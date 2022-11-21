Over the River and Through the Woods, to These Foresty YA Fantasies We Go

Melissa Albert

Creepy woods are often the stuff of fairytales, and Albert’s forthcoming debut gives us a doozy: the titular Hazel Wood surrounds the estate of reclusive author Althea Prosperpine, who retreated behind its sheltering boughs after the publication of a book of fairytales that became a cult sensation — but may also have opened a door into another, more dangerous world. The novel follows the story of Althea’s granddaughter Alice, who has been obsessed with reading her grandmother’s stories (impossibly difficult to obtain despite their infamy) for as long as her mother has forbidden her from reading them. When Alice’s mother goes missing, the only clue to her fate a scrawled note telling her to stay away from the Hazel Wood, the girl finally has a chance to explore her family history. What she finds there, deep in the woods, is far more fantastical and deadly than she ever imagined.