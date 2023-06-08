Friendship-Filled Picture Books to Read for National Best Friends Day

By Kaz Windness

The perfect book for anyone struggling to fit in, Bitsy Bat, School Star is a heartwarming tale about making new friends and celebrating differences. When Bitsy starts at a new school, she has big dreams of making new friends but quickly discovers that everything she’s doing is different than the rest of her classmates. With a little help from her family, she gets the courage to go back to school with a new plan to find her people. Bringing into perspective an autistic experience in a new routine and place, this picture book will delight all readers as they’re reminded of the things that make them special.