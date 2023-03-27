Bookseller Jules and the Case of the Tales of Terror

Ah Spring, when a reader’s eye turns toward… Horror? Why not? Each month brings us MORE horror novels to add to our “to be read” pile. Here are eight new titles to make a terror-ific start to your early spring. Think of them as your warmup – get through these, and there’re more to follow. Each of these titles is awash visceral descriptions that keep us in our seats (despite the desire to RUN). But we’ll stay strong as we read stories steeped in family dynamics; histories that won’t let us forget the past even as we flee it; haunted houses and more haunted houses; nightmare viruses; places of comfort that taken in the wrong light are quite the opposite; and monsters, for whom even the deepest love may not offer redemption.

Let these tales of terror keep you busy while winter hangs on into the early weeks of the new season like an overgrown patch of fungi in the shadows of the back porch. Don’t worry, it’s just the normal noises in here.

Every horror reader I know (and somehow I know a lot of them) is always on the lookout for a great new author. Here's where I can introduce Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova — a debut novel like no other. Gerardo Sámano Córdova delivers a story about a boy born a monster and the family who loves, nurtures, and fears him. This beautiful (yes, I said "beautiful") novel will be the most talked about Horror book of the season. Oh, and by the way! Let me point you in the direction of Johnny Compton's The Spite House or Mary: An Awakening of Terror by Nat Cassidy. I wouldn't be wrong (about crazy good debut horror reads) and your bookshelf will look awesome during your next zoom meeting.

This one is ALSO a debut. In a most original voice we face an age-old dilemma: Can anyone truly "go home again"? Dealing with the death of her sister, Sabrina, Mackenzie gets threatening text messages — from someone claiming to be Sabrina. Her dream world and waking world are in conflict, and she has no choice but to return to the city she ran away from. Written as vividly as a Stephen Graham Jones novel, Jessica Johns also tackles social issues combined with gut-twisting suspense.

Genre bending and boundary pushing T. Kingfisher caught my eye with What Moves the Dead. With many books covering several categories, I was a little late to the game — but don't you be! Start with A House with Good Bones and get drawn into Kingfisher's signature blend of terror, humor, and heart. Here Sam Montgomery's return home to spend time with her mom is nothing like she expects. Things have gone from a cozy to chaotic disorder. As Sam's brother says, "Mom seems off." Welcome home.

Just saying the name "Stephen Graham Jones" around the office produces wide eyes, gasps and exclamations. And that's NOT only because Jones is the master horror writer of our day. It's ALSO because he writes books that I call "most anticipated by people who read a lot of books each week". Yes — that good. And great news for you: this is the second in the Indian Lake Trilogy. The first, My Heart is a Chainsaw, will stick with you forever. As will this story where the heroine, Jade, returns to her hometown the same day a convicted Indigenous serial killer escapes. Notice I didn't mention where Jade returns from. That'll be your story to explore. Stay tuned for book 3!

Grady Hendrix's name has people grabbing me around the collar asking, "WHEN IS HIS NEW BOOK COMING?" Who doesn't love a good horror novel shakedown? Hendrix scares readers and he puts them on an emotional rollercoaster. His stories are both relatable and quite out of this world. Here I'll ask you to note A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher as the most appropriate comparable title. Another "you can't go home" again (or can you? CAN YOU?) theme that has protagonist Louise dealing with her brother in their childhood home. That's haunted. I'll leave you alone to read as the chills move up and down your spine.

Filmmaker and writer, Leopoldo Gout conjures a most visual horror read in Piñata. I keep wishing someone would turn his debut, Ghost Radio into a streaming series. Gout's world-building skills help the reader quickly suspend all disbelief. Children's parties and pinatas — perfect together, wouldn't you say? And what happens when an artifact is brought home from an architect's worksite? Nothing good comes of it in Horror, of course. This possession story illustrates how atrocities of the past haunt the present. Are you ready to re-think your disbelief?