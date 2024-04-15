What to Read Next: Arab American Heritage Month Edition

One of the reasons we love to read fiction is finding ways to connect with other people’s experiences. Here are some books you should should add to your TBR, from coming-of-age narratives to fantasy and magic, from family sagas to fresh takes on immigrant tales — written by Arab American writers that speak to the human experience.

Between Two Moons: A Novel By Aisha Abdel Gawad A story of twin sisters coming of age in the tightly-knit Arab American community of modern-day Bay Ridge, Brooklyn during Ramadan. A gorgeously written celebration of home, family and finding your own way in the world.

Behind You Is the Sea: A Novel By Susan Muaddi Darraj This is a Baltimore we haven't seen on the page before: a Palestinian immigrant neighborhood. What will be familiar to readers is the humor and warmth of the storytelling, the conflict between parents and children, and the building of community.

The Daughters of Izdihar By Hadeer Elsbai The magical start to your next favorite duology: an action-packed story of love and power, politics and sisterhood set in an unforgiving desert.

A Woman Is No Man By Etaf Rum Three generations of women challenge tradition and refuse to remain silent in this inspiring story of bravery, resilience, and familial love that cuts across decades from the 1990s to the 2010s.

The Stardust Thief By Chelsea Abdullah We love stories about found families, and this story full of ancient magic (and a nod to Middle Eastern folklore) delivers action, romance and more — no wonder it was one of our earlier monthly picks.

The Skin and Its Girl: A Novel By Sarah Cypher A girl with cobalt-blue skin is just the start of an unforgettable and richly imagined story of family mythology and what we do to protect it.

We Hunt the Flame (Sands of Arawiya Series #1) By Hafsah Faizal With adventure, romance and a fantasy world based on ancient Arabia, We Hunt the Flame kicks off a duology perfect for fans of the Legacy of Orïsha Series and Shadow and Bone.