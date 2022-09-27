If Elena Armas’s Characters were Book Influencers, These are the Books They’d Recommend: An Exclusive Guest Post from Elena Armas, Author of The American Roommate Experiment

My book journey began like many others in the 2000s: with a WordPress site, a lot of free time and an opinionated mind. With the introduction of our favourite friend and foe, Instagram, I soon exchanged the lengthy posts with detailed book reviews for the simple but definitely not effortless picture + caption combo. I did the book blogging gig for a long time. Just so you have an idea, I was already there when the infamous IG algorithm wasn’t the monster it is today, and a long way before TikTok sunk its talons in the influencer world. And you know what they say, old habits die hard. As much as I have now crossed to the other side of the pond and am one of the authors whose books are reviewed, I still get the itch to shove books in people’s faces from time to time.

That’s what I’m here for: scratching that hankering itch. But like the ever-fantasizing creature I am, I won’t just recommend you a few books. I’ve taken some creative liberties and asked myself … What would my characters recommend if they were book influencers?

Rosalyn Graham

If you’ve read The Spanish Love Deception or are excited for The American Roommate Experiment, you’ve probably heard of our sweet, supportive queen. Rosie is selfless, soft and the kind of chaotic-good we all need in our lives. But most importantly, as an engineer who doubles as a secret romance writer, she’s THE hopeless romantic. Rosie would be that book influencer who spends a ridiculous amount of time creating beautiful and romantic montages of book aesthetics. Those that transport you to a fictional world and immediately make a dent in your bank account.

Lucas Martín

Besides having the biggest heart, Lucas is flirty, unashamed, gentle and the kind of guy who will never hesitate to put a smile on your face when you’re having a bad day. Originally from the northern coast of Spain, Lucas always speaks his mind, has travelled the world (you’ll learn why in The American Roommate Experiment) and, therefore, is unafraid to try new things. Oh, and he loves to cook! Naturally, Lucas would be the laid-back, eclectic book influencer. The kind of creator who would give his audience anything from dancing TikToks on the beach to more serious and passionate discussions on topics that matter. And yes, Rosie would be obsessed with him.

Catalina Martín

If you read The Spanish Love Deception, you already know Lina is The Spitfire of the gang. Yes, she’s stubborn, a grudge-holder and like we say in Spanish, a little of a bocachancla. But she’s also loyal to a fault, doesn’t take life too seriously and will always challenge you in the best way possible. Catalina is the book influencer that’s loud and boisterous about books and loves a beautifully woven fantasy with a good sprinkle of romance above all else. Catalina is the influencer unashamedly screaming-crying-throwing-up. And she will demand you join her.

Aaron Blackford

Ah Aaron, our mature, assertive Capricorn daddy. As a book influencer, Aaron would be a no-nonsense reviewer. He’d have an efficient but simplistic rating system that would consist of two assessments: worth your time or not worth your time. I know, outrageous. But he is a Capricorn after all. Either way, he’s OUR pragmatic soul. Oh, and he’s not afraid of a powerful story! No matter how heartbreaking it is. So yep. We would be hitting that follow button at hypersonic speed.

Elena Armas

Phew. That was some itch! Thanks for sticking to the end, and I hope you had as much fun as I did concocting this list. And before I go … Here’s a few recommendations of my own. Remember, keep those expectations high, and those TBR’s even higher!