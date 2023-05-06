Once Upon a Gothic Fantasy
We were enchanted by these dark stories that draw inspiration from fairy tales and folklore. They’ll lure you in before ensnaring you in their beautiful and haunting adventures, so build your tbr piles with these unforgettable gothic fantasies.
Juniper & Thorn: A Novel
Paperback $18.99
Juniper & Thorn: A Novel
By Ava Reid
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Our May Speculative Fiction Pick is a retelling of The Juniper Tree weaving in themes of family trauma and the friction between tradition and innovation. A curse, a monster, and a rapidly changing city swirl around one young witch as she and her sisters try to placate their domineering father while also sneaking out to enjoy the culture around them. Grim and gruesome, Juniper & Thorn explores the roots of the original tale from an interesting new perspective.
For the Wolf
Paperback
$14.99
$17.99
For the Wolf
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$17.99
For the Wolf, one of our previous Monthly Picks, is a spin on Little Red Riding Hood with elements of Beauty and the Beast and Snow White. As the only Second Daughter in centuries, Red’s doomed to be sacrificed to the Wolf, but the legends aren’t true, the Wolf is a man, and her powers might just be what rescues everyone she loves. An atmospheric and romantic story about a young woman fighting to save her kingdom, this is the perfect book for anyone who loves fairy tale retellings.
The Wolf and the Woodsman: A Novel
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
The Wolf and the Woodsman: A Novel
By Ava Reid
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Drawing inspiration from Hungarian history and Jewish mythology, The Wolf and the Woodsman is an enthralling story about sacrifice, betrayal, and belonging. When one pagan woman and her captor are the only ones left behind after a monster attacks, they tentatively form an alliance to stop a cruel prince from sparking a devastating coup. This is a sweeping and thought-provoking tale of outcasts and oppression.
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride: A Novel
Hardcover
$24.99
$30.00
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$30.00
Roshani Chokshi’s adult debut is a cautionary tale about the danger of believing in happily ever afters. When Indigo and her husband return to her childhood home, he finds himself entrenched in her secrets — the ones he vowed to never investigate. As he discovers more about his wife, he must choose whether to believe the facts he’s found or the fiction she’s told him. The Last Tale of the Flower Bride is an enchanting fever dream of a novel.
One Dark Window
Paperback $18.99
One Dark Window
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Another one of our former Monthly Picks, One Dark Window is an alluring reimagining of English folk ballad “The Highwayman”. When Elspeth crosses paths with the King’s nephew as a monster threatens to take over her mind, the two team up to find the keys to the cure that will save her — and the kingdom. A haunting and whimsical tale of monsters, dark magic, and mystery, Rachel Gillig has written a story perfect for fans of Hannah Witten and Alix E. Harrow.
Nocturne: A Novel
Hardcover
$23.99
$27.00
Nocturne: A Novel
By Alyssa Wees
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.99
$27.00
This immersive tale about a talented dancer — set in 1930s Chicago — interweaves elements of Beauty & the Beast, Phantom of the Opera, and Greek Mythology. When orphaned Grace gets the opportunity to become the company’s prima ballerina, this triumph isn’t all she dreamt it would be as she gains the attention of a mysterious man but loses her best friend. Nocturne is en pointe as it dances its way into your imagination and heart.
The Thorns Remain
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
The Thorns Remain
By JJA Harwood
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Nocturne might have taken us to the ballet, but The Thorns Remain take us to dance with fae in the firelight. When Moira Jean’s friends are spirited away, she finds that their fates lie in her hands as she bargains with the Lord of the Fae. Perfect for fans of The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill, JJA Harwood has delivered a historical fantasy about friendship and loneliness tinted with Highland charm.
