Baby, It Might Be Cold Outside, But We Really Can Stay Cuddled Up with These Cozy Romances 

Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau

In Stock Online

Paperback $12.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

From the author of Kisses and Croissants comes another sweeping love story, this time taking place in New York City. Follow Margot as she arrives in the city to celebrate her father’s upcoming wedding, reconnect with the boy who she found insta-love with and exchanged promise under the Eiffel Tower a year prior. But the promises they made don’t appear to be the same in the city, and as Margot desperately tries to find Zach, enlisting the help of the sweet line cook at her restaurant, the question is, did the universe have a different plan?