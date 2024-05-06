Chefs You Should Know: Spring Edition
As we head into summer and make plans for barbecues, picnics and brunches aplenty, we’ve got you covered with zesty cookbooks sure to make your party a poppy good time.
Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends
Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends
By benny blanco , Jess Damuck
Gen Z superstar benny blanco does it all, but what he really loves is food — and feeding his friends. This is a cookbook you want, whether you’re just starting out in the kitchen, or looking to up your skills.
Islas: A Celebration of Tropical Cooking-125 Recipes from the Indian, Atlantic, and Pacific Ocean Islands
Islas: A Celebration of Tropical Cooking-125 Recipes from the Indian, Atlantic, and Pacific Ocean Islands
By Von Diaz
Don’t wait for the summertime — travel to the tropics through these recipes. From the traditional to the brand-new, Von Diaz has compiled only the brightest and tangiest for this cookbook, one that sizzles with every page.
Keep It Zesty: A Celebration of Lebanese Flavors & Culture from Edy's Grocer
Keep It Zesty: A Celebration of Lebanese Flavors & Culture from Edy's Grocer
By Edy Massih
Edy Massih, a darling on the cooking scene, delivers a delicious compendium of Lebanese culinary magic. Refreshingly accessible and full of character for your home kitchen, this is perfect for cooks of any level.
Newt: A Cookbook for All
Newt: A Cookbook for All
By Newt Nguyen
A necessary cookbook for anyone who misses the taste of home. Internet superstar Newt Nguyen has charmed us on the screen and now we can’t get enough of him on the page — or in our kitchens.
Old Time Hawkey's Recipes from the Cedar Swamp: A Cookbook
Old Time Hawkey's Recipes from the Cedar Swamp: A Cookbook
If you’ve ever been up late scrolling the #ForYou page, you’ve likely run into Old Time Hawkey and the cedar swamp. Recipes for indoor or outdoor cooking, this unique book pairs a retro aesthetic with stories from Fritz and the swamp we’d love to make our next camping destination.
Big Moe's Big Book of BBQ: 75 Recipes From Brisket and Ribs to Cornbread and Mac and Cheese
Big Moe's Big Book of BBQ: 75 Recipes From Brisket and Ribs to Cornbread and Mac and Cheese
By Moe Cason
Moe Cason is a cooking legend, and here he brings his coveted recipes and techniques to the page for the grillmaster in you. These recipes will level up whatever you’re firing up the grill for.
Italian Snacking: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Every Hour of the Day
Italian Snacking: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Every Hour of the Day
Salty or sweet? Yes, please! Italian Snacking is the perfect companion for any dinner party or afternoon park jaunt. Let your eyes bulge and mouth water over these recipes.
Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook
Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook
By Jess Damuck
Foods guaranteed to make your soul (and plate) more colorful. Jess Damuck brings us back into the kitchen to try out even more delectable recipes you’ll want to brag to all your friends about.
Koreaworld: A Cookbook
Koreaworld: A Cookbook
By Deuki Hong , Matt Rodbard
Sometimes food tastes better when we know the rich history behind it. From bustling city street vendors to the best spots to eat in Korea, the authors of Koreatown introduce us to all the smells and tastes of Koreaworld.
Cooking in Real Life: Delicious & Doable Recipes for Every Day (A Cookbook)
Cooking in Real Life: Delicious & Doable Recipes for Every Day (A Cookbook)
By
Lidey Heuck
Foreword by Ina Garten
Life gets hectic, but it can still be delicious. Whether you’re comfortable in the kitchen or you’re breaking out your first set of knives, these flexible recipes create an approachable culinary compilation sure to inspire your kitchen.
