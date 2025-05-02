Books to Read After Watching Sinners

By LaDarrion Williams

Leaving for college is complicated enough, but what if you don’t even know the truth of your own story? Grappling with the disappearance of his mother, Malik has spent the last ten years looking over his shoulder and taking care of his brother — all while keeping his newfound powers hidden. When he connects with his long-lost grandma and she invites him to attend an HBCU for other root workers like himself, he has a long road ahead of him of complicated family histories and mysteries to untangle.