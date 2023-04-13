The Magic of YA Novels: An Exclusive Guest Post from F.T. Lukens, Author of Spell Bound, Our April YA Book Club Pick, for Celebrate Teen Literature Day

Spell Bound (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) By F.T. Lukens

Prepare to find yourself under the spell of this contemporary fantasy by F.T. Lukens. When rival apprentice sorcerers team up to try to protect their magic and mentors, more than just trouble is conjured. Adventurous and magnetic, Spell Bound is a must-read story that will have you wondering if you were blessed with a good time. Keep reading for a guest post from F.T. Lukens about the magic of YA for Celebrate Teen Literature Day!

What do you think of when you read the word ‘magic?’

Does it conjure images of sorcerers and leather-bound, spell books and bubbling cauldrons? Or do you think of birthday parties where someone wearing a top hat yanks colorful strings of handkerchiefs from their sleeves? Or do you imagine dragons, or mermaids, or werewolves locked in a centuries-old feud with vampires? Maybe magic is a superhero leaping tall buildings in a single bound, or sprouting sharp claws from between their knuckles? Maybe it’s the magic of technology – computers, cell phones, or AI?

Or do you have a broader vision of magic – like the magic of finding a friend group who loves you for who you are? The magic of a first kiss or the magic of self-love? The magic of achieving something you’ve worked toward for endless hours? Or the magic of seeing a character like you achieve their happy ever after?

All the above interpretations are valid as are endless others. And the great thing is that you can find them all in YA books.

As a reader and writer of YA novels, I love that all variations of magic have a place. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to incorporate magic throughout my works. Such as merfolk and self-love in In Deeper Waters to prophecies and the magic of found family in So This Is Ever After to curses and finding a safe place to be your authentic self in Spell Bound.

That’s the magic of YA books. They allow characters and readers room to grow, learn, and love in both contemporary and fantasy worlds. Magic is not just relegated to wizards and wands, but can be seen in characters’ journeys, richly imagined settings, and the delicately woven words of narrative that transport us to faraway worlds or to the coffee shop down the street.

It’s the magic of losing yourself for a few hours within the pages of a good book.

As a reader, here are a few places where I have found different types of magic. If you are looking for a little horror and the magic of finding a friend group, then The Honeys by Ryan La Sala should be at the top of your list. If the magic of romance and of familial love is more your flavor, then try Fake Dates and Mooncakes by Sher Lee.

For fairy tale retellings with gods and goddesses then The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh and Little Thieves by Margaret Owen need to be added to your ‘to be read’ pile.

For an amazing magic system and some mystery then try Legendborn and the sequel Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn.

On my TBR are The Wicked Bargain by Gabe Cole Novoa which is about a pirate crew, secret magic, and a Faustian deal, As You Walk On By by Julian Winters billed as a swoony contemporary with an amazing ensemble cast, and If I See You Again Tomorrow by Robbie Couch about a teen stuck in a time loop until he meets the boy of his dreams.

The above are just a small sample of the fantastic YA books that can be found on shelves. But whatever book you choose, I do hope you find a little magic.