An Idea Took Hold: A Guest Post by Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham

The bestselling author of Swan Song and The Perfect Couple returns — this time, with her own daughter joining her at the helm. Read on for an exclusive essay from Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham on writing The Academy.

I’ve been writing for decades, but when my daughter Shelby came home from her first semester at boarding school, her accounts of its rivalries, intrigue, and traditions sounded as juicy as any story I could possibly dream up. An idea took hold, and Shelby and I decided to write The Academy, a deliciously scandalous novel about one drama-filled year at a New England boarding school. Here’s a brief synopsis…

As if high school isn’t dramatic enough, at Tiffin Academy, teachers and students all have something to hide – and it looks like someone wants their secrets to get out. As the year unfolds, bonds are forged and broken, secrets are shared and exposed, and the lives of Tiffin’s students and staff are changed forever. A lot like high school itself, The Academy overflows with bad behavior and good parties, secret crushes and spurned lovers, grand ambitions and quiet dreams.

Whether you loved high school or couldn’t wait to escape, Shelby and I hope you will love your time at Tiffin Academy. And some of these characters may be back for Book # 2, so stay tuned!

Photo Credit: Alfonso Duran