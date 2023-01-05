Baby, It Might Be Cold Outside, But We Really Can Stay Cuddled Up with These Cozy Romances
January 6th is National Cuddle Up Day, and there’s nothing I’d rather do than cuddle up by the fire with a blanket and a good romance. Whether you’re looking to snuggle up with just a book or a book and your significant other, these novels are perfect to escape the cold and spend your day swooning over these perfect love interests.
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
What happens when ex-best friends sign up for the same outdoor survival course? Romance, of course. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute is a fresh, clever, rom-com about igniting a spark with the person who’s been in front of you all along. Talia Hibbert crosses over into the YA space with this swoony adventure that will make you laugh out loud as Bradley and Celine muddle through their rocky past and terrain.
What happens when ex-best friends sign up for the same outdoor survival course? Romance, of course. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute is a fresh, clever, rom-com about igniting a spark with the person who’s been in front of you all along. Talia Hibbert crosses over into the YA space with this swoony adventure that will make you laugh out loud as Bradley and Celine muddle through their rocky past and terrain.
Whiteout
Whiteout
Dhonielle Clayton , Tiffany D. Jackson Nic Stone , Angie Thomas , Ashley Woodfolk , Nicola Yoon
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$9.99
$19.99
Snowstorms in Atlanta are rare, but not as rare as the masterful storytelling prowess of authors Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon. This enchanting novel featuring six interconnected stories of young Black love is sure to warm readers’ hearts as they stay cozy this winter.
Snowstorms in Atlanta are rare, but not as rare as the masterful storytelling prowess of authors Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon. This enchanting novel featuring six interconnected stories of young Black love is sure to warm readers’ hearts as they stay cozy this winter.
A Thousand Heartbeats
A Thousand Heartbeats
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$19.99
Keira Cass is known for her epic romances, and A Thousand Heartbeats is no exception. This swoon worthy tale is lush, evocative, and chock full of court intrigue, a must-read for fans of The Selection series. Princess Annika and Lennox are star-crossed lovers bound to their goals and duties, and yet, love manages to find them. You will be swept into the stars with this must-read romance!
Keira Cass is known for her epic romances, and A Thousand Heartbeats is no exception. This swoon worthy tale is lush, evocative, and chock full of court intrigue, a must-read for fans of The Selection series. Princess Annika and Lennox are star-crossed lovers bound to their goals and duties, and yet, love manages to find them. You will be swept into the stars with this must-read romance!
Begin Again: A Novel
Begin Again: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Author Emma Lord is back with another romantic page turner, this time set against the backdrop of one of life’s biggest adventures – college. This heartfelt story of self-discovery and unexpected love is sure to make readers laugh, cry, and everything in between. If you love friend groups-turned-family and slow-burn romances, then pick up Andie’s story of plans gone awry, and get ready to binge-read the entire book in one sitting.
Author Emma Lord is back with another romantic page turner, this time set against the backdrop of one of life’s biggest adventures – college. This heartfelt story of self-discovery and unexpected love is sure to make readers laugh, cry, and everything in between. If you love friend groups-turned-family and slow-burn romances, then pick up Andie’s story of plans gone awry, and get ready to binge-read the entire book in one sitting.
French Kissing in New York
French Kissing in New York
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
From the author of Kisses and Croissants comes another sweeping love story, this time taking place in New York City. Follow Margot as she arrives in the city to celebrate her father’s upcoming wedding, reconnect with the boy who she found insta-love with and exchanged promise under the Eiffel Tower a year prior. But the promises they made don’t appear to be the same in the city, and as Margot desperately tries to find Zach, enlisting the help of the sweet line cook at her restaurant, the question is, did the universe have a different plan?
From the author of Kisses and Croissants comes another sweeping love story, this time taking place in New York City. Follow Margot as she arrives in the city to celebrate her father’s upcoming wedding, reconnect with the boy who she found insta-love with and exchanged promise under the Eiffel Tower a year prior. But the promises they made don’t appear to be the same in the city, and as Margot desperately tries to find Zach, enlisting the help of the sweet line cook at her restaurant, the question is, did the universe have a different plan?
Friday I'm in Love
Friday I'm in Love
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
For a dazzling romance full of Black joy and queer pride, pick up Friday I’m in Love by Camryn Garrett. This sparkling story about a girl throwing herself a coming-out party after she couldn’t have a big Sweet Sixteen, finding herself, and falling in love, will warm readers hearts and have them head over heels.
For a dazzling romance full of Black joy and queer pride, pick up Friday I’m in Love by Camryn Garrett. This sparkling story about a girl throwing herself a coming-out party after she couldn’t have a big Sweet Sixteen, finding herself, and falling in love, will warm readers hearts and have them head over heels.
