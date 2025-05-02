Books to Read After Watching Sinners
With its unique plot, irresistible music, and bloodthirsty premise, Ryan Coogler’s latest box-office smash hit Sinners is top of mind. If you can’t stop going back to the theater to watch it (see it in IMAX while you can!) and you’re itching for more vampire lore, we’ve got just the thing. With standalones and series featuring vampires, root practitioners and more, these are the best books to read after watching Sinners.
Hardcover $29.99
The Buffalo Hunter Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge. When an 18th century Lutheran pastor’s diary is found buried deep within a wall, a ruthless narrative unfolds, introducing us to an elusive Blackfeet named Good Stab and his routine confessional visits in the heart of a dark and stuffy chapel. Based on gruesome true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival.
Paperback $19.99
The Reformatory: A Novel
The Reformatory: A Novel
No one writes horror like Tananarive Due, and her latest is her best yet. Sharp, tragic, heartbreaking and terrifying, The Reformatory takes readers back in time to an all-boys school in 1950s Florida. Twelve-year-old Robbie has always been able to see haints — or ghosts — throughout his life, and when he’s sent to the Gracetown School for Boys, he experiences both the horror of the Jim Crow South and sinister supernatural happenings hidden within the school.
Hardcover $19.99
Immortal Dark (Deluxe Limited Edition)
Immortal Dark (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Tigest Girma
Vampires and dark academia collide in this bloody feast of a story. Kidan Adane grew up far away from the world she was born into where bloodlines matter more than anything — even if it means gaining power by being bound to a vampire for life. When her sister goes missing, Kidan infiltrates Uxlay University to confront a possible suspect and gets pulled into a sharp-toothed world of romance and revenge.
Paperback $17.99
Blacktop Wasteland
Blacktop Wasteland
By S. A. Cosby
A father can pass down many things to his son: a dutiful sense of loyalty to his family, a muscle car — even his life of crime. Meet Beauregard “Bug” Montage, a doting husband, loving father and adamantly retired from being the best getaway driver on the East Coast. When his old life comes knocking, Bug has to decide between the mysteries of his past and the possibilities of his future. This is a breakneck crime story about legacy and inheritance from a master of the genre.
Hardcover $20.99
Ring Shout
Ring Shout
This is southern folklore horror like you’ve never seen it before. P. Djèlí Clark takes us back in time to 1920s Georgia, where the Ku Klux Klan ran rampant and monsters weren’t just the things of stories. Maryse Boudreaux and her fellow freedom fighters fight back against the Klan, targeting demons in their ranks and sending them straight back to Hell. Infused with our nation’s darkest legacies and African folklore, Ring Shout is a gripping dark historical fantasy.
Paperback $19.00
Lone Women
Lone Women
Like the Smokestack Twins, the protagonist of Lone Women has a mysterious trunk she carefully guards and brings with her everywhere she goes. Adelaide Henry heads to Montana, traveling far away from the volatile past she left behind and toward a new future of community and prosperity with her mysterious trunk in tow. As she settles into her new life, those around her can’t help but wonder what’s in the trunk — and why do people keep disappearing?
Paperback $13.99
Legendborn (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Legendborn (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Tracy Deonn
A sixteen-year-old girl, grieving the recent death of her mother, gets pulled into a secret world of mages, pages, demons and scions at her new school. As she endures microaggressions from the all-white members of a secret society and encounters the dark history of bloodshed and racism seeped into the soil of her home state, she discovers she has powers of her own — she’s a root wielder, much like Annie, the beating heart of Sinners. Bri learns to harness her powers while falling deeper into the dangers and politics of the Legendborn world, making this a gripping take on Southern folklore and Arthurian legend.
Hardcover $20.99
Blood at the Root
Blood at the Root
Leaving for college is complicated enough, but what if you don’t even know the truth of your own story? Grappling with the disappearance of his mother, Malik has spent the last ten years looking over his shoulder and taking care of his brother — all while keeping his newfound powers hidden. When he connects with his long-lost grandma and she invites him to attend an HBCU for other root workers like himself, he has a long road ahead of him of complicated family histories and mysteries to untangle.
Paperback
Children of Blood and Bone (Legacy of Orïsha Series #1)
Children of Blood and Bone (Legacy of Orïsha Series #1)
By Tomi Adeyemi
Steeped in West African mythology, Children of Blood and Bone introduces us to Zélie Adebola, a magic wielder called a maji, who must keep her powers hidden under the ruthless rule of King Saran of Orisha. Determined bring the maji out of hiding and take their power back, Zélie teams up with her brother and a mysterious princess. Fun fact: Oscar-winning production designer of Sinners, Hannah Beachler, is currently working on designing The Children of Blood and Bone live-action movie set.
Paperback $20.00
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror
Editor
Jordan Peele
,
John Joseph Adams
Introduction Jordan Peele
Contribution by N. K. Jemisin , Rebecca Roanhorse , Tananarive Due , Nnedi Okorafor
Jordan Peele has brought a certain brilliance to the horror genre, and now the renaissance of horror publishing continues alongside it. Out There Screaming is an anthology of Black horror chosen by Peele and written by some of the best names out there. Grab a seat, lower the lights and get ready for a read as thrilling as any of Peele’s films.
