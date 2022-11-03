Duff Goldman Guest Post

What's better than cookies? Not much, which is why Chef Duff Goldman of Kids Baking Championship fame has gifted our shelves with a sweet baking book full of kid-friendly cookie recipes perfect for the young culinary connoisseurs in your life. Keep reading to find out from Duff Goldman about why he loves baking with kids and what cookies are perfect for the holidays.

I made Super Good Baking for Kids and now Super Good Cookies for Kids because I really like seeing young bakers in the kitchen full of excitement and joy. When you are a kid there’s a special kind of feeling of accomplishment that you get when making something from scratch. Especially when that “something” is edible and delicious. You see this spark go off in a kid’s mind that just puts a smile on their face, like “wow! I made that.” Cookies are the perfect way to create that spark, and I am excited to share the joys of baking with my new cookie cookbook.

The holidays are what I like to think of as “cookie time” in the kitchen. There are dozens and dozens of types of cookies to choose from. A family favorite in my household over the past year or so has been my Chocolate Crinkle Cookies, which is one of many recipes in Super Good Cookies for Kids! When I think of holiday seasonal baking I think of making cookies in my kitchen with my family and friends then immediately eating them straight out of the oven. These chocolate crinkle cookies are perfect for that. I like to think of these cookies as the best parts of a brownie in the correct ratio. A tiny super-thin crust of sugary chocolate that encapsulates a gooey almost raw brownie batter. They are ooey, gooey, chocolatey goodness. Plus when you roll these cookies in the powdered sugar and then bake them they get all these awesome cracks. It looks like these cookies are covered in snow. It is deliciously festive and ​​looks so cool!

Recipe for Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients

125 grams all purpose flour

50 grams unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

big pinch kosher salt

115 grams butter (one stick or 1/2 c) room temp

100 grams sugar

100 grams dark brown sugar

1 ea. egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

150 grams semi sweet chocolate chips

For rolling

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

Method

1- In a bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt.

2- In a stand mixer, cream together butter, both sugars, egg, and vanilla.

3- Mix the dry into the wet in three stages, slowly. Using a wooden spoon, fold in chocolate chips. This dough is supposed to be thick and sticky. Chill in the fridge for an hour or so. Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.

4- Scoop dough balls about 1 1/2 tablespoons and roll into a ball. Coat lightly in granulated sugar then heavily in powdered sugar. This helps keep the powdered sugar stuck to the cookie without making it translucent. Place on parchment lined cookie sheets and leave at least 3 in. between each cookie. Bake for 12 minutes at 350. VERY IMPORTANT do not over bake. These cookies are a work of art when done right and very mediocre when over baked.