Cultivating Love: 15 Relationship Books for Heartfelt Connection
Giving and receiving love — if only it were that simple. Even the most caring relationships take work. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best relationship books for heartfelt connection. Here you will find science-based and spiritual perspectives on attachment styles, love languages, codependency, conflict resolution and more. Whether you’re inspired to love more consciously, want to amp up your dating game or learning to show up for yourself, there’s a book here to support you on your journey.
Hardcover $22.99
Love Lessons: A Modern Guide to Showing, Giving, and Receiving Love
By
Alise Morales
Illustrator Ana Jarén
In Stock Online
Unpacking the many ways we give and receive love, Alise Morales applies love languages into various kinds of relationships including romantic ones and ones between family and friends.
Paperback $17.99
All about Love: New Visions
By bell hooks
In Stock Online
What is love? Beyond the addictive refrain from Haddaway — in All About Love, the first of three parts, we’re given an exploration of love that will grant an unexpected clarity, pushing you to seek a deeper meaning of love, and how it can heal the fissures that divide us.
Paperback $19.00
Anxiously Attached: Becoming More Secure in Life and Love
In Stock Online
Ever wondered where your anxious attachment style stems from? Gain valuable insight that will help you understand yourself and guide you toward more harmonious and emotionally fulfilling bonds.
Hardcover $27.00
How to Love Better: The Path to Deeper Connection Through Growth, Kindness, and Compassion
By Yung Pueblo
In Stock Online
Learn how to connect more deeply and feel empowered to communicate honestly. Love is a big subject, but Yung Pueblo boils it down to the bare necessities — maximizing your love towards others to make the most out of relationships.
Paperback $16.99
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts
By Gary Chapman
In Stock Online
So you want to stay in love? Well, Dr. Gary Chapman is here to help. In this massively popular exploration of sustainable love, he brings insights and actionable next steps to help your relationship flourish.
Paperback $20.00
Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find–and Keep–Love
By Amir Levine , Rachel Heller
In Stock Online
It’s the science of love. It’s a matchmaker field guide. It’s a functional how-to for the dating scene. With these powers combined, Attached is the fresh look at love and companionship. It’s time to find who you really are, and who you really belong with.
Paperback $20.00
Codependent No More: How to Stop Controlling Others and Start Caring for Yourself (Revised and Updated)
In Stock Online
If you or someone you know puts all their care into others and has too little to spare for themselves, this is the book they need. It’s the dissection of codependency and is required for anyone who struggles with it.
Hardcover $30.00
Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous
In Stock Online
A discourse on sex like never before, Want is a collection of anonymous insights from a diverse array of women sharing their secret desires. Validating and empowering, this is an intimate look at human fears and passions without judgement.
Paperback $20.00
How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen
By David Brooks
In Stock Online
Improve your relationships by gaining better understanding about what another person might be going through in life. If you’re searching for new connections or looking to improve existing ones, this book can guide you through it.
Paperback $14.00
The Mastery of Love: A Practical Guide to the Art of Relationship
By don Miguel Ruiz , Janet Mills
In Stock Online
Discovering a deeper understanding of yourself can transform the way you love others. From the author of The Four Agreements comes a practical, love-affirming guide to cultivating happier and more honest relationships.
Hardcover $30.00
Fight Right: How Successful Couples Turn Conflict Into Connection
By Julie Schwartz Gottman PhD , John Gottman PhD
In Stock Online
Turn conflict into an opportunity to grow closer to your partner with the tools to avoid common mistakes many couples make. Forget the win-or-lose mindset and learn to navigate difficult conversations with calm, honesty and connection.
Hardcover $24.00
No More Mr. Nice Guy!: A Proven Plan for Getting What You Want in Love, Sex and Life
In Stock Online
Break free from people-pleasing patterns and self-limiting habits by letting go of the “Nice Guy” mindset and reclaim the confidence you need to have the relationships you’ve always wanted.
Paperback $15.95
Why Men Love Bitches: From Doormat to Dreamgirl-A Woman's Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship
By Sherry Argov
In Stock Online
A tenacious blend of advice and personal experiences, Argov gives readers answers to all those questions people on the dating scene are tired of thinking about, like why indeed do men gravitate towards women of power and influence?
Paperback $19.95
How to Be an Adult in Relationships: The Five Keys to Mindful Loving
By
David Richo
Foreword by Kathlyn Hendricks
In Stock Online
Love is a lifelong journey. Whether you’re single, dating or in a relationship, David Richo offers clear, compassionate guidance for building more mindful and emotionally mature connections.
Paperback $22.00
Beyond Codependency: And Getting Better All the Time
In Stock Online
Codependency has loosened its grip — now what? Let the author of Codependent No More guide you through releasing the patterns that hold you back and stepping into the life you’re meant to live.
