Feral Girl Summer (And All Year Round)

A jagged tale that blends humor with longing, Sea Change tells the story of a woman and her bond with an octopus. Ro’s life is marked by loss and trauma, leaving her with Dolores, a giant Pacific octopus who is the last link she has to her father. When even that bond is threatened, Ro finds herself on a precipice, and readers will be immersed in this brilliant tale. Gina Chung sat down with Miwa Messer to discuss her debut novel on our Poured Over podcast.