It Starts With Us Reading But Ends With Us Ugly Crying: 10 Colleen Hoover Books to Shatter Your Heart (and Sort Of Put Them Back Together Again)

Hey – can we get real for a second? There are times in our lives where we just like to ugly cry for a reason that has nothing to do with locking our keys in the car or going splitsville from a #BFF. And, luckily for us, CoHo (Colleen Hoover for those who aren’t well versed in the big cry books) and #BookTok came to the rescue. CoHo was writing these books way before #BookTok was even a glimmer in social media’s eye so for those of you who are just stumbling on to the cry-cry scene, have we got the #TBR list for you! BONUS! Colleen’s latest, It Starts With Us has been released today so what better time to give you a breakdown of her novels with an eye on how many Kleenexes you have to have on hand.

It Starts with Us: A Novel Paperback $13.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It Starts with Us: A Novel Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $13.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If every ending has a new beginning, then here's what you've been waiting for. In this exciting follow up to It Ends With Us, readers will be thrilled to get to hear from Atlas's side of the story, just two years after the events of the epilogue of the beloved story. Alternating between Lily's and Atlas's perspective, get ready for yet another incredibly emotional read from Colleen Hoover. Two boxes of tissues.

It Ends with Us Paperback $12.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $12.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There are many titles to choose from in Colleen Hoover's work. But here is where we feel you should start. Don't just believe the hype. Feel it in your heart. The hype your heart needs. It's a journey for the ages. Three boxes of tissues.

Ugly Love Paperback $14.49 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $14.49 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. CoHo doesn't hold back in Ugly Love, taking the popular friends-with-benefits trope and turning it into an intimate portrayal of a relationship riddled with regret and longing. The bond between Miles and Tate will have you reaching for the tissues before the end of the first chapter. One box of tissues.

All Your Perfects Paperback $14.49 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All Your Perfects Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $14.49 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What happens when the person you are now and the person you were when you got married are two different people? CoHo asks this question in this heart-wrenching depiction of a marriage on the brink of divorce. Two boxes of tissues.

Confess Paperback $14.49 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Confess Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $14.49 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Confess has all the typical magic of a Colleen Hoover work, filled with shocking confessions and emotional reveals. The chemistry between Auburn and Owen flows off the pages, making this a must-read for all CoHo fans. One and a half boxes of tissues.

Maybe Now: A Novel Paperback $14.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Maybe Now: A Novel Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $14.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Originally posted to Wattpad one unedited chapter at a time, Colleen Hoover's Maybe Now is available in full novel form. It's got bucket lists filled, friendships that may be more and jealousy that verges on destructive. We didn't ugly cry but maybe you will & that's OK! Half a tissue box.

November 9 Paperback $14.49 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. November 9 Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $14.49 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Once again Colleen Hoover raises the bar for romances with unexpected twists. Fallon and Ben's separate stories blend to create an unforgettable romance plagued by the mistakes of the past. Every meeting between the two boosts Fallon's formerly fleeting confidence … until she discovers a secret she never wanted to uncover. One box of tissues.

Hopeless Paperback $16.19 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Hopeless Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $16.19 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nobody creates a story wrapped in longing and dark secrets quite like Colleen Hoover, and her novel Hopeless is no exception. Skylar and Dean must learn to gradually pull down their walls to let the other one in. But what happens when Dean has been keeping secrets from Skylar? Maybe just go to Costco for a carton of tissues.

Finding Cinderella: A Novella Paperback $13.49 $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Finding Cinderella: A Novella Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $13.49 $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One hour for love, a girl who dashes off like Cinderella, and love-at-first-sight are intertwined in this book about finding true love, a happily ever after in jeopardy, and the effect of secrets on a relationship. Daniel and Six are certain to capture the hearts of readers as they read their stories and keep their tissue boxes ready for anything Colleen Hoover throws their way. Less cry-cry and more YAY! This is just a feel good love story.

Slammed (Slammed Series #1) Paperback $15.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Slammed (Slammed Series #1) Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The book that started it all for Colleen Hoover, Slammed is packed with everything we love about her signature storytelling style. When eighteen-year-old Layken loses her father, she finds solace in her new neighbor Will and the world of slam poetry. As Layken and Will begin to uncover more about each other's past, they soon find that poetry may be the only way to communicate. Just a few tissues.