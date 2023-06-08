Friendship-Filled Picture Books to Read for National Best Friends Day
As your little one starts to embark on the ups and downs of friendship, you might be looking for some stories filled with iconic duos, boundary setting and kindness. We’ve got just the list of books for you, with some of our favorite pals navigating the push and pull of camaraderie, disagreements and caring for those around them.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Max and Moonbean
Max and Moonbean
By
Rob Scotton
Illustrator Rob Scotton
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Who is best friends with man’s best friend? In Max and Moonbean we discover that it’s a whimsical space creature! When shy Max struggles to figure out what he should bring for show and tell, all he needs is a friend to help him decide. An empowering story you’ll return to time and time again, this picture book brings bravery and big dreams to life with this unforgettable pair.
Who is best friends with man’s best friend? In Max and Moonbean we discover that it’s a whimsical space creature! When shy Max struggles to figure out what he should bring for show and tell, all he needs is a friend to help him decide. An empowering story you’ll return to time and time again, this picture book brings bravery and big dreams to life with this unforgettable pair.
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
We Are Going to Be Pals! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
We Are Going to Be Pals! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Mark Teague
Illustrator Mark Teague
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
When a symbiotic relationship isn’t quite so give-and-take, they must figure out how to be better friends. Egret teaches Rhino about boundaries, compromises and recognizing their differences, and when he ends up needing some help, it’s Rhino that steps in. Focusing on the importance of communication and kindness, We are Going to Be Pals! is the perfect book to help your young reader learn about the ups and downs of friendship.
When a symbiotic relationship isn’t quite so give-and-take, they must figure out how to be better friends. Egret teaches Rhino about boundaries, compromises and recognizing their differences, and when he ends up needing some help, it’s Rhino that steps in. Focusing on the importance of communication and kindness, We are Going to Be Pals! is the perfect book to help your young reader learn about the ups and downs of friendship.
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Gustav Is Missing!: A Tale of Friendship and Bravery
Gustav Is Missing!: A Tale of Friendship and Bravery
By Andrea Zuill
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
When Little Cap’s pet and best friend goes missing, he must muster up the courage to leave his home to go searching for him. His search takes him on a journey that makes him face his fears and changes him along the way. This lovely story of perseverance shows the unbreakable bond shared between Little Cap and Gustav laced with a hefty dose of humor and heart.
When Little Cap’s pet and best friend goes missing, he must muster up the courage to leave his home to go searching for him. His search takes him on a journey that makes him face his fears and changes him along the way. This lovely story of perseverance shows the unbreakable bond shared between Little Cap and Gustav laced with a hefty dose of humor and heart.
Hardcover
$15.49
$17.99
Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion
Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion
By
Stephen W. Martin
Illustrator Dan Tavis
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.49
$17.99
An adorable tale about a kitten so cute that anyone who sees it explodes, Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosionbrings Fluffy’s story to life with colorful illustrations. When Fluffy discovers the effect she has on people, she tries everything to protect those around her… but none of her ideas work. So, she runs away to a remote island where she finds the one companion that doesn’t explode at the sight of her. All about self-acceptance and finding friendship, this picture book is sure to make you and your kids laugh out loud.
An adorable tale about a kitten so cute that anyone who sees it explodes, Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosionbrings Fluffy’s story to life with colorful illustrations. When Fluffy discovers the effect she has on people, she tries everything to protect those around her… but none of her ideas work. So, she runs away to a remote island where she finds the one companion that doesn’t explode at the sight of her. All about self-acceptance and finding friendship, this picture book is sure to make you and your kids laugh out loud.
Hardcover
$15.49
$17.99
Knight Owl (Caldecott Honor Book)
Knight Owl (Caldecott Honor Book)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.49
$17.99
The overall winner of our 2022 Children’s and YA Book Awards, Knight Owl is a delightfully clever story about an Owl whose dream is to become a real knight. As he faces an intruder during his Knight Night Watch, he makes up for his small size with his big ideas. Full of bravery, wit and friendship, our favorite little optimistic owl is certain to triumph alongside his companions, bringing us a whimsical tale full of wordplay.
The overall winner of our 2022 Children’s and YA Book Awards, Knight Owl is a delightfully clever story about an Owl whose dream is to become a real knight. As he faces an intruder during his Knight Night Watch, he makes up for his small size with his big ideas. Full of bravery, wit and friendship, our favorite little optimistic owl is certain to triumph alongside his companions, bringing us a whimsical tale full of wordplay.
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Nothing's Wrong!: A Hare, a Bear, and Some Pie to Share
Nothing's Wrong!: A Hare, a Bear, and Some Pie to Share
By
Jory John
Illustrator Erin Kraan
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
In this companion to Something’s Wrong!, we meet a rabbit insistent on the fact that he is fine, and his friend who is trying to figure out how to navigate this territory. When Jeff gets the idea that his best friend isn’t being honest about how he really is feeling, he tries to decide the right way to support him. Nothing’s Wrong! is a tender story about being there and being a safe person for those around us.
