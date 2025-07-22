Harry Potter’s Birthdays, Ranked from Worst to Best

By J. K. Rowling

Illustrator Mary GrandPré

Yes! At last! The birthday to end all birthdays. The birthday none of us got, but all of us wanted. The birthday that changed everything. Pretty much the second Harry turned eleven (the timing on this was very impressive), Hagrid barged in, gave him a slightly flattened cake, and spoke these immortal words: “You’re a wizard, Harry.”

Think about the best birthday you’ve ever had. I bet it doesn’t hold a single floating candle to learning you are an actual wizard. No offense to other birthdays, but if no one tells you magic is real, gives your bullying cousin a pig’s tail, and then takes you to Diagon Alley, what’s even the point?