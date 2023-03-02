Daisy Jones & The Six Read Books You Should Read Next

Jennifer Egan

A band is nothing without their percussionist, and this drummer is none other than Jennifer Egan’s A Visit from the Good Squad. Not only does this book carry the beat, but it tells the story in the same way drums do — weaving together multiple different perspectives to tell a singular story, all working in their own time and pulse. Centering around the music scene during the late 1970s, this story of an aging former punk rocker and the passionate young woman he employs is as sharp as a cymbal crash, but its arc of self-destruction and redemption is as steady as the constant thump of a bass drum.