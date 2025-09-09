A Thriller to the Core: A Guest Post by Dan Brown

The bestselling author of The Da Vinci Code is back with a mind-bending, globe-spanning maze of a story. Read on for an exclusive essay from Dan Brown on writing The Secret of Secrets.

The Secret of Secrets is a Robert Langdon thriller to the core—filled with codes, symbols, secrets, twists—and yet, this time, Langdon find himself exploring a dramatically different kind of landscape. His new adventure is set within the science of human consciousness—a field considered by academics to be one of the most ethereal and elusive of all.

The journey of writing The Secret of Secrets was among the most humbling and intellectually demanding of my career. Moreso even than my previous books, research served as the lifeblood of this novel. Over the seven years it took to write this novel, I spent countless hours reading, learning, and discussing the topic of consciousness with specialists in the fields of noetic scientists, particle physics, and psychology. It seemed every day brought some new surprise—often a mindboggling result from an even more mindboggling scientific experiment. Bringing the entire journey full circle was the realization that much of this cutting-edge science relates directly to ancient mysticism and the earliest spiritual philosophies.

I must admit that I began this journey as a skeptic on all things paranormal—ESP, out of body experiences, precognition, near death experiences, etc.—and yet I have emerged from this novel with a profoundly altered point of view. While there is little consensus on the definition of “consciousness” (and even less on the nature of reality itself), the one thing that all academics seem to concede is that our current understanding of consciousness includes gaping holes, and we are only now starting to understand the mysteries that make us “us.”

Langdon’s journey of discovery in The Secret of Secrets mirrors my own while writing the book, and my sincere hope is that you find his new adventure enormously entertaining. In addition, I hope it sparks in you a fresh curiosity and wonder about the nature of your own mind.