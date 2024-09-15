What to Read Next: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition
Each year from September 15th to October 15th we recognize and celebrate the incredible influences and contributions from Hispanic and Latine people, from music to food, books to fashion, and so much more. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite books from Hispanic and Latine authors that will fill up our TBRs this month and all year round.
Hardcover $30.00
Tías and Primas: On Knowing and Loving the Women Who Raise Us
By
Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez
Illustrator Josie Del Castillo
In Stock Online
The author of For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts, writes of her experience growing up surrounded by strong women, equal parts inspiring, resilient and endlessly stereotyped. This is an ode to Latinas all over the world.
Paperback $19.00
Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of "Latino"
Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of "Latino"
By Héctor Tobar
In Stock Online
In a powerful exploration of what it means to be Latino, Latina, Latinx, Hispanic, migrant — acclaimed and bestselling author Hector Tobar offers a tender love letter to the “souls of brown folk” in America.
Hardcover $29.00
Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders
Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders
By Vanessa Angélica Villarreal
In Stock Online
A collection of essays that focuses on identity, grief and home through a pop culture lens. Villarreal enlists Nirvana, Game of Thrones and more to tell her story and map her personal history.
Paperback $16.99
We Need No Wings
In Stock Online
When Tere Sanchez begins to levitate in the depths of her grief, she knows she needs to look to the past to find answers. A tender-hearted tale of hope and history, We Need No Wings can’t be missed.
Paperback
$16.99
$18.99
The House of the Spirits
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.99
A classic multigenerational story, The House of Spirits cemented Isabel Allende as one of our greatest writers. This is a remarkable story about how our ancestors shape us, for better or worse.
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
Anita de Monte Laughs Last (Reese's Book Club Pick)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.09
A sharp and rollicking read about the power of art and the lasting legacy of those who make it, from the bestselling author of our previous Discover pick, Olga Dies Dreaming.
Hardcover $28.00
Catalina: A Novel
By Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
In Stock Online
A pointed and wry coming-of-age story with an unforgettable, unreliable narrator, perfect for fans of Mona Awad (Bunny) and Elif Batuman (The Idiot).
Paperback $18.99
How the García Girls Lost Their Accents
In Stock Online
A stunning story of sisterhood and identity, Julia Alvarez (In the Time of Butterflies) introduces readers to a family’s journey through immigration and assimilation.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
Gods of Jade and Shadow
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
With Mexican Gothic, Silver Nitrate and more, Silvia Moreno-Garcia has given readers mind-bending tales from horror to fiction to sci-fi. Gods of Jade and Sorrow is a dazzling fantasy set in the Jazz Age and rooted in Mexican folklore.
Paperback $17.00
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina
In Stock Online
Cutting between past and present, from the tiny town of Four Corners to New York City and across continents, this stunning page-turner is magical realism at its best. Perfect for fans of Alice Hoffman or Isabel Allende.
Hardcover $29.00
House of Bone and Rain
In Stock Online
A gritty story of vengeance and retribution, Gabino Iglesias (The Devil Takes You Home) takes us through the violent underground of Puerto Rico, where a young man seeks to avenge his mother’s murder while braving a supernatural storm.
Paperback $17.99
Lotería
In Stock Online
Steeped in Latin American folklore and mythology, Cynthia Pelayo’s collection of short stories is packed with everything from the spooky to the scary. If you enjoyed Pelayo’s Children of Chicago, this is the next logical step for you.
Paperback $15.99
You Had Me at Hola: A Novel
By Alexis Daria
In Stock Online
A telenovela-sized romance, You Had Me at Hola is the forced-proximity and fake-dating book of our dreams. How will these costars fight their connection — especially when it’s on screen for the whole world to see?
Paperback
$14.39
$15.99
Kiss the Girl (A Meant to Be Novel)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.39
Kiss the Girl by Zoraida Córdova is a reimagining of The Little Mermaid, the third in the adult Disney retelling Meant to Be series. Here Córdova brings the same magic to this romance as she did to the B&N Speculative Fiction Monthly Pick title, The Inheritance of Orquidia Divina.
Hardcover
$18.00
$20.00
What the River Knows: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$18.00
A captivating YA historical fantasy that sends readers to the magic of archaeological Egypt, this is the first in a duology that teens and adults will love. How can it get any better than being compared to The Mummy?
Paperback $12.99
The Sunbearer Trials
By Aiden Thomas
In Stock Online
This Mexican-inspired fantasy duology will have readers on the edge of their seats through a series of trials with the highest of stakes. Fame, glory, and survival are all on the line in the first installment of a new series by the beloved author of The Cemetery Boys.
Hardcover $35.00
Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico
In Stock Online
An exploration of Mexican cuisine from beloved food writer and star on the rise, Rick Martínez. Rick approaches Mexican food with reverence and authority, and the dishes collected here truly reflect his deep love for Mexican flavors and cooking. Heartwarming stories mixed with delicious recipes wrapped up with vibrant photography.
Hardcover $35.00
Latin-Ish: More Than 100 Recipes Celebrating American Latino Cuisines
In Stock Online
Latin-Ish takes readers on a tour through Latin American cuisine, from classic Tex-Mex to Cilantro Lime Aioli to Mango Chamoy Salad and more. This is a mouth-watering read that’ll light up anyone’s kitchen.
