. That is, until a mysterious figure appears and whisks her away to safety in the city of Nevermoor. Here, she can escape her fate, if only she can win four challenges against scores of other children, using a talent she doesn’t yet know she has. It’s a game of life or death, and Morrigan doesn’t have much time.
The Mystery of Black Hollow Lane (Black Hollow Lane Series #1)
The Mystery of Black Hollow Lane (Black Hollow Lane Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $7.99
If you really enjoyed the mystery side of Wednesday, we highly recommend The Mystery of Black Hollow Lane. With a boarding school mystery, a secret society, and stellar friends, Wednesday fans will be thrilled to find these similar elements in this book (plus it’s a series so you get more than just one book).
If you really enjoyed the mystery side of Wednesday, we highly recommend The Mystery of Black Hollow Lane. With a boarding school mystery, a secret society, and stellar friends, Wednesday fans will be thrilled to find these similar elements in this book (plus it’s a series so you get more than just one book).
The School for Good and Evil (The School for Good and Evil Series #1)
The School for Good and Evil (The School for Good and Evil Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$7.99
$8.99
Take an epic journey into a dazzling new world, where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one. This enchanting Young Reader series is complete with magic, humor, action, and romance. The School for Good and Evil is now a major motion picture from Netflix — starring Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Earl Cave, Kit Young, and more!
Take an epic journey into a dazzling new world, where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one. This enchanting Young Reader series is complete with magic, humor, action, and romance. The School for Good and Evil is now a major motion picture from Netflix — starring Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Earl Cave, Kit Young, and more!
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$14.99
You’ll never look at vintage photos the same way after finishing Ransom Riggs’ creepy-cool debut novel, the start of a beloved trilogy. A juxtaposition of text and eerie, black-and-white found imagery, the book follows 16-year-old Jacob Portman as he travels to a Welsh island to uncover the secrets of his recently murdered grandfather’s past. A mysterious orphanage seems to be hiding those secrets — and many more. Plus, after you read it, you can watch the movie adaptation which was also directed by Tim Burton.
You’ll never look at vintage photos the same way after finishing Ransom Riggs’ creepy-cool debut novel, the start of a beloved trilogy. A juxtaposition of text and eerie, black-and-white found imagery, the book follows 16-year-old Jacob Portman as he travels to a Welsh island to uncover the secrets of his recently murdered grandfather’s past. A mysterious orphanage seems to be hiding those secrets — and many more. Plus, after you read it, you can watch the movie adaptation which was also directed by Tim Burton.
Gallant
Gallant
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$18.99
Darkly eerie and utterly evocative, Gallant is a gothic tale of a place where shadows meet light and death meets life. When Olivia Prior is summoned to her family’s home after a lifetime spent in an orphanage, she’s determined to understand what drove her mother, and countless other family members, to the edge. This chilling novel is best read with the lights on (or off, if you dare).
Darkly eerie and utterly evocative, Gallant is a gothic tale of a place where shadows meet light and death meets life. When Olivia Prior is summoned to her family’s home after a lifetime spent in an orphanage, she’s determined to understand what drove her mother, and countless other family members, to the edge. This chilling novel is best read with the lights on (or off, if you dare).
A Lesson in Vengeance
A Lesson in Vengeance
In Stock Online
Paperback $10.99
A boarding school enshrouded in tales of witchcraft, the mysterious death of five students, and one student facing the darkness of the school when history starts to repeat itself, Lesson in Vengeance is a must-read. Full of twists and suspense, this story follows Felicity who called Dalloway home until the death of her girlfriend. She returns to campus after a year away, hoping to put the darkness behind her, but Dalloway’s history, and the addition of a new student, simply won’t let her put the past behind her.
A boarding school enshrouded in tales of witchcraft, the mysterious death of five students, and one student facing the darkness of the school when history starts to repeat itself, Lesson in Vengeance is a must-read. Full of twists and suspense, this story follows Felicity who called Dalloway home until the death of her girlfriend. She returns to campus after a year away, hoping to put the darkness behind her, but Dalloway’s history, and the addition of a new student, simply won’t let her put the past behind her.
Truly Devious (Truly Devious Series #1)
Truly Devious (Truly Devious Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$11.99
$12.99
Maureen Johnson’s Truly Devious series became a fan favorite, and if you haven’t yet read it yet but loved Wednesday, then take this as your sign that it’s time to pick up this book. With a famous private school (it might not be of outcasts, but it’s still noteworthy), riddles to solve, and murder, this book of mystery is a must-read.
Maureen Johnson’s Truly Devious series became a fan favorite, and if you haven’t yet read it yet but loved Wednesday, then take this as your sign that it’s time to pick up this book. With a famous private school (it might not be of outcasts, but it’s still noteworthy), riddles to solve, and murder, this book of mystery is a must-read.
The Grimrose Girls
The Grimrose Girls
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$10.99
Dark academia and fairytale retellings collide in The Grimrose Girls, a haunting mystery with magical elements woven seamlessly throughout. After the death of their best friend, Ella, Yuki and Rory are joined by new student Nani as they question her death and ultimately uncover a book with sinister ties to real life. This fast-paced, twisty ride of a tale is sure to leave readers begging for the next installment.
Dark academia and fairytale retellings collide in The Grimrose Girls, a haunting mystery with magical elements woven seamlessly throughout. After the death of their best friend, Ella, Yuki and Rory are joined by new student Nani as they question her death and ultimately uncover a book with sinister ties to real life. This fast-paced, twisty ride of a tale is sure to leave readers begging for the next installment.
Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$18.99
Nightmare Before Christmas fans rejoice! Long Live the Pumpkin Queen picks up where the beloved film left off, with Sally in her new role as the Queen of Halloween Town. This delightful return to The Nightmare Before Christmas universe is sure to appeal to fans old and new. Tim Burton is the mastermind behind both this franchise and the Wednesday franchise, so prepare yourself for shivers to be sent down your spine!
Nightmare Before Christmas fans rejoice! Long Live the Pumpkin Queen picks up where the beloved film left off, with Sally in her new role as the Queen of Halloween Town. This delightful return to The Nightmare Before Christmas universe is sure to appeal to fans old and new. Tim Burton is the mastermind behind both this franchise and the Wednesday franchise, so prepare yourself for shivers to be sent down your spine!