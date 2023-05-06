Once Upon a Gothic Fantasy 

By Hannah Whitten

For the Wolf, one of our previous Monthly Picks, is a spin on Little Red Riding Hood with elements of Beauty and the Beast and Snow White. As the only Second Daughter in centuries, Red’s doomed to be sacrificed to the Wolf, but the legends aren’t true, the Wolf is a man, and her powers might just be what rescues everyone she loves. An atmospheric and romantic story about a young woman fighting to save her kingdom, this is the perfect book for anyone who loves fairy tale retellings.