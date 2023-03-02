Daisy Jones & The Six Read Books You Should Read Next
Are you having between-the-episodes cravings for the lights, sweat, music and drama that Daisy Jones and her band bring to the stage? We’re glad that we have to pace ourselves while watching the series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones & The Six, but if you’re anything like us, you want more. We’ve assembled the following supergroup — in our band of books, these are the ones that made the cut.
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
As the stage lights come up, we start with our lead singer. With unparalleled storytelling and a star-studded cast, the audiobook edition will immerse you in her world in a fresh and exciting way. From print, to audiobook, and now to a tv series, Daisy Jones & the Six has a phenomenal range. With compelling characters, an iconic 1970s rock group, and the slow unfolding of the band’s infamous breakup, Daisy Jones & the Six has the intoxicating rhythms of rock ‘n roll and all that comes with it.
A Visit from the Goon Squad (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
A Visit from the Goon Squad (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
A band is nothing without their percussionist, and this drummer is none other than Jennifer Egan’s A Visit from the Good Squad. Not only does this book carry the beat, but it tells the story in the same way drums do — weaving together multiple different perspectives to tell a singular story, all working in their own time and pulse. Centering around the music scene during the late 1970s, this story of an aging former punk rocker and the passionate young woman he employs is as sharp as a cymbal crash, but its arc of self-destruction and redemption is as steady as the constant thump of a bass drum.
The People We Keep
The People We Keep
The People We Keep is the melodic piano riff underscoring a song — close your eyes and lose yourself among the notes floating up from the keys. That’s what it feels like to envelop yourself in the soft refrains that echo from Allison Larkin’s book. Alice Sawicki grew up too fast, fending for herself in a town that’s never felt like home — and after a fight with her dad, she packs her stuff and leaves for good. Building a found family like a resonant chord progression, she worries that the dissonant notes of her past might interfere with her harmonious present.
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev
No rock band can survive without their lead guitarist, and The Final Revival of Opal & Nev is an exemplary one. Crank up the amp because the story of this iconic interracial rock duo has been building buzz since it was released. With a focus on the same time period and a sensational breakup, this is perfect accompaniment to our lead, but it will also entrance you as it breaks off for a solo — a bold exploration of race and the repercussions Black women experience when they dare to speak their truth. Unforgettable and layered, this is the guitarist the crowd is swooning over.
The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes: A Novel
The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes: A Novel
If you’re wondering which book would be the complex, broody bassist, search no further. The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes is the riveting rise and fall of a teen star, plucking out the grounding notes and bringing fans back down to earth as it reminds us of the darker side of stardom. When Sassy Cassy, the fourth member of the hottest pop group ever, dies by suicide fifteen years after the group breaks up, the rest of the girls are left reeling. With alternating timelines and perspectives, this book builds a haunting tune that thrums just under the glitz and glamor of fame.
Run, Rose, Run
Run, Rose, Run
Dolly Parton and James Patterson , Dolly Parton , James Patterson
This backup singer is talented enough to be a headliner — Run, Rose, Run is the harmonizer of the band, complementing Daisy Jones in unexpected and intriguing ways. While our protagonist is quite literally hiding from the spotlight, we’re ready to thrust this book front and center. If you liked the subtle notes of mystery in Daisy Jones, then get ready for a full-blown thriller in Run, Rose, Run, co-written by James Patterson and the Dolly Parton. Full of grit, AnnieLee’s story adds a bit of texture to the live performance, bringing extra dimension to our book band.
The Farewell Tour: A Novel
The Farewell Tour: A Novel
Before the encore, let’s hear it for the rhythm guitarist. Propelling the beat, The Farewell Tour is the final member of our group, bringing us the paradoxical coming-of-age narrative that starts during a retirement tour. A story of resiliency, determination, and ambition, Lillian Waters will strike a chord with readers of all ages as they uncover her past, her present, and the betrayal that changed her life.