Loathe to Love You
Loathe to Love You
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$17.00
You might have heard the audiobooks or read the eBooks. But NOW, your dreams are coming true with Loathe to Love You; the three interconnecting novellas are now all in one place. This book. In your hands. We’ve said this before, and we say it again. Ali Hazlewood’s novels are flirty, fun and full of the side of academics they don’t teach you about in school. *Winking emoji*
You might have heard the audiobooks or read the eBooks. But NOW, your dreams are coming true with Loathe to Love You; the three interconnecting novellas are now all in one place. This book. In your hands. We’ve said this before, and we say it again. Ali Hazlewood’s novels are flirty, fun and full of the side of academics they don’t teach you about in school. *Winking emoji*
Sorry, Bro
Sorry, Bro
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
This debut queer rom-com about an Armenian-American woman rediscovering her roots while she finds herself will delight readers. Curl up and binge-read this story of love, family pressure, and embracing yourself in this swoony romance of a month-long series of events in the city and the woman whose caught her eye.
This debut queer rom-com about an Armenian-American woman rediscovering her roots while she finds herself will delight readers. Curl up and binge-read this story of love, family pressure, and embracing yourself in this swoony romance of a month-long series of events in the city and the woman whose caught her eye.
Sweeter Than Chocolate
Sweeter Than Chocolate
In Stock Online
Paperback
$12.99
$15.99
Lizzie Shane’s Sweeter Than Chocolate sounds like it was made for Valentine’s Day! And, it also sounds like a Hallmark movie. Lucky for us, it’s all those things but BETTER! Turning the pages tastes like a morsel in a box of chocolate — your heart will experience many surprises. Thankfully, romance isn’t only for Valentine’s, and this delightful read is perfect before, on, and after the holiday of love!
Lizzie Shane’s Sweeter Than Chocolate sounds like it was made for Valentine’s Day! And, it also sounds like a Hallmark movie. Lucky for us, it’s all those things but BETTER! Turning the pages tastes like a morsel in a box of chocolate — your heart will experience many surprises. Thankfully, romance isn’t only for Valentine’s, and this delightful read is perfect before, on, and after the holiday of love!
Glitterland
Glitterland
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$16.99
From Boyfriend Material to Husband Material, Alexis Hall knows how to put two people together in a room and let them fall in love. Do opposites attract? We think you know. And with Hall as the author, you’ll have a grand time being assured. This emotional romance of heartbreak, hope, and falling in love despite it all will resonate with readers and give them the glittery flutters of butterflies as Darian and Ash fall in love.
From Boyfriend Material to Husband Material, Alexis Hall knows how to put two people together in a room and let them fall in love. Do opposites attract? We think you know. And with Hall as the author, you’ll have a grand time being assured. This emotional romance of heartbreak, hope, and falling in love despite it all will resonate with readers and give them the glittery flutters of butterflies as Darian and Ash fall in love.
The Rom-Com Agenda: A Novel
The Rom-Com Agenda: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$16.99
Here’s a book with a spoiler alert as the title! We wonder what kind of book THIS is. (Tongue planted firmly in cheek.) Jayne Denker’s print book debut takes our hearts down memory lane, proving that books can be the sentimental romantic comedy we love from the classic movies. If you love friends-to-lovers romances, then The Rom-Com Agenda is a brilliantly swoony book perfect for anyone who wants to fall in love when they least expect it.
Here’s a book with a spoiler alert as the title! We wonder what kind of book THIS is. (Tongue planted firmly in cheek.) Jayne Denker’s print book debut takes our hearts down memory lane, proving that books can be the sentimental romantic comedy we love from the classic movies. If you love friends-to-lovers romances, then The Rom-Com Agenda is a brilliantly swoony book perfect for anyone who wants to fall in love when they least expect it.
Lunar Love
Lunar Love
In Stock Online
Paperback
$12.99
$15.99
Do you like enemies-to-lovers rom-coms? What about matchmakers falling in love? In this delightfully romantic debut about two rival businesses going to head-to-head after one steals and misconstrues the traditional Chinese zodiac approach to matchmaking, all bets are off. Lunar Love sent our hearts up in the stars and has absolutely stolen our hearts.
Do you like enemies-to-lovers rom-coms? What about matchmakers falling in love? In this delightfully romantic debut about two rival businesses going to head-to-head after one steals and misconstrues the traditional Chinese zodiac approach to matchmaking, all bets are off. Lunar Love sent our hearts up in the stars and has absolutely stolen our hearts.