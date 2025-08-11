I Start With Characters: A Guest Post by Brigid Kemmerer

Chemistry is off-the-charts in this emotionally rich romantasy adventure that slowly unfolds, wielding magic, intrigue and pulse-pounding action. With a masterfully woven tension and yearning, this unconventional love story is addictive from the start. Read on for an exclusive essay from Brigid Kemmerer on writing Warrior Princess Assassin.

Warrior Princess Assassin was a new chance for me to leap into the adult fantasy romance space, and I was so excited to have the opportunity! Any time I begin a new project, I start with characters. My very first inspiration for this story began with a princess who was secretly best friends with an assassin, and I had this vivid image in my mind of him sneaking into her bedroom in the middle of the night. He’d bring her a cookie, and they’d sit and whisper, sharing secrets about their day. The princess would be in love with him—of course—but they could never be together because a princess always has to marry for duty, not for love. From there, I knew I had to give them a conflict, and instantly, I thought of my warrior king, the man my princess would be forced to marry to save her kingdom. I couldn’t stop thinking about all of it: the moonlight, the assassin sneaking through the window, the cookie, the sheer disappointment when the princess tells her beloved assassin that she’s been promised to another man. This obviously sounds like a typical romantasy love triangle, but the best part of storytelling happens when inspiration strikes—because I thought, “What if the assassin was then given an assignment to kill them both?” And then I took it one step further and said, “What if they all have to work together to survive … and sparks fly among all three of them?”

In Warrior Princess Assassin, once Ky, Jory, and Asher began to come to life on the page, it was very important to me that the romance would develop organically among them, and not just focus solely on the princess. Though the story is a fantasy romance full of magic and adventure, each character brings their own traumatic history to the story, and they’re forced to confront their inner demons and work together to make it to the last page. I worked closely with my editor, Julia Elliott, to ensure that each character gained something different from the other two, and I love the resulting romance among the three of them, even if my warrior, princess, and assassin have to face death, cope with loss, and learn to work together along the way. I cannot wait for readers to meet all three of them. These characters have stolen my heart, and I am so excited for them to steal theirs.