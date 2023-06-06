Build Your Pride Month TBR Pile: A Guest Post from Elliot Page, Author of Pageboy 

By Shon Faye

In The Transgender Issue Shon Faye is remarkably skillful at taking such a breadth of information on the history of how we arrived here — to the present situation — and connects it to the oppression all people face under a cis, hetero, patriarchal, capitalist, white supremacist system. Her writing is so concise and clear — as Maggie Nelson says, “An essential primer for our times.” I can’t stress enough how important it is to read this book right now. We need to understand how trans liberation will liberate us all!