In this companion to Something’s Wrong!, we meet a rabbit insistent on the fact that he is fine, and his friend who is trying to figure out how to navigate this territory. When Jeff gets the idea that his best friend isn’t being honest about how he really is feeling, he tries to decide the right way to support him. Nothing’s Wrong! is a tender story about being there and being a safe person for those around us.
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
The Together Tree
The Together Tree
By
Aisha Saeed
Illustrator LeUyen Pham
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
An important story about standing up for others, The Together Tree is a tale of bravery and kindness in the face of intolerance. When a new kid is bullied for his skin color and clothes, he seeks refuge underneath the willow tree on the playground. When he’s targeted once again, a classmate intervenes, and the class makes the tree a safe space for them to all play together underneath. This picture book is a lyrical tale about belonging and forgiveness.
An important story about standing up for others, The Together Tree is a tale of bravery and kindness in the face of intolerance. When a new kid is bullied for his skin color and clothes, he seeks refuge underneath the willow tree on the playground. When he’s targeted once again, a classmate intervenes, and the class makes the tree a safe space for them to all play together underneath. This picture book is a lyrical tale about belonging and forgiveness.
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Weather Together (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Weather Together (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Jessie Sima
Illustrator Jessie Sima
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Sometimes it’s hard to share when our feelings aren’t quite sunny, but Nimbus and Kelp are here to remind us that these moments can be a little less scary when we Weather them Together. Nimbus loves being Kelp’s friend, but sometimes Nibus isn’t all that sunny. After trying to keep her cloud hidden, it just keeps growing no matter what Nimbus does to try to get rid of it. A gentle story of dark moods and accepting help, Jessie Sima’s latest is a must-read.
Sometimes it’s hard to share when our feelings aren’t quite sunny, but Nimbus and Kelp are here to remind us that these moments can be a little less scary when we Weather them Together. Nimbus loves being Kelp’s friend, but sometimes Nibus isn’t all that sunny. After trying to keep her cloud hidden, it just keeps growing no matter what Nimbus does to try to get rid of it. A gentle story of dark moods and accepting help, Jessie Sima’s latest is a must-read.
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
Bitsy Bat, School Star (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Bitsy Bat, School Star (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Kaz Windness
Illustrator Kaz Windness
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
The perfect book for anyone struggling to fit in, Bitsy Bat, School Star is a heartwarming tale about making new friends and celebrating differences. When Bitsy starts at a new school, she has big dreams of making new friends but quickly discovers that everything she’s doing is different than the rest of her classmates. With a little help from her family, she gets the courage to go back to school with a new plan to find her people. Bringing into perspective an autistic experience in a new routine and place, this picture book will delight all readers as they’re reminded of the things that make them special.
The perfect book for anyone struggling to fit in, Bitsy Bat, School Star is a heartwarming tale about making new friends and celebrating differences. When Bitsy starts at a new school, she has big dreams of making new friends but quickly discovers that everything she’s doing is different than the rest of her classmates. With a little help from her family, she gets the courage to go back to school with a new plan to find her people. Bringing into perspective an autistic experience in a new routine and place, this picture book will delight all readers as they’re reminded of the things that make them special.
Hardcover
$17.99
$18.99
Ozzie & Prince Zebedee
Ozzie & Prince Zebedee
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$18.99
With a best friend duo we can’t get enough of, Ozzie & Prince Zebedee is a giggle-inducing tale of love and forgiveness. When Ozzie swallows up Prince Zebedee after being accused of cheating, the two enter into a feud leaving half the town crunched up and the two in a stalemate. A story of big feelings sparking bad choices, this picture book — full of humor and vibrant illustrations — is a great tale of conflict resolution and reconciliation.
With a best friend duo we can’t get enough of, Ozzie & Prince Zebedee is a giggle-inducing tale of love and forgiveness. When Ozzie swallows up Prince Zebedee after being accused of cheating, the two enter into a feud leaving half the town crunched up and the two in a stalemate. A story of big feelings sparking bad choices, this picture book — full of humor and vibrant illustrations — is a great tale of conflict resolution and reconciliation.
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
Find Your Brave: A Coco and Bear Story
Find Your Brave: A Coco and Bear Story
By
Apryl Stott
Illustrator Apryl Stott
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
We first met Coco and Bear in Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light, and now we’re reunited with them! When Coco gets nervous during dress rehearsal, she and Bear drop out of the show. But Bear finds himself in a bit of trouble, and Coco steps in to help, discovering that maybe her bravery wasn’t lost… maybe her fear was just taking center stage. An uplifting tale of friends encouraging each other, Find Your Brave is a charming tale of buddies overcoming their fears together.
We first met Coco and Bear in Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light, and now we’re reunited with them! When Coco gets nervous during dress rehearsal, she and Bear drop out of the show. But Bear finds himself in a bit of trouble, and Coco steps in to help, discovering that maybe her bravery wasn’t lost… maybe her fear was just taking center stage. An uplifting tale of friends encouraging each other, Find Your Brave is a charming tale of buddies overcoming their fears together.